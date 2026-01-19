Full throttle architecture: Mercedes-Benz plans 12 Dubai skyscrapers

Luxury automakers are getting serious about architecture. Following its Miami skyscraper and Dubai tower, Mercedes-Benz has now really put its foot on the gas to collaborate on building no less than 12 new skyscrapers in Dubai.

The project, named Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City, is being created in collaboration with developer Binghatti, which is also behind Mercedes-Benz's other Dubai skyscraper mentioned in the intro above. Its description of a "city within a city" is a forgivable exaggeration: this is indeed a massive and ambitious development, which will consist of nearly 9 million square feet (roughly 836,000 sq m) and some 13,000 residences.

Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City will include a large park area Mercedes‑Benz

Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City will be anchored by its most eye-catching skyscraper, which is named Vision Iconic. A Mercedes-Benz representative informed us over email that it will rise to roughly 300 m (984 ft), and it will feature an extraordinary stepped curving design that ascends into the main tower. We've no word on the height of the other 11 skyscrapers yet, though the renders depict considerable buildings in their own right.

It's difficult to judge with these collaborations just how much input the automaker actually has into the design, but in this case it seems much more than just lending its name to the project. The interiors of the apartments will riff on Mercedes-Benz's own motifs – but this will be a subtle tasteful effect, not a race car-shaped bed like Kirk Van Houten.

"Each residence has been meticulously crafted to intensify the experience of the Mercedes‑Benz brand in every sense," explains the luxury automaker. "Black and silver form the base palette, complemented by authentic materials such as leather and wood for warmth and approachability. Graphic brand elements link to unmistakable identity. Residences are crafted to elevate the everyday experience through precise detailing and advanced technology integration."

Amenities are generous, as you'd expect at this level. There will be various types of swimming pools, fitness facilities like gyms and sports clubs, as well as large social spaces like a ballroom, bars, and more. The renders show a large wooded park area, which should offer a welcome respite from Dubai's heat.

Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City's other 11 skyscrapers will be smaller than the largest tower, but still considerable buildings in their own right Mercedes‑Benz

Our contact wasn't able to tell us yet when Mercedes‑Benz Places | Binghatti City will be completed, though noted that ground was broken a few days ago. Additionally, it was confirmed that Mercedes-Benz's other Dubai tower is already nearing completion.

The project highlights a big shift into architecture from automotive companies, with other high-profile examples including Aston Martin, Bugatti, and more.

Source: Mercedes-Benz