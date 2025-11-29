Gaudí-inspired tower gives city slickers a daily dose of nature

Ever since Stefano Boeri Architetti's Bosco Verticale was completed in 2014, putting greenery on skyscrapers has been in vogue – and honestly, as far as architectural trends go, it's one of the better ones. MVRDV's latest project leans into the idea with a lush plant-filled residential tower.

The Island is slated for Taichung, Taiwan, and its overall form is inspired by legendary Spanish architect and designer Antoni Gaudí, best known for his work on Barcelona's nearly complete church masterpiece, the Sagrada Familia. Indeed, while not as unusual as some of MVRDV's other projects, the building will definitely be a welcome change from the typical boxy gray city high-rise with its curving plant-filled form.

"To emphasize the project's dedication to bringing nature back to the city, its greenery is complemented by the organic curves throughout the design, made possible by the ceramic facade," says MVRDV. "Using a mosaic of small irregular shapes, the tiles can be adapted to every curve, in a technique best known from the work of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí. Using a variety of different shades of white, larger pieces are used on the flat areas and a smaller, more granular pattern gives a smooth finish to the tighter curves. This technique not only provides a high-quality finish but also one that is easy to maintain."

The Island will include 104 balconies that are filled with local species of plants MVRDV

The Island will consist of 21 floors and 76 apartments, plus two floors of commercial spaces. There will also be shared amenities like a communal dining room, lounge, and karaoke space. Its roof will host a garden terrace and five shared balconies are spread throughout the tower. Additionally, there will be street-level planting, 104 private balconies with plants, and 38 standalone facade planters filled with local species.

As of writing, the site is occupied by a 13-story commercial and office building set for demolition. Interestingly, instead of sending everything to a landfill, the Island will reuse materials wherever possible, including salvaging stone from the existing walls and floors.

We've no word yet on when the Island is expected to be completed, but it has already been given the thumbs-up to go ahead. The project comes at a busy time for MVRDV, following the recent reveal of its Grand Ballroom and Sax projects.

Source: MVRDV