USA's new tallest tower delayed, but still planned for Oklahoma

The Legends Tower, the audacious bid to build the USA's new tallest skyscraper in Oklahoma, has faced delays and uncertainty. Some of that uncertainty still remains, however its developer now tells us that initial construction work will begin later this year.

To recap, the Legends Tower (AKA Boardwalk at Bricktown) is designed by AO and was originally intended as the USA's second-tallest skyscraper but it underwent a redesign to become the overall tallest skyscraper in the country.

The building will be located on the site of a parking lot, near a railroad track and a U-Haul storage facility. It will consist of four towers in total, with three high-rise towers at a relatively modest height of 345 ft (105 m) and the fourth a supertall skyscraper reaching an incredible 1,907 ft (581 m), which is a nod to the year Oklahoma became the USA's 46th state. This would make it a significant 130 ft (39 m) taller than the One World Trade Center in New York City, which is the USA's current tallest building.

Shortly before construction was originally due to begin, it was delayed following concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration and airport authority and the project seemed to have stalled. Now, over eight months later, developer Scot Matteson has told New Atlas over email that it is still ongoing.

The Legends Tower will include three smaller towers reaching a height of 345 ft (105 m) AO

Matteson revealed that the current plan is for construction of the first phase of the project to begin sometime this year. This first phase will be the construction of the three smaller towers. Once they're fully completed, the larger skyscraper will then start to rise – so, all being well, we're looking at a project that will span several years at least.

Additionally, Matteson said that the project is now fully funded. He also told local newspaper the Oklahoman that he's "working through the issues" with the relevant authorities to mitigate concerns over the skyscraper's height, and that its height has not yet been altered.

So this is definitely one to keep an eye on and we'll be sure to report back if and when construction actually begins on this ambitious project later in the year.

Source: Matteson Capital