You'll never guess where this skyscraper is going to be built ...

We're used to seeing new skyscrapers regularly announced for major cities like Dubai, New York, and Shenzhen. However, this ambitious project is slated for somewhere totally unexpected: a remote Swiss village.. Named Lina Peak, the project has absolutely nothing to do with that other plan to do the same thing, and will totally transform the area if completed.

Lina Peak is slated for Zermatt, a village which sits at the foot of the Matterhorn, and is a popular location for skiers, hikers, and those with a love of mountain air. It's designed by Heinz Julen, a local hotelier and designer. The idea of dropping a skyscraper in the middle of such an open, scenic setting sounds wild and questions about its practicality are definitely valid. However, Julen argues that there's some solid reasoning behind it.

"The Lina Peak is a release valve for Zermatt – it creates space, relieves pressure and gives the village back the peace it needs so that locals and guests will feel comfortable in the future," explains Julen.

Alongside the main skyscraper, Lina Peak will include a nearby concert hall with a climbing wall jutting out the top Heinz Julen

The drawings provided depict a slender and rectangular glass building. Julen confirmed to us over email that it will rise to 260 m (853 ft). This means it's not a supertall, but will be a significant skyscraper for Europe, at around 22nd-tallest in the height rankings, or even higher if we restrict ourselves solely to Western Europe. The designer did also tell us that the height could potentially be changed to taller or shorter, if required.

Inside, a large portion of its available floorspace will be given over to 500 apartments for rental and purchase, with the proviso that 50% of these must remain affordable. It will also include an assisted-living facility for seniors, family apartments, plus some penthouse lofts.

Lina Peak will provide affordable housing for locals, as well as penthouse suites Heinz Julen

Alongside the tower, a gondola line will allow visitors to travel directly to a nearby ski area. There will also be an adjacent concert hall with a capacity for up to 2,500 people, plus a climbing wall, alongside other sporting facilities.

So is it going to be built? Well, stranger things have certainly happened, and I wouldn't bet against it, but the project has a long road ahead of it between now and completion, so don't hold your breath.

Source: Heinz Julen