Recycled shipping containers form one-of-a-kind observation tower

Functioning a little like oversized Lego, the versatility of shipping containers ensures that architects never run out of ideas for using them as building blocks. This example, designed by Atelier-r, is a case in point and uses a pair of the metal boxes to form an eye-catching observation tower.

The project, named Lookout Above Litomyšl, is located in a picturesque town in the Czech Republic. It was commissioned by local authorities as part of a larger effort to encourage local residents to spend more time outdoors.

The idea to use containers came about from an attempt to keep the budget low – it ended up costing €61,500 (almost US$72,000) – and because the tower will eventually be dismantled at some point in the future, allowing the area to be returned to its previous state with minimal fuss.

Visitors begin their journey in the horizontal container, which is installed at an angle and has a mesh window cut into it, before making their way into the vertical container, which hosts a steel staircase. This provides access to an observation platform at the top that offers excellent views of the rural countryside.

Lookout Above Litomyšl includes a steel staircase inside BoysPlayNice

Structurally, the project consists of a large concrete slab and two standard containers which were bought used and had a length of 45 ft (13.7 m). The containers were left unpainted and have not been too thoroughly cleaned, to retain an authentic worn appearance. A small piece of the horizontal container was actually cut off during the build process and added to the vertical one, so it reaches a maximum height of 50 ft (15.25 m).

A reinforcing steel structure has been added, which supports the staircase (unfortunately, there's no alternative access for those unable to use the stairs). Additionally, a lightning conductor was installed that was conceived by sculptor Jan Dostál as an artwork titled Mikado.

"The philosophy of our project is to create a work that is unconventional while reflecting the phenomena of our time," says Atelier-r. "We consider the influences of globalization, which simplifies many things at the cost of uniqueness; transportation, on which most human activity depends; and ecology, through which we attempt to balance the first two phenomena and look for eco-friendly alternatives. A shipping container ticks all the boxes mentioned above."

Lookout Above Litomyšl is just one notable example of a remarkably thriving genre of shipping container-based architecture. Others include the Mark T house, the SaunaPlunge, and the MOT museum.

Source: Atelier-r