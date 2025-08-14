© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Three shipping containers form one extraordinary tiny house

By Adam Williams
August 14, 2025
Three shipping containers form one extraordinary tiny house
The Mark T is a surprisingly spacious two-story tiny house that's built from three shipping containers
The Mark T is a surprisingly spacious two-story tiny house that's built from three shipping containers
View 10 Images
The Mark T is a surprisingly spacious two-story tiny house that's built from three shipping containers
1/10
The Mark T is a surprisingly spacious two-story tiny house that's built from three shipping containers
The Mark T's exterior has been painted a uniform black and it's had generous glazing installed
2/10
The Mark T's exterior has been painted a uniform black and it's had generous glazing installed
The Mark T includes two separate terrace areas, with the upper terrace reached by spiral staircase
3/10
The Mark T includes two separate terrace areas, with the upper terrace reached by spiral staircase
The Mark T's interior looks relatively spacious for a container-based house and is arranged around a central kitchen
4/10
The Mark T's interior looks relatively spacious for a container-based house and is arranged around a central kitchen
The Mark T's kitchen includes a two-person dining area
5/10
The Mark T's kitchen includes a two-person dining area
The Mark T's living room features a sofa, entertainment center, and large glass doors that open it up to the outside
6/10
The Mark T's living room features a sofa, entertainment center, and large glass doors that open it up to the outside
The Mark T's downstairs bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
7/10
The Mark T's downstairs bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Mark T features stairs leading up to its second floor bedroom
8/10
The Mark T features stairs leading up to its second floor bedroom
The Mark T's bathroom has a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
9/10
The Mark T's bathroom has a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Mark T's upstairs bedroom includes a double bed and a little more storage space
10/10
The Mark T's upstairs bedroom includes a double bed and a little more storage space
View gallery - 10 images

It never ceases to amaze us how much mileage designers can get out of the humble shipping container. This example of a container-based tiny house, named the Mark T, looks more livable than most, and features a spacious interior layout and two rooftop terrace areas.

The Mark T was designed by Australian shipping container home specialist Sonic Steel and consists of three of the metal boxes painted a uniform black and modified with generous glazing.

A large 40-ft (12.2-m) container forms the main structure of the home, with a smaller 7-ft (2.13-m) container hosting the staircase, while a third 20-ft (6-m) unit hosts an upstairs bedroom. The containers were transported by truck to the remote site in Port Neil, South Australia, then installed using a crane.

The interior of the home looks surprisingly comfortable and spacious for a container-based house. It's entered into its kitchen, which includes a microwave, an oven, induction cooktop, and a sink, plus space for a fridge, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry. Nearby is a dining area that seats two people.

The Mark T's living room features a sofa, entertainment center, and large glass doors that open it up to the outside
The Mark T's living room features a sofa, entertainment center, and large glass doors that open it up to the outside

Next to the kitchen is the living room. This has a sofa and an entertainment center, plus a TV and two large sliding doors fashioned from glass that open it up to the outside. Elsewhere on the ground floor lies the bathroom, which contains a shower, sink, and a toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Mark T, both of which have ample headroom to stand upright. The downstairs bedroom has a double bed and some storage space.

A staircase leads to the upstairs bedroom, which has a double bed and some more storage. This staircase also connects to the main terrace areas, which feature ample space for hosting parties. From this first-level terrace, a spiral staircase provides access to an upper rooftop terrace, which looks like a great place to take in the view.

The Mark T's interior looks relatively spacious for a container-based house and is arranged around a central kitchen
The Mark T's interior looks relatively spacious for a container-based house and is arranged around a central kitchen

Of course, the elephant in the room with all container-based architecture projects is their awful thermal performance. However, Sonic Steel has sought to mitigate this with lots of insulation, a high level of airtightness, and a focus on ventilation.

The Mark T appears to be available to order, though we've no word on pricing or regions it can be shipped to.

Source: Sonic Steel

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseHouseHomeshipping containers
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!