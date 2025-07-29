© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

Stunning geometric cabin produces all the power it needs

By Adam Williams
July 29, 2025
Stunning geometric cabin produces all the power it needs
The Nest, by Daria Sheina Studio, is an off-grid cabin defined by an extraordinary geometric form
The Nest, by Daria Sheina Studio, is an off-grid cabin defined by an extraordinary geometric form
View 10 Images
The Nest, by Daria Sheina Studio, is an off-grid cabin defined by an extraordinary geometric form
1/10
The Nest, by Daria Sheina Studio, is an off-grid cabin defined by an extraordinary geometric form
The Nest is prefabricated and was installed over two days
2/10
The Nest is prefabricated and was installed over two days
The Nest was transported to its remote location using a helicopter
3/10
The Nest was transported to its remote location using a helicopter
The Nest runs fully off-the-grid with solar power and rainwater collection
4/10
The Nest runs fully off-the-grid with solar power and rainwater collection
The Nest is located in British Columbia, Canada
5/10
The Nest is located in British Columbia, Canada
The Nest's interior is decor minimalist and open
6/10
The Nest's interior is decor minimalist and open
The Nest's interior puts the focus on the view with generous glazing
7/10
The Nest's interior puts the focus on the view with generous glazing
The Nest's interior measures 1,063 sq ft (99 sq m)
8/10
The Nest's interior measures 1,063 sq ft (99 sq m)
The Nest is kept a comfortable temperature with a wood-burning stove
9/10
The Nest is kept a comfortable temperature with a wood-burning stove
The Nest's upper levels host its bedrooms
10/10
The Nest's upper levels host its bedrooms
View gallery - 10 images

Defined by its eye-catching use of interlocking cuboid volumes, The Nest, by Daria Sheina Studio, is a prefabricated cabin nestled in a remote wilderness plot. The home runs fully off-the-grid and provides a quiet escape for its owners surrounded by beautiful scenery.

Created in collaboration with BC Passive House, The Nest had to be transported first by truck and barge, then finally airlifted by helicopter for its actual installation. Impressively, its structure was installed in just two days, though presumably it took a little longer to finish the interior.

The cabin is situated on a 10-acre (4-hectare) plot on Keats Island in British Columbia, Canada, and measures 1,063 sq ft (99 sq m), spread over three floors. Its decor, both inside and outside, embraces its prefabricated wooden construction and takes its place well among all the trees.

The layout is very open on the ground floor and features a living area, kitchen and bathroom, with generous glazing that aims to put the focus on the superb views and surrounding nature. The upper floors host its bedrooms.

The Nest's interior is decor minimalist and open
The Nest's interior is decor minimalist and open

"Inside, The Nest embraces sustainability with minimalist interiors featuring exposed wood surfaces and green Marmoleum flooring that reflects the natural beauty of the moss carpet outside," explains the architect's press release. "Large lift-and-slide doors further connect the interior to the landscape, blurring the line between inside and outside. The client's selection of distinctive homeware adds a playful, joyful touch, balancing the pronounced architectural forms with unique character."

The Nest runs fully off-the-grid, with solar panels providing all power, while an incinerating toilet takes care of toilet waste. A rainwater collection and filtration system, meanwhile, ensures there's drinking water available. Additionally, its foundation was optimized to reduce concrete footings and mitigate damage to the terrain.

Source: Daria Sheina Studio

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

ArchitectureHouseHomeOff-gridCabinsCanadaPrefabricated
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!