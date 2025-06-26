Steel pods form out-of-this-world resort in Saudi giga-project

Work recently completed on another extraordinary luxury getaway in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues its transformation into a tourism hotspot. Named Shebara Resort, the development features a collection of pod-like villas that shimmer above the Red Sea.

Shebara Resort was created by Killa Design, the firm behind Dubai's amazing Museum of the Future, with interiors by Studio Paolo Ferrari. It's located in an isolated spot off the Saudi coast in Tabuk and is reached by seaplane.

The resort consists of 73 villas in total: 38 sea-based villas and 35 land-based units. The sea-based villas are the most interesting and feature a futuristic stainless steel pod-like appearance. They seem to float above the sea at a glance, but actually cantilever out from a supporting structure.

Described as "a majestic string of pearls," these sea-based villas have up to two bedrooms and occupancy of up to two adults, one child and an infant. The land-based villas, meanwhile, are very similar but larger, and have up to four bedrooms, sleeping up to eight adults and four children.

Shebara Resort's sea-based pod residences are reached using a jetty from the shore Red Sea Global

"Stand in front of one of the orbs and they seem to disappear into the horizon, shimmering almost like a mirage," says the resort's press release. "The bottom of the villas reflects sea or sand and the roof reflects the sky, constantly changing from sunrise to sunset, becoming part of the environment that surrounds them. Overwater villas are suspended above the waves, and a mere stone's throw from colorful coral gardens that surround the resort. Set back over 50 meters [164 ft] from the natural coral reef, the villas' supporting columns touch only a few square meters of ground, a light touch approach that aligns with the enduring commitment to protect the thriving habitats of the lagoon."

Owing to its isolated location, the development includes a desalination plant to produce water and an on-site solar farm for power. Interestingly, the solar panels are arranged into a circular layout that invites guests to pass through them on biking and walking trails and see how it all works.

As you'd expect, there are a lot of amenities and experiences too, including high-end restaurants, a gym, spa and wellness center, plus activities like snorkeling and windsurfing. Reservations start at SAR9,000 (US$2,400), per night.

Shebara Resort's sea-based pod residences include up to two bedrooms Red Sea Global

The Red Sea project is one of Saudi Arabia's ongoing giga-projects, along with Neom and Qiddiya, and has so far seen the completion of the Desert Rock and Laheq tourist resorts.

Sources: Shebara Resort, Red Sea Global