Raised walkway transforms wasteland into lush island park

Influential UK firm Heatherwick Studio has been commissioned to transform an island in Seoul, South Korea, from a neglected wasteland into a lush public park. The ambitious project, named Soundscape, will feature an elevated trail, greenery filled buildings, and more.

Nodeul Island, which is situated in the Han River, was an unassuming island that was used to store waste and fenced off from the public, gaining a reputation as a "forgotten" island as it fell into disuse over the decades. The local government recently decided to reimagine it as a lush retreat for locals and visitors.

It will now be arranged around a central elevated walkway. This will include a trail with a length of 1.25 km (almost 0.8 mile) that draws inspiration from both the patterns of sound waves and Seoul's surrounding mountainous landscape. Echoing Heatherwick Studio's previous Little Island, it will be made up of of number of "islets" that are raised and loop in a figure-of-eight, providing rest areas and panoramic views across the city and the riverbank.

Heatherwick Studio has been commissioned to transform a neglected island in Seoul, South Korea, into a lush escape Devisual

"So often when people use the word culture they mean museums and galleries, but that only speaks to a fraction of the public," says studio founder Thomas Heatherwick. "Instead, Nodeul Island will be one of the most public places that any citizen can enjoy, where sound is central to the whole experience – embedded in the landscape, in the installations, and in the programming. Soundscape will be somewhere you can breathe and feel alive. An invitation to listen, discover and connect with your fellow Seoulites."

Planned ground-level features include a new public beach, with plants and trees. There will also be visitor spaces including recording studios, an art center, concert halls, a waterfront amphitheater, a K-Pop experience center, a café, and a karaoke bar – all of which will feature considerable greenery too.

Construction on Soundscape will take place in phases, allowing ongoing access to parts of the island and it's expected to be completed in 2028. Heatherwick Studio has a lot of experience with these sorts of projects in recent years, and in addition to the Little Island mentioned, has also revealed plans for the Cove and the Leaf.

Source: Heatherwick Studio