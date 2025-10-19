Hungarian winery appears to float above historic vineyards

Blending futuristic design with centuries-old tradition, BORD Architectural Studio has created the new Sauska Tokaj Winery in Rátka, Hungary. Perched lightly above the UNESCO-listed Tokaj-Hegyalja wine region, the 5,830-sq-m (62,754-sq-ft) structure seems to hover over the landscape, echoing the graceful curves of the surrounding hills.

Located on the southern side of Padi Hill in Rátka, the winery is part of the Sauska family’s vision to bring contemporary design to one of Europe’s oldest wine regions. The site’s volcanic soil and rolling vineyards have supported winemaking since before the Hungarian Conquest in the 9th/10th centuries, and today, the region is celebrated for its dry white and sparkling wines alongside its renowned Tokaji Aszú dessert.

The new Sauska Tokaj Winery redefines the relationship between architecture and grape cultivation. In doing so, head architect Péter Bordás sought to honor the site’s winemaking heritage, by creating a weightless circular structure that would hover above the vines. “What I create should not touch the untouchable,” says Bordás. “It should float, or sit like a sphere on a tiny surface. The goal [was] to create a seemingly implausible structure, one that is there, yet physically independent of its surrounding environment.”

The hovering silhouette of Sauska Tokaj becomes a landmark visible from across the valley Hufton+Crow

The project was built over 10 years, during which the architects combined local materials with advanced engineering to ensure the building’s striking, floating appearance was matched by practical functionality and structural stability.

The structure itself is composed of two intersecting, circular forms, each 36 m (118 ft) wide, and elevated on slender steel columns. From a distance, the winery looks as though it’s suspended in mid-air. The design not only pays homage to the rhythm of the vineyards below, but also creates a visual dialogue between land and sky.

Beneath the elevated structures lies the operational core of the winery, housing its fermentation and storage facilities. These sections are built deep within the hillside to ensure stable temperatures. Here, stainless steel tanks are arranged in a circular pattern around a central wooden barrel-aging chamber, inspired by ancient Tokaj cellars that were carved into volcanic rock.

Designed by BORD Architectural Studio, the structure balances bold modernity with sensitivity to the historic wine landscape Hufton+Crow

Inside the main building of the winery, the interior features the use of natural wood, local limestone, and dark steel accents. The interior design captures the earthy tones of the surrounding landscape, while creating a warm and inviting environment. Softly lit corridors guide visitors into open tasting rooms. The highlight of the venue is its dramatic restaurant, defined by curved ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Adjoining the space, a generous outdoor terrace invites guests to linger over lunch or a glass of wine while taking in the panorama.

At sunset, the reflective underside of the structure glows softly against the hillside Hufton+Crow

At night, the building transforms into a glowing landmark. Soft lighting illuminates the underside of the suspended volumes, giving the impression that the structure is levitating above the ground. The effect is both surreal and poetic, highlighting Bordás’ “untouched-untouchable” philosophy that guided this creation.

Alongside its wine production, the Sauska Tokaj Winery sets itself as a desirable location for wine tourism and dining, giving visitors the opportunity to engage with the region’s heritage and culinary offerings.

Source: BORD Architectural Studio