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Architecture

Automated wall breathes literal life into ambitious architecture

By Shirl Leigh
April 03, 2026
Automated wall breathes literal life into ambitious architecture
Living walls like this rendered 3D living room wall could be easier to incorporate and care for in new and rehabbed architecture and interior design via the VertINGreen system
Living walls like this rendered 3D living room wall could be easier to incorporate and care for in new and rehabbed architecture and interior design via the VertINGreen system
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A vertical green living wall utilized in the study
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A vertical green living wall utilized in the study
A gas-exchange system used to measure photosynthesis and leaf transpiration while gathering data for the study
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A gas-exchange system used to measure photosynthesis and leaf transpiration while gathering data for the study
Living walls like this rendered 3D living room wall could be easier to incorporate and care for in new and rehabbed architecture and interior design via the VertINGreen system
3/3
Living walls like this rendered 3D living room wall could be easier to incorporate and care for in new and rehabbed architecture and interior design via the VertINGreen system
View gallery - 3 images

Vertical living green walls comprised of live plants are a natural energy-saving method for improving indoor air quality and enhancing interior design, but they're hampered by inconsistent performance.

Some green walls will flourish under certain indoor conditions, improving indoor air quality and lowering energy costs, while others struggle and require a complicated feeding and water maintenance schedule which limits widespread adoption.

"Green walls have enormous potential," say researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, "but until now, we lacked the tools to truly understand and manage how they function indoors." That's where the scientists' VertINGreen system comes in.

A gas-exchange system used to measure photosynthesis and leaf transpiration while gathering data for the study
A gas-exchange system used to measure photosynthesis and leaf transpiration while gathering data for the study

Utilizing a combination of hyperspectral imaging and machine learning, the setup can plot out suitable planting activity across entire walls, identify the early stages of plant stress, and alert users to any possible problems that arise weeks before they are visible to the human eye. This results in proactive solutions and lower costs in greenery upkeep, leading to healthier and flourishing green wall installations.

The researchers started by gathering approximately 2,000 detailed measurements on how indoor plants “breathe,” absorb carbon dioxide, and release water under a variety of conditions. This allowed them to design a forecasting system that can predict how a green wall installation might reduce energy consumption or the need for mechanical ventilation, for example.

A vertical green living wall utilized in the study
A vertical green living wall utilized in the study

"For the first time, designers can ask, 'What will this wall actually do for my building?' and get a reliable answer," say the researchers. "It gives architects, engineers, and building managers the tools they need to trust and fully utilize nature inside buildings."

A paper on the research, which was led by Yehuda Yungstein and Dr. David Helman, was recently published in the journal Indoor Air.

Source: Hebrew University of Jerusalem via EurekAlert

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ArchitectureHebrew University of JerusalemPlantsLiving Wall
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Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh
Shirl Leigh is a West Coast-based journalist/photographer with a diploma in journalism from Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Vancouver. Interests include the food and beverage industry, public transportation, photographic equipment, and tech innovations that free up time for important things like walking their Rottweiler and drinking Earl Grey tea. Looking forward to a positive future of food replicator technology that provides quick nourishment, and transporter travel that sends you safely on shore leave.

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