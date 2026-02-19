Dyson's new wet cleaner is the slimmest floor washer on the planet

Dyson is following up its impossibly compact PencilVac vacuum cleaner from 2025 with the PencilWash, a wet cleaner that promises to make light work of mopping floors in small homes with a slim handle that'll have you wondering where the water goes.

This model is a fair bit smaller and lighter than the company's WashG1, which is designed for 3,000 sq ft homes. In fact, at just 4.9 lb (2.2 kg), the PencilWash comes in at less than half the weight of the older washer.

That should make it a lot easier to move around across various hard floors. Adding to that is the 1.5-inch-wide (3.8 cm) handle, which is described as making for "optimal in-hand comfort." The big innovation here is slimming down all the electrical components, as well as as the 10-fl-oz (295-ml) clean water tank and the 12-fl-oz (355-ml) dirty water tank, into that slim handle.

That slim handle hides clean and dirty water tanks, as well as all its electronics, for a comfortable grip and the ability to lay flat for cleaning under low furniture Dyson

Dyson says the PencilWash "uses a combination of hydration, agitation, and extraction technologies to ensure only fresh water is used to clean your home." It's got two modes to control just how wet you want to get the floors while mopping, depending on the types of stains and surfaces you're dealing with.

The PencilWash's design is plenty flexible: you can get it to practically lay flat down to 6 in (15 cm) and clean under low furniture easily. A high-density microfiber roller will catch both wet and dry debris in a single pass.

The PencilWash is designed to tackle dry and wet debris on a range of hard floors, and is best suited to small two-bed homes Dyson

As with many of Dyson's other cleaning devices, you'll find a screen on the PencilWash that displays its battery level, and you can drop it into a charging dock on the floor to juice it up in about 3.5 hours. With about 30 minutes of run time on a full charge, the company says it'll properly mop a 1,076-sq-ft (100-sq-m) space – which means it's best suited to two-bedroom apartments. The compact design should make it easy to store when not in use too – and thankfully, there's no filter to clean inside.

The PencilWash goes on sale on March 17, and will set you back by US$349. That's quite a bit less than the larger WashG1's $770 retail price – but close to the current discounted price of $400 on Dyson's site.

Source: Dyson via PRNewswire