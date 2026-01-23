© 2026 New Atlas
5-minute cold brew machine grinds and steeps on your tumbler

By Shirl Leigh
January 22, 2026
Ecoldbrew, engineered by a team of designers with experience working for brands like Xiaomi, Philips, De’Longhi and Ningbo Borine, is a portable compact coffee machine that fits 40-oz Stanley tumblers or its own custom container. It can whip up a cup of fresh cold brew coffee on the go without the need for overnight steeping or pre-ground beans.

Designed with an integrated burr grinder and patented centrifugal extraction technology, the brewing unit can be customized to brew a mild or bolder flavor profile by adjusting the grind size, RPM speed, water circulation rate and extraction time. Doing so reportedly replicates the barista quality of a 12-hour cold brew without the wait.

The user fills the tumbler with water and ice, fits the tumbler with the Ecoldbrew machine, loads the bean hopper (capacity 25 g) with whole beans, uses the rotary dial to set their preferred grind, and enters the brew time on the LED touchscreen.

Water is drawn up through the grinds via the food-grade tubing and centrifugally extracted to yield a 12-oz (355-ml) serving of cold brew coffee in five minutes.

Guided prompts on the LED dashboard indicate the time remaining in the brew cycle, along with the spin and flow status, plus the accompanying Ecoldbrew app can track the user’s brew logs for extraction times and flavor profiles by beans and taste. The Ecoldbrew machine's battery is claimed to support eight brews per charge.

The custom optional 40-oz tumbler is made of BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, and weighs 2.7 lb/1.22 kg. It can fit car cup holders, backpacks or office bags.

Cleanup is literally a snap, as the grinds are flushed out automatically by the built-in water circulation system and the magnetic brewing chamber unsnaps for speedy rinsing.

You can currently order your own Ecoldbrew via a Kickstarter campaign, with pledges starting at US$119 (estimated retail $179). Shipping is set to begin in March.

Ecoldbrew: Your Personal Automatic Cold Brew Machine

Sources: Kickstarter, Ecoldbrew

