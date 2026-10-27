© 2026 New Atlas
Around The Home

Bitcoin-mining smart rod makes you money while heating your home water

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 26, 2026
Bitcoin-mining smart rod makes you money while heating your home water
This heating element for your water tank is hiding an entire Bitcoin mining system inside
This heating element for your water tank is hiding an entire Bitcoin mining system inside
View 3 Images
This heating element for your water tank is hiding an entire Bitcoin mining system inside
1/3
This heating element for your water tank is hiding an entire Bitcoin mining system inside
Once you've installed it, the heat from the Bitwater's mining chips will warm your tank's content
2/3
Once you've installed it, the heat from the Bitwater's mining chips will warm your tank's content
The element's paired with an app for monitoring temperature and hashrate, scheduling mining, and receiving notifications about its activity
3/3
The element's paired with an app for monitoring temperature and hashrate, scheduling mining, and receiving notifications about its activity
View gallery - 3 images

Heatbit makes a couple of clever home appliances that combine essential heating functions with Bitcoin mining – potentially earning you some money while you use them. Its latest product is designed to ensure you have hot showers on demand, and hopefully earn its keep in the process.

The brand's new Bitwater replaces the lower water heater element in your existing tank. It resembles other rod-like elements, but it's got a whole plug-and-play Bitcoin mining system built in.

Heatbit says this fits existing electric tank water heaters from big brands sold across North America, in the standard 1-inch screw-in element port. Once you've installed it, turned it on, and connected to your Wi-Fi network, it'll begin mining Bitcoin, and the heat generated by its processors will warm your water.

Once you've installed it, the heat from the Bitwater's mining chips will warm your tank's content
Once you've installed it, the heat from the Bitwater's mining chips will warm your tank's content

Mining is taxing on these processors because it requires trillions of calculations to confirm Bitcoin transactions and create new coins on the cryptocurrency's network. The Bitwater has 20 ASIC mining chips running simultaneously, and that generates heat for your water tank.

The chips in question are BM1370s, which together draw up to 600 W of power, and peak at a hashrate (how many guesses per second a miner makes) of 34 TH/s or 34 trillion guesses per second.

They're secured inside the element by welded Eco Brass heatsinks, which are said to be efficient at conducting heat from the chips to the water while also resisting corrosion.

The company says that you can install the Bitwater by yourself and have it up and running in under an hour. It's got a powered titanium rod that uses a small current to protect the steel tank instead of dissolving; this works in hard water, doesn't cause any odors like a magnesium rod, and doesn't need replacing.

The Bitwater pairs with a mobile app from which you can monitor temperature, hashrate, and earnings. It also promises to learn when you often use hot water, and to ensure the tank's ready before you need it. From here, you can also set your Bitcoin mining pool, and direct earnings to your preferred wallet.

The element's paired with an app for monitoring temperature and hashrate, scheduling mining, and receiving notifications about its activity
The element's paired with an app for monitoring temperature and hashrate, scheduling mining, and receiving notifications about its activity

Water makes this a good cooling setup. It carries heat away far better than air does, so the chips stay cool enough to run reliably. The tank temperature also sets a ceiling: if the water is at 55-60 °C, the chips need to tolerate that, which is why the design needs a well-sealed, waterproof housing. Hopefully that's addressed in the design and housing.

From the sound of things, the Bitwater seems like it'll do its job as a heating element. Heatbit actually makes air purifiers and space heaters based on the same idea of using the heat from a mining system for your home. It even offers a wall-mounted 'Canvas' that can be drawn on with markers, and radiates heat into the room.

So how much money would this earn you, and should you consider one?

Heatbit responded to a similar query on X by pointing to an AI calculation of earnings of US$1.35 per day. This doesn't factor in the cost of electricity, so depending on where you live and your hot water needs, your mileage will vary.

Now, Heatbit is pegging the Bitwater's first batch of units at $899 and aims to ship them in the first quarter of 2027; subsequent batches will be priced at $1,299.

At this point in the Bitcoin game, the amount you can make per day running the Bitwater isn't much. I imagine this might make sense if you're deeply invested in cryptocurrency, and if you believe this is a viable way to build your assets on the blockchain.

Meanwhile, a similar, non-mining heater element with a powered rod can be had for a lot less money; a popular one on Amazon is listed at about $180. I'd have been more intrigued by the Bitwater concept if there wasn't such a huge gap between its price and that of a conventional element.

If you're into this kind of thing, I'd love to hear how you evaluate a dual-purpose product like this. Sound off in the comments.

Source: Heatbit

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Around The HomeHeatingBitcoinCryptocurrency
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The TerraMow X AWD uses a 42-volt all-wheel-drive platform and full suspension to work large, hilly lawns that tend to strand other robot mowers
Around The Home
Bi-directional AWD robomower gets to grips with gnarly monster lawns
The TerraMow X AWD ditches the in-place end-of-row pivot for a bi-directional "Shuttle Drive" system, pairing all-wheel drive and six-camera AI vision to mow steep, uneven, obstacle-strewn yards of up to 2.7 acres.
With its lockable design and swappable jaws, the new Tiwrench from MakerPi is ready for all kinds of wrenching and vise tasks
Around The Home
Reimagined adjustable wrench doubles as a fractal vise and screwdriver
While many EDC manufacturers focus on combining as many different functions as possible, MakerPi from Hong Kong has decided to focus on one thing – getting a solid, secure grip – and refine that idea with its new tool. Called the Tiwrench, it is currently available for backing on Kickstarter.
The single-tray Harvest One sits on a kitchen counter alongside trays of freshly grown microgreens and wheatgrass
Around The Home
Countertop smart farm promises fresh greens in as little as 8 days
Not everyone has access to a garden for growing greens. Home Harvest’s indoor growers automate lighting, watering, temperature, and airflow, promising fresh herbs, salads, and microgreens in as little as eight days with minimal hands-on work.
The Habity bedside clock pairs a retro alarm-clock silhouette with a low-power e-paper display, designed to replace the phone on your nightstand
Around The Home
Retro e-paper alarm clock puts kibosh on late-night phone scrolling
Designed in Copenhagen, the Habity bedside clock swaps your phone screen's glow for an eye-friendly e-paper display, gentle wake-up tones, and a local library of sleep sounds, all running fully offline with no app, account, or subscription.
The Inkanva uses an e-ink display with 48 base colors to display photos and art with a natural look, and without a backlight
Around The Home
Light-powered ePaper screen adds art to your wall without a charger
A new gadget we've just come across might be the best piece of decor you'll add to your home this year. It's arguably the first-ever ePaper display that can display art and photos using nothing but the power of the Sun.
Comcast's new WiFi Motion service senses when movement inside your home and alerts you for free – but there's a catch
Around The Home
Comcast turns your Wi-Fi into a free security system. Here's the catch
If you use Comcast's Xfinity broadband service, you might be eligible for a pretty interesting freebie: a layer of home security that doesn't require cameras or any additional hardware. But with that comes a privacy concern worth thinking about.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!