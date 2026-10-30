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Around The Home

Connected lamp lets you monitor your wood stove from anywhere in the house

By Maryna Holovnova
October 30, 2026
Connected lamp lets you monitor your wood stove from anywhere in the house
The Oru wood-stove-monitoring lamp is presently on Kickstarter
The Oru wood-stove-monitoring lamp is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
Oru works at any Wi-Fi-accessible location in the home, as long as there's a plug-in nearby
1/5
Oru works at any Wi-Fi-accessible location in the home, as long as there's a plug-in nearby
The Oru lamp features a solid walnut body
2/5
The Oru lamp features a solid walnut body
There is also an app, for those who wish to use it
3/5
There is also an app, for those who wish to use it
The Oru wood-stove-monitoring lamp is presently on Kickstarter
4/5
The Oru wood-stove-monitoring lamp is presently on Kickstarter
A glowing lamp placed on your desk or coffee table is much harder to overlook than a phone notification
5/5
A glowing lamp placed on your desk or coffee table is much harder to overlook than a phone notification
View gallery - 5 images

Winter is coming in much of the world, and millions of households are getting ready to fire up their wood stoves to keep warm. Every year, unattended stoves and fireplaces contribute to house fires, so keeping an eye on them is extremely important. A new Kickstarter project called Oru is designed to monitor the fire and offer some peace of mind to those who are constantly worried.

There are already technologies that let you monitor your wood stove from another room, but most rely solely on smartphone apps. That essentially means you have to actively keep an eye on your phone instead of the stove. Oru (not to be confused with the origami kayak of the same name) takes a different approach.

There are just two main components to the device: a lamp and a sensor.

The Oru lamp features a solid walnut body
The Oru lamp features a solid walnut body

The lamp has a minimalist design with a wooden base. A magnetic sensor attaches to the stovepipe and monitors its temperature. The lamp communicates different temperature ranges through colored light: amber means the stove is burning well, yellow means it’s time to reload, and red indicates that it’s getting too hot and you should check on it immediately. The lamp doesn’t make any sounds and communicates entirely through changes in color.

A glowing lamp placed on your desk or coffee table is much harder to overlook than a phone notification. And that’s the main idea behind Oru: making important information visible without requiring you to check your phone or walk back to the fireplace every 15 minutes. I just wish someone would come up with something similar for cooking stoves and irons.

If you're a numbers person, you can see the actual temperature through a companion app – yes, there is also an app – available for both iOS and Android. Phone notifications can be enabled through the app as well, even when your phone is in Do Not Disturb mode.

Oru works at any Wi-Fi-accessible location in the home, as long as there's a plug-in nearby
Oru works at any Wi-Fi-accessible location in the home, as long as there's a plug-in nearby

Both the sensor and the lamp are USB-C-powered and don’t have built-in batteries, so they need to stay connected to a power source at all times. The sensor box needs to be positioned 3 to 4 feet away from the stove (about 1 meter), and both components require Wi-Fi connectivity. The lamp itself can be placed anywhere in the house, as long as it’s within Wi-Fi range.

Since every stove is different, the app allows you to adjust the temperature thresholds to set your own burning zones. You can also select your stovepipe type, including older stove configurations and double-wall stovepipes. The app then walks you through a short calibration process to make sure everything is set up correctly. If you’re installing the sensor on a fireplace, the magnetic sensor goes directly to the fireplace body instead of the pipe.

There is also an app, for those who wish to use it
There is also an app, for those who wish to use it

In the summertime, or whenever you don’t need to monitor your stove, Oru can be used in lamp mode. You can pick the color, adjust the brightness, and turn it on or off directly through the app, as there are no physical buttons on the lamp itself.

The early-bird pledge price on Kickstarter is US$225, while the expected retail price is $299. Assuming everything goes according to plan, shipping is expected to begin in November.

Oru: The Calm Lamp That Watches Your Wood Stove

Sources: Kickstarter, Oru

View gallery - 5 images

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Around The HomeFireKickstarterMonitoringLampStoves
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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