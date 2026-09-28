Solar-powered curtain rod will automatically draw your drapes – and wake you up

Smart curtains have been around for a while now, but this new product we've just come across makes it more convenient than ever to remotely control your drapes.

The Reze Flow from Remac – which makes a range of motorized shades and curtain systems – fits a powerful motor and other componentry into a sleek curtain rod that supports cross-platform controls.

It runs off of a solar power module that attaches to your window, so you don't need to route wiring to it on the walls, or remember to charge the rod. That allows for a clean installation and always-on curtain control for your automated home.

REZE FLOW: The World’s First All-in-One Smart Curtain Rod

The Reze Flow is designed to open curtains from the center, and supports both grommet and ring-top curtains. You can also achieve an S-fold look with your curtains using an included spacer chain.

The Reze Flow can be powered using a solar module that attaches to your window Remac

The company says it'll easily take on heavy drapes, no matter the material or window height. The rod's been stress-tested for weights up to 33 lb (15 kg), so it should easily fit in most homes. The telescopic Flow rod comes in two sizes, one for 44–82 in (112-208 cm), and another for 74–142 in (188-361 cm).

The Flow supports the Matter protocol over Wi-Fi, so it'll work with Apple Home using just your iPhone or iPad, and with Google Home and Amazon Alexa using a hub or smart speaker.

The Reze Flow doesn't have any bulky bits messing up the look of your drapes, and it works with grommet- and ring-top curtains Remac

Those will allow you to schedule curtain opening and closing with a voice command, or by setting a specific time. You can also have the curtains drawn automatically at sunrise and sunset, without having to adjust those times yourself. The latter is great for allowing natural light to wake you up. Remac says the rod stays as quiet as a library room, so you won't be alarmed by annoying sounds.

In addition, the Flow can draw the curtains as sunlight changes throughout the day to achieve your preferred sunlight depth setting. This prevents your room from being flooded in harsh light and too much sun.

The smart rod can follow the progression of sunlight through the day to keep harsh light out Remac

All those features make the smart rod a worthy addition to any automated home. I like that it also has fallbacks for when the power or Wi-Fi go out; you'll also got a conventional power adapter with a long cable, as well as a Bluetooth remote in the box.

Remac is crowdfunding the Reze Flow on Kickstarter, where you can get the smaller-sized rod along with the solar charger, mounting brackets, and other accessories for US$228 (down from the expected MSRP of $458). Other bundles are also available at a discount without the solar charger and in the larger size.

You can use your phone or voice to control the Flow, or set it to open at sunrise Remac

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Remac's been on the market for a bit, and sells its other smart curtains and blinds via its site and on Amazon in the US, and has high reviews and ratings there.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (starting at $35 for US orders of the smaller-sized rod).

Source: Kickstarter

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