Next-level adjustable wrench boasts a lockable mech and swappable jaws

While many EDC manufacturers focus on combining as many different functions as possible, MakerPi from Hong Kong has decided to focus on one thing – getting a solid, secure grip – and refine that idea with its new tool. Called the Tiwrench, it is currently available for backing on Kickstarter.

As the name suggests, the Tiwrench is first of all a wrench that can serve as a compact tool for everyday small fixes. Besides that, it doubles as a fractal vise for DIY projects. We’ve seen similar compact fractal vises before, but they weren't intended to be used as a wrench. The Tiwrench covers both functions, so whether you’re an EDC tool collector, 3D-printing enthusiast, or into model building, you’ll probably appreciate what this tool is designed for.

The Tiwrench is available in titanium and aluminum versions MakerPi

With a traditional adjustable wrench, the jaw opening can often shift after a few turns. The Archimedean worm-drive mechanism of the Tiwrench addresses that issue, providing back-drive resistance. Once you find the right opening for your needs, it helps keep the jaws securely in place. The thumb-operated adjustment knob has a knurled texture for better control, along with extra holes that can be used with a small metal rod when more force is needed.

The Tiwrench can be used with three different jaw types and four material options, so you can choose the most suitable combination depending on what you’re working with. According to the creators, the jaws are quick and easy to swap thanks to the ball-detent retention system.

The Flat Fixed Jaw is designed for hex nuts, bolts, square stock, and flat objects. The Single-Level Adaptive Jaw is intended for cylindrical and irregularly shaped parts. Its contact surface creates the angle needed to clamp the object securely. The Dual-Level Adaptive Jaw provides even more contact points for various shapes, and is designed to distribute the clamping force more evenly. It can be used with round, square, and irregularly shaped tiny objects.

The Tiwrench can deliver a decent amount of torque MakerPi

Let’s have a look at the jaw materials offered. Stainless steel is intended for harder parts where greater strength is needed. Brass contact faces provide a gentler grip and work well with metal. Nylon contact faces are designed for plastic and 3D-printed parts. And finally, silicone contact faces are intended for objects that tend to slip easily, providing more contact and better friction.

Tiwrench includes a quarter-inch mounting thread on one side of the body, making it compatible with camera stands, magic arms, and workbench mounts. This feature could be used for filming, making the tool suitable beyond DYI projects and repairs.

The tool also has two magnetic slots on one side for storing two short hex bits. Every Tiwrench comes with one PH0 Phillips bit and one 3-mm hex head bit by default. As a bonus, there's a laser-engraved scale near the jaw area, with metric measurements on one side and imperial measurements on the other.

A leather carrying case is one of the optional extras MakerPi

MakerPi offers the Tiwrench in two finishes: aluminum and titanium, weighing 311 g (0.69 lb) and 397 g (0.88 lb) respectively. The jaw components that are included with the tool are made from stainless steel in both versions. Every Tiwrench comes with one Single-Level Jaw and one Flat Fixed Jaw, while additional jaws can be purchased separately.

The tool measures 135 x 47 x 18 mm (5.31 x 1.85 x 0.71 in), and the maximum jaw opening is 18 mm (0.71 in).

The early-bird price for the aluminum Tiwrench is US$119, while the planned retail price is $188. The titanium version will cost $189 for early backers and $268 at retail. If the Kickstarter goes according to plan, shipping will start in February.

MakerPi Tiwrench: Hold it. Lock it. Make it.

Source: Kickstarter

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