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Retro e-paper alarm clock puts kibosh on late-night phone scrolling

By Monica J. White
August 18, 2026
Retro e-paper alarm clock puts kibosh on late-night phone scrolling
The Habity bedside clock pairs a retro alarm-clock silhouette with a low-power e-paper display, designed to replace the phone on your nightstand
The Habity bedside clock pairs a retro alarm-clock silhouette with a low-power e-paper display, designed to replace the phone on your nightstand
View 6 Images
The Habity bedside clock pairs a retro alarm-clock silhouette with a low-power e-paper display, designed to replace the phone on your nightstand
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The Habity bedside clock pairs a retro alarm-clock silhouette with a low-power e-paper display, designed to replace the phone on your nightstand
A warm frontlight lets you read the e-paper display in the dark, while gentle tones and a sunrise-style light handle the morning wake-up
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A warm frontlight lets you read the e-paper display in the dark, while gentle tones and a sunrise-style light handle the morning wake-up
Habity's sleep-sound library is stored on the device itself, so the clock works fully offline with no app, account, or subscription
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Habity's sleep-sound library is stored on the device itself, so the clock works fully offline with no app, account, or subscription
The compact, USB-C-powered clock measures roughly 10 x 7 cm and keeps time through power outages on a built-in backup battery
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The compact, USB-C-powered clock measures roughly 10 x 7 cm and keeps time through power outages on a built-in backup battery
Optional Wi-Fi links the clock to local smart-home lights through Philips Hue, Home Assistant, or Homey, with no cloud account required
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Optional Wi-Fi links the clock to local smart-home lights through Philips Hue, Home Assistant, or Homey, with no cloud account required
The pitch is simple: give people a reason to leave their phones outside the bedroom, then make the wind-down and wake-up routines pleasant enough that the screen isn't missed
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The pitch is simple: give people a reason to leave their phones outside the bedroom, then make the wind-down and wake-up routines pleasant enough that the screen isn't missed
View gallery - 6 images

Designed in Copenhagen, the Habity bedside clock swaps your phone screen's glow for an eye-friendly e-paper display, gentle wake-up tones, and a local library of sleep sounds, all running fully offline with no app, account, or subscription.

The dumbphone revival and the broader push to reclaim our attention have zeroed in on one habit in particular: reaching for a phone the moment we wake, and again as the last thing before sleep. A growing crop of devices now promises to break that loop, from feature phones built purely for calls and texts to social-media-blocking flip phones like Commodore's retro Callback 8020. Copenhagen-based Habity Design is tackling the same problem from a different direction, replacing the phone on your nightstand rather than the one in your pocket.

The compact, USB-C-powered clock measures roughly 10 x 7 cm and keeps time through power outages on a built-in backup battery
The compact, USB-C-powered clock measures roughly 10 x 7 cm and keeps time through power outages on a built-in backup battery

The Habity bedside clock looks like a familiar retro alarm clock, but inside sits a low-power e-paper screen, a speaker, and a small collection of calming sounds. The pitch is simple: give people a reason to leave their phones outside the bedroom, then make the wind-down and wake-up routines pleasant enough that the screen isn't missed. It's a bet on gentle nudging over strict lockdown.

At the heart of the clock is a 3.7-inch e-paper display with the same low-power screen technology that's spread from e-readers into a wider range of calm, distraction-free devices such as reMarkable's e-paper tablets. The e-paper only draws power when the image changes, and there's a front light available at a tap so you can read it in the dark without having to endure the blue-light glare of a backlit LCD.

A warm frontlight lets you read the e-paper display in the dark, while gentle tones and a sunrise-style light handle the morning wake-up
A warm frontlight lets you read the e-paper display in the dark, while gentle tones and a sunrise-style light handle the morning wake-up

Everything runs offline. The sleep-sound library – spanning rain, ocean, campfire, city streets, and even a dishwasher – lives locally on the device, so there's no app, account, subscription, or Wi-Fi required. You also get a wind-down reminder, gentle wake-up tones, a built-in nightlight, and a sunrise-style light that can brighten the room gradually before your alarm. It is possible to hook up to Wi-Fi, and it's mainly used to sync the time and link to local smart-home lights via Philips Hue, Home Assistant, or Homey.

Interestingly, Habity left sleep tracking out on purpose. Founder Peter Arvad told New Atlas that this was considered, but the team ultimately decided that scoring and gamifying sleep risked an unhealthy relationship with something meant to feel natural, opting to gently nudge better habits instead.

The Habity clock is priced at 995 Danish kroner, or roughly US$150, and is now up for pre-order following a Kickstarter campaign last year, with the design landing a Monocle Design Award for 2026. The first batch reached early customers about a month and a half ago, and much of the feedback has centered on the tactile little device, its sounds, and the calm clock face that signals it's time to wind down.

Habity's sleep-sound library is stored on the device itself, so the clock works fully offline with no app, account, or subscription
Habity's sleep-sound library is stored on the device itself, so the clock works fully offline with no app, account, or subscription

It hasn't been entirely smooth, however. The founder is candid that some early units shipped with no sound or no working light – manufacturing issues the company says it caught quickly, replaced, and corrected for the next run, with user feedback going straight into firmware updates. For a small company shipping its first product from scratch, that kind of iteration comes with the territory.

The bigger picture is refreshingly modest. Habity's founder told us the company isn't trying to "invent a new product category" or make your nightstand look like a spaceship; it's taking the familiar alarm clock and subtly updating what's inside. As pared-back screen-time gadgets like the Light Flip phone keep finding an audience, a well-made clock that simply wants you to sleep feels like an easy pitch.

Product page: Habity clock

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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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