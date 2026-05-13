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Consumer Tech

reMarkable’s newest e-note doubles down on distraction-free digital writing

By Monica J. White
May 13, 2026
reMarkable’s newest e-note doubles down on distraction-free digital writing
The reMarkable Paper Pure pairs a minimalist E Ink tablet design with the company’s pressure-sensitive Marker stylus for paper-like writing and sketching
The reMarkable Paper Pure pairs a minimalist E Ink tablet design with the company’s pressure-sensitive Marker stylus for paper-like writing and sketching
View 5 Images
The reMarkable Paper Pure pairs a minimalist E Ink tablet design with the company’s pressure-sensitive Marker stylus for paper-like writing and sketching
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The reMarkable Paper Pure pairs a minimalist E Ink tablet design with the company’s pressure-sensitive Marker stylus for paper-like writing and sketching
reMarkable says the Paper Pure’s third-generation Canvas display and low-latency ink system are designed to closely mimic the feeling of writing on paper
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reMarkable says the Paper Pure’s third-generation Canvas display and low-latency ink system are designed to closely mimic the feeling of writing on paper
The Paper Pure integrates with laptops and cloud services, allowing your handwritten notes to be converted into editable digital text
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The Paper Pure integrates with laptops and cloud services, allowing your handwritten notes to be converted into editable digital text
reMarkable’s workflow tools can transform handwritten notes into presentation-ready digital content across connected desktop environments
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reMarkable’s workflow tools can transform handwritten notes into presentation-ready digital content across connected desktop environments
Beyond note-taking, the Paper Pure is designed for sketching, diagramming, and visual brainstorming with its paper-like writing surface
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Beyond note-taking, the Paper Pure is designed for sketching, diagramming, and visual brainstorming with its paper-like writing surface
View gallery - 5 images

reMarkable’s new Paper Pure refines the E Ink notebook formula with a more responsive display, longer battery life, and improved integration with digital workflows.

Digital paper tablets have been steadily carving out a niche for people who want a distraction-free device for writing, reading, and sketching. We’ve covered a few such tablets in the past, such as the reMarkable 2 and more recent color E Ink tablets, which have pushed the category further into the mainstream.

reMarkable says the Paper Pure’s third-generation Canvas display and low-latency ink system are designed to closely mimic the feeling of writing on paper
reMarkable says the Paper Pure’s third-generation Canvas display and low-latency ink system are designed to closely mimic the feeling of writing on paper

reMarkable’s latest addition, the Paper Pure, takes a more polished approach with a lighter, faster black-and-white E Ink tablet focused primarily on handwriting and focused work. The 10.3-inch tablet uses a third-generation Canvas display, alongside the same textured writing surface found on the Paper Pro, with digital ink appearing within around 21 milliseconds. reMarkable also says that navigation, zooming, and page turns are up to twice as fast as on the reMarkable 2.

Physically, the device retains the company’s minimalist aesthetic: it’s just 6-mm (0.2-in) thin, weighs 360 g (12.6 oz), and has grooved sides designed to resemble stacked sheets of paper. Battery life is rated at up to three weeks on a single charge.

reMarkable is also leaning a little further into sustainability this time around, using 38% recycled materials and a screw-and-snap construction designed to improve repairability and reduce its carbon footprint.

The Paper Pure integrates with laptops and cloud services, allowing your handwritten notes to be converted into editable digital text
The Paper Pure integrates with laptops and cloud services, allowing your handwritten notes to be converted into editable digital text

On the software side, the Paper Pure expands the company’s cloud-based workflow tools. Integrations with Google Calendar, Outlook, OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive, Slack, and Miro are all designed to move handwritten notes more fluidly between the tablet and desktop environments. AI-powered tools can convert handwriting into text and summarize notes, making your handwritten archives fully searchable – a feature that we’re seeing become the standard across the category.

Pricing for the Paper Pure starts at US$399 bundled with the standard Marker stylus, and for $449, you can get the Sleeve Folio case added on top. The device joins the broader reMarkable lineup alongside the Paper Pro and the Paper Pro Move, while effectively replacing the now-discontinued reMarkable 2.

Much like the company’s earlier devices, the Paper Pure works as a hybrid between a traditional notebook, an e-reader, and a productivity tablet. But where most modern tablets push multitasking and constant connectivity, reMarkable continues to subvert this trend, preserving simplicity and handwriting freedom, while still working seamlessly with modern cloud-based tools and work habits.

If the company’s refinements do what it says, the Paper Pure is likely to further cement reMarkable’s position as one of the leading names in distraction-free digital note-taking.

Product page: Paper Pure

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Consumer TechE-InkTabletE-readerDigital MediaNotebook
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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