Amazon's Kindle Scribe note-taking tablet gets a color display at last

A year after the Kindle ebook reader got a color display, Amazon's reimagined its Kindle Scribe note-taking tablet (or should I say notebook? It's confusing) the same way, so you can now jot down ideas, annotate PDFs, and draw in a range of hues.

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft gets a larger 11-inch display (up from 10.2 inches) with what's described as a paper-like textured surface. The glare-free screen does black-and-white content at 300 ppi resolution, and goes down to 150 ppi for color.

That's thanks to an oxide-based color filter layer on the display. It's not going to look as crisp as the regular Scribe, but hopefully the updated font rendering tech should make for a decent reading experience. There's also a front light with an auto-adjusting sensor on board, so the screen should be legible indoors and out.

Color content on this tablet tops out at 150 ppi resolution Amazon

The inclusion of color support means you can enjoy a wider range of comic books, workbooks, and PDFs from the cloud. You can also write and draw using pens and brushes with different colors, and also annotate documents with various shades for highlighting and notes.

From footage of the Colorsoft in action, it looks like stylus input is fluid and mostly lag-free. The new quad-core processor inside is likely doing a lot of heavy lifting there. The stylus itself is a bit larger and more rounded than before, snaps to the tablet magnetically, and supports replacement tips.

Writing and drawing on the Scribe Colorsoft appears to be quick and fluid Amazon

The hardware on this model is sleeker than earlier Scribes too. It's now just 5.4mm thick, and has lost its large side bezels. You can get it in 32 GB or 64 GB variants, in your choice of Graphite or Fig colorways (the latter is far more distinctive). It's IPX8 rated for water resistance, and the battery should allow for up to 8 weeks of reading or 2 weeks of writing.

The Scribe Colorsoft is waterproof, comes with a magnetically attaching stylus, and promises up to 8 weeks of reading on a single charge Amazon

On the software front, Amazon's baked in a bunch of AI features. You can quickly neaten your handwriting, summarize your notes, and mine them for insights by asking questions – similar to how you'd use ChatGPT with a web page or PDF. Like other Scribe models, the Colorsoft works with files from Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, and supports PDFs and Microsoft Word docs. You can export your notes to Microsoft's OneNote, which is a flexible note-taking app that rivals the likes of Notion.

You can annotate PDFs as well as Microsoft Word documents, and export notes to Microsoft OneNote Amazon

Naturally, these aren't feature-packed as an iPad with a stylus – but that's sort of the point. The Kindle Scribe has always been about focusing on reading and writing without distractions, and this update simply enhances that experience without getting off track and adding fluff.

The Colorsoft will set you back by US$629.99 for the 32-GB model, and $679.99 for the 64-GB one. These will arrive later this year in the US, and early next year in Germany and the UK. With this pricing, Amazon's lineup is squaring off against the 11.8-inch color ReMarkable Paper Pro, listed at $679. There's also a 7.3-inch Paper Pro Move at $499, which also does color. If you're looking to spend less and don't care for a color screen, there's also the updated Kindle Scribe that will land at $499.99 later in 2025, and a cheaper model without a front light at $429.99 in 2026.

The Fig colorway with matching stylus is particularly fetching Amazon

Source: Amazon

