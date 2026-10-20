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Light-powered ePaper screen adds art to your wall without a charger

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 20, 2026
Light-powered ePaper screen adds art to your wall without a charger
The Inkanva uses an e-ink display with 48 base colors to display photos and art with a natural look, and without a backlight
The Inkanva uses an ePaper display with 48 base colors to display photos and art with a natural look, and without a backlight
View 6 Images
The Inkanva uses an e-ink display with 48 base colors to display photos and art with a natural look, and without a backlight
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The Inkanva uses an ePaper display with 48 base colors to display photos and art with a natural look, and without a backlight
Unlike the smaller Inkanva frames, the largest 28.5-inch model requires power – but it should look stunning at that size
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Unlike the smaller Inkanva frames, the largest 28.5-inch model requires power – but it should look stunning at that size
Connect an AI agent to the Inkanva API to display custom content on the e-ink display
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Connect an AI agent to the Inkanva API to display custom content on the ePaper display
The 13.3- and 7.09-inch models use a perovskite panel to charge up using indoor light or sunlight – so you don't need a charger and cable to power them
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The 13.3- and 7.09-inch models use a perovskite panel to charge up using indoor light or sunlight – so you don't need a charger and cable to power them
The Inkanva supports interchangeable frames to suit your home interiors
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The Inkanva supports interchangeable frames to suit your home interiors
You can upload any images from your phone to display on the Inkanva – or even use it on a local network without internet access
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You can upload any images from your phone to display on the Inkanva – or even use it on a local network without internet access
View gallery - 6 images

A new gadget we've just come across might be the best piece of decor you'll add to your home this year. It's arguably the first-ever ePaper display that can display art and photos using nothing but the power of the Sun.

This is essentially a picture frame on steroids. While there are many similar products that can do the same thing, they usually need to be powered by a charger, and require an unsightly cable snaking across the wall when you mount them. The Inkanva does away with all that for a clean look in any room.

This frame comes in three sizes, and its screen doesn't use a backlight: it simply displays images in full color using 48 base colors and reflects ambient light. The team behind it says this results in a paper-like appearance for your chosen art, and you can expect to see "rich colors, crisp details, and exceptional clarity."

Inkanva: The World's First Self-Charging E-Ink Canvas

The company says it uses a custom display algorithm engineered for photography, so the ePaper screen delivers accurate colors and sharp details in the photos you upload.

The flexible perovskite panel can charge using indoor lights or the Sun, so you can easily place this in any room around your home. In case it's not bright enough for solar, or you don't want to power it that way, the frame's built-in 5,000-mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 4 months on a single charge, while displaying one image per day.

The 13.3- and 7.09-inch models use a perovskite panel to charge up using indoor light or sunlight – so you don't need a charger and cable to power them
The 13.3- and 7.09-inch models use a perovskite panel to charge up using indoor light or sunlight – so you don't need a charger and cable to power them

It also supports multiple outer frame styles that you can attach on top of the aluminum frame without tools.

You've got loads of options for image sources. In local mode, you can load up as many as 4,000 images and have them display in a slideshow; the whole thing can be managed via your browser, and you don't need internet access to run this.

You can also select classic artworks in the public domain from Inkanva's gallery in the cloud, and of course, upload any images you've taken or have stored on your phone using a companion app.

You can upload any images from your phone to display on the Inkanva – or even use it on a local network without internet access
You can upload any images from your phone to display on the Inkanva – or even use it on a local network without internet access

Now, if you're up on all things AI, there's even more functionality to unlock here. You can command AI agents to create screens with any sort of content you like, such as the day's events, weather, and more. Your agent can connect to an Inkanva API and beam across photos from your cloud storage, and even present AI-generated images there, if you're into that.

Inkanva says that once you've got it all set up, you can issue commands like "Show something calm in the living room tonight," and have your AI agent send an appropriate image to your frame. It can even change up images according to the time of day or on a recurring schedule.

Connect an AI agent to the Inkanva API to display custom content on the e-ink display
Connect an AI agent to the Inkanva API to display custom content on the ePaper display

Personally, I'd prefer sticking with my own collection of images, and art and photography by the masters that are freely available. I appreciate that you can run the Inkanva solely on your home network, without having to opt in to a subscription or AI tools unless you want to.

The mobile app lets you share access to your Inkanva with multiple users, and you can even control multiple frames around your house from one device.

Unlike the smaller Inkanva frames, the largest 28.5-inch model requires power – but it should look stunning at that size
Unlike the smaller Inkanva frames, the largest 28.5-inch model requires power – but it should look stunning at that size

You can choose from three sizes. The 7.09-inch and 13.3-inch models support a 1,200 x 1,600-px resolution, while the large 28.5-inch one is at 2,160 x 3,060 px, with IGZO display tech for a sharp image at that size. The largest one doesn't do solar, so you'll need to connect it to a power outlet.

Inkanva is crowdfunding these displays on Kickstarter, where you can get them at the following discounted prices:

  • 13.3 inches: US$349 (down from $499 expected MSRP)
  • 7.09 inches: $159 (down from $239)
  • 28.5 inches: $1,599 (down from $2,399)
The Inkanva supports interchangeable frames to suit your home interiors
The Inkanva supports interchangeable frames to suit your home interiors

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is Inkanva's first outing on Kickstarter – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the campaign has raised nearly $250,000 from over 570 backers, and has detailed the Inkanva's development and testing on its campaign page.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship to select countries (listed on the campaign page) in December, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (fixed delivery rates per unit and as per size, $25 onwards for US orders).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Around The HomeHome decorArtDigital Photo FrameArtificial IntelligenceKickstarterSolar PoweredePaper
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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