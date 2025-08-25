Versatile vise uses a motor and pins to accommodate almost anything

If you're trying to firmly clamp small irregular-shaped objects, utilizing an adaptable desktop fractal vise is certainly one option. The K-One offers an interesting alternative however, plus it's reportedly the first of its kind to pack an electric motor.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the K-One is made by gadget company Konink. And, like a larger traditional bench vise, it has two jaws – one fixed, one moveable – between which the object in question gets clamped.

Whereas the jaws on a conventional bench vise are just flat unyielding slabs of metal, however, each of the K-One's jaws consists of an array of blunt-tipped spring-loaded metal pins known as collets. When the jaws close around the object, the collets retract by varying amounts as they press in against the unique contours of that item.

The K-One has a maximum clamping force of 20 Newtons Konink

As a result, the object is reportedly held steadily and securely in place, with the clamping pressure distributed evenly across its surface at multiple points. By contrast, in a regular vise, all of the clamping force is concentrated on the farthest-extending point(s) on either side of the object.

And yes, as mentioned, the K-One has an electric motor.

With the pressing and holding of a button, that motor slides the moveable jaw in until its collets exert a predefined amount of pressure on the object – it then automatically stops. That said, quick taps of the button allow users to "jog" the jaw in, in small increments. Additionally, the jaw can be manually moved via a knurled mechanical knob.

The K-One's two pushbutton controls Konink

One charge of the 10,500-mAh lithium battery is claimed to be good for about 10 days of use. And as you might have guessed, pressing a second button moves the jaw back out again, releasing the object.

For some tasks, having the item located down inside the vise won't be ideal. In such cases, users can add up to three vertically standing, non-spring-loaded, rubber-coated collets on the top surface of each jaw. These optional extras work more like the jaws of a regular vise, simply pressing in on the object in a straight line.

The K-One's optional top-mounted collets in tank-holding action Konink

Other options include an adjustable-angle magnifying glass on the end of a magnetically mounted flexible arm, brass collets that are less likely to scratch fragile items than the included steel pins, and a ball head mount for holding the whole vise at an angle other than flat-on-the-desk.

Some of the vise's other standard features include an integrated bubble level, a metric/imperial ruler, and magnetic side strips for keeping hold of screws or other tiny metal bits and pieces.

Magnetic strips are used to retain items such as tiny screws Konink

The K-One is being offered in 100-mm (3.9-in) and 55-mm (2.1-in) maximum clamping widths, and in aluminum or titanium construction. Assuming its Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$189 will get you a 55-mm aluminum model, with $219 required for an aluminum 100-mm vise. Upgrading to titanium is an extra $40 for either.

Those figures are 47% off planned retail pricing.

K-ONE:The World’s First Electric Precision Desktop Vise

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

