Lunchbox vacuum sealer keeps your food fresh longer

Vacuum sealing your food is a great way to store fresh ingredients as well as prepared meals – but maybe you don't want to deal with plastic bags every time. Fresiio's vacuum sealer pulls off the same trick, but with reusable lunchboxes.

Currently crowdfunding via a Kickstarter campaign, the Fresiio features a 9-inch square base – about the size of a kitchen weighing scale – that supports compatible lunchboxes and food containers.

Simply drop one of those into place on the base with anything you'd like to preserve – like fruits, vegetables, or meal prep servings – and tap a button. The base will quickly extract air inside the container to lock in freshness, and stop automatically when it's done.

Fresiio vacuum sealer

That's all there is to it. You can then store your vacuum-sealed food in the fridge, where it'll last longer and stay fresher than usual, thanks to slowed bacteria growth.

The base runs off a battery that you can recharge via a USB Type-C port, so you don't need to give up a precious power outlet. Plus, it doubles as a weighing scale, so you can measure out ingredients for recipes or portion meals from its containers precisely.

When not in use for vacuum sealing, the Fresiio earns its keep as a kitchen scale Fresiio

Fresiio says its gadget extracts 95-99% of the air in a container, and works with dry, wet, soft, liquid, or powdered food. The company claims that vacuum sealing can extend the life of meat in the fridge from 3-5 days up to 15-18 days, while vegetables that begin to spoil in 2 days can last 12 days. The same goes for fruit.

It should also be able to keep your snacks and flour fresh for three times as long (up to 90 and 60 days respectively), preventing them from getting damp or clumping together.

Vacuum sealing is handy not only for storing food in the fridge for longer, but also for keeping your packed lunches fresh Fresiio

In addition to the vacuum base, you can grab food containers in 0.9-liter (0.24-gal), 1.8-liter (0.48-gal), and 2.4-liter (0.63-gal) capacities. There are also partitioned lunchboxes in sets of two and four on offer, in four different colors. A bamboo weighing tray rounds out the kit.

The Fresiio vacuum base is compatible with a range of food containers of different sizes, as well as partitioned lunchboxes Fresiio

The Fresiio is expected to retail for US$118, but early bird offers on Kickstarter start at $59 for a vacuum base. You can add a set of two lunchboxes for $32, and food containers start at $42 for a set of three. The company hopes to begin shipping orders in June, and has listed shipping estimates for different countries on its campaign page.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but for what it's worth, Fresiio has already crossed its pledge goal.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission on purchases made through links.