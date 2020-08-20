2020 Petersen (Virtual Monterey) Car Week On-line Auction Report

As we pointed out in our preview of the 2020 Petersen (Virtual Monterey) Car Week auctions, Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is particularly relevant in the new reality of a COVID world: "the species that survives is the one that is able to adapt to and to adjust best to the changing environment in which it finds itself."

After the first big online-only foray by the biggest automotive auction cluster on Planet Earth, it's clear that automobiles are not particularly suited to online-only auctions, but that significant strides were made in the right direction.

Just as technology has not yet solved a way to getting the correct size and fit for buying all clothes online, auctions of very expensive cars still have difficult but not insurmountable issues that need to be addressed. When you're paying a million dollars for a car, you like to put your bum in it to see how it feels, and cast an eye over every part of it to adjudicate whether it's exactly what you want. Comparable elite collectible motorcycles sold like hotcakes at Bonhams' Bicester Classic, with exactly the same technology that was used by Bonhams in Virtual Monterey to sell cars, but the result was considerably less with the cars than the bikes.



Records fell just the same

$3,080,000 | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose | Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020 | Lot 56 | Estimate: $2,750,000 to $3,250,000 | Official Gooding & Co Auction Page | This car held the world record price for a car sold at an online auction for several days in August 2020.

As Virtual Car Week unfolded, we saw the world record price for a car at an online-only auction set on August 7 by Gooding & Company, when a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose fetched $3,080,000.

The largest bid of the week was recorded next, when $4,600,000 was offered at Bonhams' Quail Auction for the Figoni-sculpted Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Cabriolet Décapotable, but the lower estimate for the car was $6,500,000 and the gap was too wide to find a zone of potential agreement so the car was passed in.

Online Only: SHIFT/MONTEREY – 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive

Finally, on August 15, the world record price for a car at an online-only auction, which had been set eight days earlier, was broken by the sale of the 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive at RM-Sotheby's SHIFT/Monterey Sale for $4,290,000. If you are at all interested in cutting-edge go-fast technology, go and look at the official auction page and the depth of information provided by RM-Sotheby's new platform and the high resolution imagery. RM-Sotheby's is the world leader at the elite level in automotive auctions, and its platform is evolving to ensure it stays there. When there is a car of the pedigree, provenance and technological complexity of the 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive on offer, this is the pick of the platforms right now.

The elite auction business is growing increasingly competitive, with Bringatrailer.com appropriately joining Petersen (Virtual Monterey) Car Week this year and although it didn't host any of the million dollar car auctions during the period, it continues to grow its market share in other areas as its reputation grows and its more modest fee structure will ensure that as the world moves online, the efficiencies of doing things will reduce frictional monetary losses.

Perhaps even more remarkably, online auctions are going to democratize the process more than ever. The paralysis that comes from legacy business models with profit margins to guard means that those new competitors with lower fees and a better grasp of online platform development will reform the industry.

Lot 535 - 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV

While the world seemingly focussed on the void left by the real life Monterey Car Week, the third-highest online automotive auction sale of the month occurred at Silverstone Auctions, nominally located in the Northamptonshire Formula One racetrack, sold a 1972 Lamborghini Miura 'Spinto Veloce' in right-hand drive configuration for $2,502,341 (£1,912,500) in cyberspace. We've included several other cars of significance that were either added to the docket after our preview was published, or sold at other online auctions across the globe during August.

Technology to the rescue?

Classic Car Check has already begun offering it's new service in Germany and Switzerland - the roll-out is intended for every country in the world and involves the portable unit sitting next to the car and custom software to read and display the imagery Mike Hanlon/Gizmag

As we all know, a shiny paint job can hide a myriad of sins, and several on-line industries have boomed once certified grading systems were introduced (trading cards, comics and magazines to name the obvious ones). Back in 2016 when I was covering Techno Classica in Essen, I saw a technology that I think has great potential for the online automotive auction industry:

Carl Messtechnik in Germany has been developing Active Thermography testing systems for aircraft for 20 years. The biggest advantage of this type of system is that it is accurate, all-seeing, non-destructive and contact-free, and it means that important structural parts of aircraft in service can be checked to ensure that everything is in perfect working order, and failure is not imminent, as the loss of human life can result from any lack of structural integrity in an aircraft.

The ongoing development and research of active thermography has seen the system adapted for other uses, and one of them is that it can be used to look underneath the paint of automobiles to examine not so much the structural integrity of body, but the thickness of metal, paint and other body parts, regardless of what they are made of, and can accurately detect the use of body filler and other repair work hidden by the aforementioned shiny paint.

Working in conjunction with GTÜ (Gesellschaft für Technische Überwachung) Carl Messtechnik has developed a portable system for using active thermography for looking under the paint of automobiles, which means that the system can be taken to the automobile in the field and tests performed as a turn-key franchisable service.

Under the skin, this Porsche can be seen to have had a significant accident on the left side that has been repaired with a new door and a lot of filler used in the rear left quarter panel and door surround. The coming availability of active IR systems will mean this type of repair work will no longer be undisclosed to a buyer.

Think of it as an automotive ultrasound for your potential new baby (classic or expensive prestige car), where you can see underneath the skin and identify all the things that might not be as they should. That is, things a repairer may have done to disguise the use of body filler and previous accidents (which may or may not have been disclosed to the potential purchaser) … all the way through to some of the less desirable cut-and-shut techniques. You can see it all, and knowledge is power, particularly if a sizeable financial transaction is just about to take place.

The Classic Car Check system is already being franchised to service providers across Germany and Switzerland who in turn are offering the service to car buyers and sellers, insurance companies, dealers et al.

If an auction company were to offer this service alongside the professional photography services they already offer, the authenticity of automobiles under the skin would be validated and perhaps provide an invaluable aid to both buyers and sellers. COVID isn't going away any time soon.

Here are the major sales and non-sales of the month so far:



No Sale | 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Cabriolet Décapotable

No Sale | 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Cabriolet Décapotable | High Bid: $4,600,000 | Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020 | Lot 61 | Estimate: $6,500,000 to $7,500,000 | Official Bonhams Auction Page

High Bid: $4,600,000

Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020

Lot 61 | Estimate: $6,500,000 to $7,500,000

Official Bonhams Auction Page

This is a car touched by magic in every sense, and despite attracting the highest bid of the week, it didn't get close to being sold. Designed by Vittorio Jano, Alfa Romeo's first eight-cylinder road car was introduced in 1931. The 8C 2300 won the 24 Hours of Le Mans on debut in 1931, finished 1-2 in the race in 1932, clean-swept (1-2-3) the world's most important race in 1933, won in 1934 with a 175-mile margin over second place, and narrowly missed the win in 1935 in controversial circumstances. A general strike prevented the 1936 running of the event, but left the 8c 2300 with an incredibly impressive record in the prestigious and grueling event.

Jano's supercharged DOHC straight-eight is arranged as two four-cylinder units in tandem with the cam-drive gears amidships. Bore and stroke are 66 x 88 mm giving 2,336cc, while the twin-lobe Roots-type supercharger is driven at 1.33-times crankshaft speed. Producing an ultra-reliable 140 hp at 5000 rpm and driving through a four-speed gearbox, this Alfa Romeo could run all day at 100 mph. Bonhams

This particular car is one of just five cabriolets bodied by the French Italian designer and master craftsman Giuseppe Figoni, who would partner with Italian Ovidio Falaschi the following year to form the now legendary Parissiene carrosserie Figoni et Falaschi. The entire history of this car, including numerous period photographs, is available in the Bonhams auction description.



$4,290,000 | 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive

$4,290,000 | 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 240 | Estimate: $3,850,000 to $4,850,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

RM-Sotheby's

RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 240 | Estimate: $3,850,000 to $4,850,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

The highest priced car of the 2020 virtual Monterey Car Week, this racing car was one of 12 built by Prodrive for Care Racing Development, the consignor. Ferrari enthusiasts will find the imagery for this car enthralling, particularly the engine and cabin shots where the extraordinary amount of work required to build a successful racing car is particularly evident. This car debuted towards the end of the 2001 season with an appearance in the American Le Mans Series before traveling to Europe where it was raced under the BMS Scuderia Italia banner.

$4,290,000 | 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 240 | Estimate: $3,850,000 to $4,850,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

In a spectacular racing campaign, this car amassed 14 victories in its division, including a class victory at the 2003 24 Hours of Spa, overall winner of the 2004 24 Hours of Spa, and the 2004 FIA GT Championship. The car is fitted with its 2004 Spa winning engine, which was recently rebuilt by Prodrive. RM-Sotheby's has been developing its site to facilitate the delivery of far more information and documentation of each car it puts up for auction, and it is worth the registration process to delve into the treasure trove of documents on this car alone. It will be sold with its FIA Technical Passport, (A.C.O Technical Passeport), and a UK road registration document, as well as an exhaustive history file of work undertaken including the recent overhauling to bring the car to race-ready condition. The car has been certified by Ferrari Classiche and will be delivered with the Red-White Stripe Book “Certificazione per Veicoli da Competizione.”



$3,080,000 | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose

$3,080,000 | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose | Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020 | Lot 56 | Estimate: $2,750,000 to $3,250,000 | Official Gooding & Co Auction Page | This car held the world record price for a car sold at an online auction for several days in August 2020.

Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020

Lot 56 | Estimate: $2,750,000 to $3,250,000

Official Gooding & Co Auction Page

This 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB is one of less than 40 cars that were factory-equipped with the improved torque tube driveshaft and optional high-performance six-carburetor (6C) configuration. The car has the long nose body, and was factory-equipped with an extremely rare competition-style external fuel filler cap, and wears the same Bianco paint and beige leather upholstery it was delivered with in September 1966. The odometer shows the car has covered just 81,000 km (50,000 miles), with just 2000 km in the last 30 years and it will be sold with two sets of wheels (Campagnolo alloys and Borrani wires), original books (owner’s manual and spare parts list) and literature (including a factory brochure), as well as assorted spares. Other period details that contribute to its charm include elegant Marchal driving lamps and a chrome prancing horse, while inside, the center console is fitted with a Blaupunkt radio and a lovely Jaeger chronograph. Also included with the sale was a fantastic documentation file that includes ownership and registration records dating back to 1969, copies of ACI registration records, and a history report prepared by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini.

$2,502,341 (£1,912,500) | 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV

$2,502,341 (£1,912,500) | 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV | Silverstone Auctions | Live Online Auction 2020 | 1 August 2020 | Lot 535 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,600,000 | Official Silverstone Auctions Auction Page

Silverstone Auctions | Live Online Auction 2020 | 1 August 2020

Lot 535 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,600,000

Official Silverstone Auctions Auction Page

The mid-engined V12 Lamborghini Miura is a landmark automobile. If it isn’t the world’s first supercar, then its arrival was the point where the world realized supercars existed. Around 764 were made, but only 147 of the 180 mph Miura SV (Spinto Veloce) were built. This car has just 32,000 miles on the odometer, and spent the majority of its life in Australia.

$2,354,000 | 2003 Ferrari Enzo

$2,354,000 | 2003 Ferrari Enzo | Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020 | Lot 47 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,600,000 | Official Gooding & Co Auction Page

Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020

Lot 47 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,600,000

Official Gooding & Co Auction Page

This is a slightly below-average result for a Ferrari Enzo, particularly one with single family ownership since new and an immaculate service history. The model price record sits at $6,050,000 but that Enzo had been owned by His Holiness Pope John Paul II, and ... the second-highest price ever achieved for an Enzo ($3,300,000) was formerly owned by the most successful boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather.



$2,232,500 | 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder

$2,232,500 | 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder | Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020 | Lot 53 | Estimate: $2,800,000 to $3,200,000 | Official Bonhams Auction Page

Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020

Lot 53 | Estimate: $2,800,000 to $3,200,000

Official Bonhams Auction Page

The Porsche Typ 718 RSK was the ultimate development of the Porsche 550, and this RSK was one of the last built. Despite a relatively underpowered 1500cc motor, the car continued the giant-killer reputation of the 550 and 550A, finishing third outright in the 1958 24 Hours of Le Mans, numerous F2 wins and three second places in the 1961 Formula 1 race season.

This car has a splendid in-period race history which is well documented in the auction description, along with a long and detailed history of the model and its development.

$2,134,000 | 1995 Ferrari F50

$2,134,000 | 1995 Ferrari F50 | Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020 | Lot 72 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,600,000 | Official Gooding & Co Auction Page

Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020

Lot 72 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,600,000

Official Gooding & Co Auction Page

Only 55 US-Specification F50s were built, this car's price was probably diminished somewhat by its non-original color - it sold new in Ferrari Red but was repainted Argento Nürburgring. Gooding sold a red 1995 F50 in Scottsdale earlier this year for $3,222,500, while RM-Sotheby's sold another red 1995 model for $3,000,000 at Monterey 2019.



No Sale | 2018 Bugatti Chiron

No Sale | 2018 Bugatti Chiron | High Bid: $2,120,000 | Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020 | Lot 20 | Estimate: $2,500,000 to $2,800,000 | Official Bonhams Auction Page

High Bid: $2,120,000

Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020

Lot 20 | Estimate: $2,500,000 to $2,800,000

Official Bonhams Auction Page

First shown at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Bugatti Chiron is not for the faint of heart, or the faint of wallet. Just 500 Bugatti Chirons were built, and the bottom-of-the-range, minimum-frills, budget Chiron cost €2,400,000 (a little less than US$3.0 million). For that price, you get a car with a 7,993cc quad-turbocharged 1,479 hp W16 engine capable of propelling it to 304.77 mph. An oil change will cost you $25,000 and a new set of tires will leave you enough change from $40,000 for a coffee and chaser. You can spend almost as much as you wish personalizing a Chiron, with the world’s most expensive car, La Voiture Noir based on a Chiron and costing US$18.9 million (€16.7 million).

Getting into a Chiron is not as easy as simply going to a dealership and buying one. Getting on the waitlist for a Bugatti is so hard that they initially sold for more second-hand than they cost new. In December 2017, RM-Sotheby’s sold a Chiron for $3,772,500 and at Retromobile in Paris in 2018, a Chiron topped the auction listings for the entire week when it fetched €3,323,750 (US$4,082,171). The only other Chiron to sell at auction was also sold in Paris in February 2019, fetching €2,275,000 at RM-Sotheby’s and dropping below the new price for the first time. This will be one of the most-watched lots of Petersen Car Week.

$1,980,000 | 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

$1,980,000 | 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 227 | Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,000,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page



RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 227 | Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,000,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

No Sale | 1964 Ferrari 500 Superfast by Pininfarina

No Sale | 1964 Ferrari 500 Superfast by Pininfarina | High Bid: $1,980,000 | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 140 | Estimate: $2,250,000 to $2,500,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page



High Bid: $1,980,000

RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 140 | Estimate: $2,250,000 to $2,500,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

The Ferrari 500 Superfast is the ultimate expression of the company’s flagship Superamerica Grand Touring series, with a 400 hp 4.9 liter V12 engine and a top speed of 280 km/h in near silence.

Twenty-five units with a 4-speed gearbox were built during the first series. In 1966, a second series of twelve cars came out, which had additional speed. The target audience was the world’s richest enthusiasts, and the owner list included Prince Sadhruddin Aga Khan, Prince Karim Aga Khan, Reza Pahlevi (the Shah of Persia – the car is rumored to still be in storage in Iran), Prince Bernhard of Netherlands, renowned playboy Gunter Sachs, Greek shipping magnate Peter Livanos, actor Peter Sellers, Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton and more recently, David Letterman and Silicon Valley property developer John Mozart. This car was owned by Lord James Hanson for 35 years and has still only had three owners.

Remarkably, the 500 Superfast was not a particularly sought-after collector car until quite recently, with prices passing the $1.0 million mark a decade ago and peaking at around $3 million five years ago. The highest prices fetched by a 500 Superfast are $3,025,000 (Gooding & Company in 2015), $2,915,000 (Gooding & Company 2017), and $2,750,000 (RM-Sotheby’s 2016).



No Sale | 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Independent Competizione

No Sale | 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Independent Competizione | High Bid: $1,900,000 | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 246 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,275,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

High Bid: $1,900,000

RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 246 | Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,275,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page



$1,848,000 | 2014 Pagani Huayra

$1,848,000 | 2014 Pagani Huayra | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 154 | Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,000,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 154 | Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,000,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

$1,750,000 | 2014 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse 'Meo Costantini'

$1,750,000 | 2014 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse 'Meo Costantini' | Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020 | Lot 77 | Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,100,000 | Official Bonhams Auction Page

Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020

Lot 77 | Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,100,000

Official Bonhams Auction Page

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 by Scaglietti

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 by Scaglietti | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 92 | Estimate: $2,500,000 to $2,750,000 | Official RM-Sotheby’s Auction Page

RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 92 | Estimate: $2,500,000 to $2,750,000

Official RM-Sotheby’s Auction Page



$1,628,000 | 1992 Ferrari F40

$1,628,000 | 1992 Ferrari F40 | Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020 | Lot 39 | Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000 | Official Gooding & Co Auction Page

Gooding & Company | Geared Online | 7 August 2020

Lot 39 | Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Gooding & Co Auction Page



No Sale | 2005 Ferrari 575 GTZ Zagato

No Sale | 2005 Ferrari 575 GTZ Zagato | High Bid: $1,500,000 | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 120 | Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page



High Bid: $1,500,000

RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 120 | Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page



$1,496,000 | 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti

$1,496,000 | 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 115 | Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 115 | Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

There seems little doubt that the Ferrari 250 GT/L, once one of the stars of the auction block, has lost value over the last two years. Between the beginning of 2014 and August 2018, over 20 Lussos went to auction and not one was sold for less than this car. In the last 24 months, four have sold for less than this, so it's an excellent result.



No Sale | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS by Scaglietti

No Sale | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina | High Bid: $1,400,000 | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 106 | Estimate: $1,600,000 to $1,800,000 | Official RM-Sotheby’s Auction Page

High Bid: $1,400,000 | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 106 | Estimate: $1,600,000 to $1,800,000

Official RM-Sotheby’s Auction Page



$1,386,000 | 1991 Ferrari F40

$1,386,000 | 1991 Ferrari F40 | RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020 | Lot 244 | Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000 | Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page



RM-Sotheby's | SHIFT/Monterey Sale | 14-15 August 2020

Lot 244 | Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official RM-Sotheby's Auction Page

No Sale | 2017 Lamborghini Centenario Coupe

No Sale | 2017 Lamborghini Centenario Coupe | High Bid: $1,300,000 | Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020 | Lot 48 | Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,300,000 | Official Bonhams Auction Page



High Bid: $1,300,000

Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020

Lot 48 | Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,300,000

Official Bonhams Auction Page

Produced in 2017 to celebrate what would have been Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's 100th birthday, only 20 Centenario Coupes and 20 Centenario Roadsters were created and just six Centenario coupes came to North America. The engine is the most powerful V12 ever produced by Lamborghini at 770 hp, and the sound from the titanium exhaust is reportedly sublime. In addition to being the lightest V12 ever produced by Lamborghini, the car features all-wheel-drive and all-wheel-steering and a set of specs that make it the most exciting Lamborghini.

All 20 Centenario Coupes sold new for $2 million three years ago, and given the outrageous specifications and rarity, you’d think that any opportunity to own one might be grabbed. The facts are that one of those six North American-delivery cars has gone to auction twice with less than 50 miles on the clock and the highest bid yet made is a relatively disappointing $2,250,000.



No Sale | 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Offener Tourenwagen

No Sale | 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Offener Tourenwagen | High Bid: $1,200,000 | Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020 | Lot 33 | Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000 | Official Bonhams Auction Page



High Bid: $1,200,000

Bonhams | Quail Auction, Los Angeles | 14 Aug 2020

Lot 33 | Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000

Official Bonhams Auction Page

One of only 16 Mercedes-Benz Sporting Tourenwagens built on the 500K chassis, this car went to auction in 2014 after being in the collection of Dr. Ralph W.E. Cox since 1951. It sold for $1,430,000 at that time, and was then subjected to an extensive refurbishment during which the Tourenwagen was brought to concours condition.

In 2015 it debuted on the lawns of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, finishing second in the pre-war Mercedes-Benz class, behind only the Mercedes-Benz 680S of Arturo Keller, two time winner of Best in Show at Pebble Beach. In 2017, the car again went to auction at RM-Sotheby’s where it sold for $1,540,000.

The only other Mercedes-Benz 500 Sport Tourenwagen that we can find that has been to auction in the last decade sold for €679,440 in Paris in 2017.



No Sale | 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing