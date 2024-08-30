© 2024 New Atlas
Automotive

Airstream's semi-clever camper van nosedives into gaudy cringe

By C.C. Weiss
August 29, 2024
Airstream's semi-clever camper van nosedives into gaudy cringe
Airstream presents some good ideas and some ideas we'd like to forget immediately in the new special-edition Interstate 19X Outland
Airstream presents some good ideas and some ideas we'd like to forget immediately in the new special-edition Interstate 19X Outland
View 19 Images
Airstream presents some good ideas and some ideas we'd like to forget immediately in the new special-edition Interstate 19X Outland
1/19
Airstream presents some good ideas and some ideas we'd like to forget immediately in the new special-edition Interstate 19X Outland
Yep, there's a quick summary of the ideas we hope to never see again in a camping vehicle; worth noting, though, is the forward position of the bed, which allows for standing in the rear garage area
2/19
Yep, there's a quick summary of the ideas we hope to never see again in a camping vehicle; worth noting, though, is the forward position of the bed, which allows for standing in the rear garage area
The Interstate 19X includes a tow package with 5,000-lb rating for adventure that demands a tow-behind
3/19
The Interstate 19X includes a tow package with 5,000-lb rating for adventure that demands a tow-behind
Airstream replaces the Interstate 19X's side awning with a wraparound 270-degree awning for more robust coverage
4/19
Airstream replaces the Interstate 19X's side awning with a wraparound 270-degree awning for more robust coverage
The multi-position bed slides outside to sleep and lounge under the sky - more good news, that overly bright red headboard is removable
5/19
The multi-position bed slides outside to sleep and lounge under the sky - more good news, that overly bright red headboard is removable
A secret passage in the kitchen allows the Dometic CFX3 fridge to slide in or out for quick access; it also removes to carry around camp, though you might need to power it with an external battery or generator
6/19
A secret passage in the kitchen allows the Dometic CFX3 fridge to slide in or out for quick access; it also removes to carry around camp, though you might need to power it with an external battery or generator
The Outland is slightly more rugged than the standard Interstate 19X thanks to a few additions like its reinforced front bumper area, ruggedized hood and lower body cladding and auxiliary lighting
7/19
The Outland is slightly more rugged than the standard Interstate 19X thanks to a few additions like its reinforced front bumper area, ruggedized hood and lower body cladding and auxiliary lighting
Kicking up dust with the Airstream Interstate 19X Outland camper van
8/19
Kicking up dust with the Airstream Interstate 19X Outland camper van
The portable induction cooktop sits in a counter recess that accommodates a cutting board when the cooktop is removed
9/19
The portable induction cooktop sits in a counter recess that accommodates a cutting board when the cooktop is removed
On the rough road in the Airstream Outland special edition camper van
10/19
On the rough road in the Airstream Outland special edition camper van
Shade disappears fast
11/19
Shade disappears fast out in the wild, so the more of it, the better
Airstream adds a chair swing hanger to the bed frame so that both occupants can enjoy the fresh air from a comfy new vantage point
12/19
Airstream adds a chair swing hanger to the bed frame so that both occupants can enjoy the fresh air from a comfy new vantage point
The Airstream Interstate 19X Outland starts at a cool $344,000, and we can't help but wonder how much lower that price would be without the unnecessary stereo system and multi-color light show
13/19
The Airstream Interstate 19X Outland starts at a cool $344,000, and we can't help but wonder how much lower that price would be without the unnecessary stereo system and multi-color light show
We kind of like the riveted look in the photos, but given that it's a wrap and not the actual rivets of Airstream's trailers, it might look quite cheesy in person
14/19
We kind of like the riveted look in the photos, but given that it's a wrap and not the actual rivets of Airstream's trailers, it might look quite cheesy in person
The multi-position table can be used inside or outside on the rear-corner mount
15/19
The multi-position table can be used inside or outside on the rear-corner mount
This just doesn't strike us as a welcome addition to any campsite outside the gates of Electric Forest
16/19
This just doesn't strike us as a welcome addition to any campsite outside the gates of Electric Forest
Modern control gadgetry
17/19
Modern control gadgetry
The split kitchen helps Airstream houses its two-person floor plan
18/19
The split kitchen helps Airstream houses its two-person floor plan
The over-wheel well bench/cabinets extend forward, where Airstream creates two lounge seats with cupholders and cushions; the compacted bed slides rearward for sitting or forward for standing access in the garage area
19/19
The over-wheel well bench/cabinets extend forward, where Airstream creates two lounge seats with cupholders and cushions; the compacted bed slides rearward for sitting or forward for standing access in the garage area
View gallery - 19 images

While its fancier sibling has been undercutting it with a solid piece of off-road RVing, Airstream has been preoccupied taking a good idea too far. Way too far. The Interstate 19X LE Outland Edition starts off with a few unique, interesting camping features, including a slide-out indoor/outdoor bed. Sadly, somewhere along the line Airstream's "off" switch got disconnected, and it decided to slather the van in a package so over-the-top tacky, the SEMA show might just be embarrassed to host it. Thankfully, only 30 will be built.

Look at the special-edition Interstate LE Outland from nearly any exterior angle, and it appears to be a pretty nice all-terrain camper van ... so long as it's daytime and the doors remain closed. It rides on the US-market off-road camper base van of choice in the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 AWD and adds on some nice rugged equipment like a heavy-duty front bumper with bull bar, off-road LED lighting, and a set of 18-in wheels shod in BFG KO2 all-terrain tires.

Airstream's latest also boasts an Overland Vehicle Systems 270-degree wraparound awning, promising more shade than the single-side pull-out awnings common on adventure vans, including the original Interstate 19X. That feature is sure to prove particularly handy in the types of rugged, treeless deserts and tundras over which one would be inclined to drive a van like this.

Shade disappears fast
Shade disappears fast out in the wild, so the more of it, the better

The Outland's faux-riveted exterior will probably prove a polarizing point of contention, with some dismissing it as vinyl wrap fakery with no real point, others enjoying it as a fun nod to Airstream's iconic trailer design. We'll let each beholder come to their own conclusion on that, and since it's optional, buyers can do the same.

It's behind those graphic rivets where the Outland's downfall, as well as its handiest features, lurk. Step through the sliding door on the passenger side, and things go slightly awry as garish red trim peeks out from the walls and floor. Overall, though, the front half of the cabin is quite nice and functional.

In place of the Interstate 19X's usual rear sofa layout, the Outland has two smaller vis-a-vis benches between the kitchen and raised rear bed – so campers don't have to do the lounge-to-bed conversion every night but still enjoy a comfortable pair of lounge seats during the day. A removable multi-position table turns those two seats into a dining area for two.

The over-wheel well bench/cabinets extend forward, where Airstream creates two lounge seats with cupholders and cushions; the compacted bed slides rearward for sitting or forward for standing access in the garage area
The over-wheel well bench/cabinets extend forward, where Airstream creates two lounge seats with cupholders and cushions; the compacted bed slides rearward for sitting or forward for standing access in the garage area

Though Airstream doesn't show it in the photos, its PR team tells us that the 19X does in fact have a bathroom, which seems essential for an off-road-oriented camper van of this size. It's a basic wet bath layout located between the driver's seat and driver-side lounge seat. The sink just aft of the bathroom compartment provides flexibility and serves as the kitchen sink.

The kitchen features a unique design that takes indoor/outdoor functionality a step further than the average van of this kind. Instead of just positioning the refrigerator at the end of the kitchen block, where it can be accessed from inside and out, Airstream tunnels through the kitchen block and puts the Dometic CFX3 on a slide-out for improved accessibility. Set up your outdoor camping chairs on either side, and you have cold drinks within arm's length.

A secret passage in the kitchen allows the Dometic CFX3 fridge to slide in or out for quick access; it also removes to carry around camp, though you might need to power it with an external battery or generator
A secret passage in the kitchen allows the Dometic CFX3 fridge to slide in or out for quick access; it also removes to carry around camp, though you might need to power it with an external battery or generator

Complementing that handy fridge configuration is a removable induction cooker that can be used inside on the countertop or outside on the removable table. Airstream includes a rear door mount for the latter purpose. There's nothing new about the portable induction cooker, which has fast-become a standard feature on a number of adventure camper vans, but it serves as a nice extension of the Outland's generous indoor/outdoor living layout.

Both fridge and cooktop are powered by a 200-Ah lithium battery system with 2,000-W pure sine inverter/charger, 250 watts of solar charging and a 30-A shore power connection. A 2.5-kW remote-start generator serves as backup just in case those charging options don't keep up, though those who think they'll need more power from go can also upgrade to the E1 power package.

Airstream is able to fit its spacious floor plan into a standard-wheelbase Sprinter by using a little trickery with its bed. The raised 54 x 75-in (137 x 191-cm) bed can be set up in three separate positions via bidirectional slides. At night, it extends out to full size over top the two-seat lounge. It can also slide partially out the rear double doors, serving as a sort of a balcony daybed and under-the-stars sleeper that still enjoys a little overhead protection from the awning. During the day, it compacts in half so campers can slide it into the back and sit in the lounge chairs or slide it forward for more room in the rear garage.

Airstream beefs up the bed frame and tacks on a chair swing hanger so that owners can create a two-story open air lounge. The bed is also designed to be completely removed, allowing the Outland to double as an adventure day tripper that can load in gear from floor to ceiling. Airline tie-down track on the floor works to keep everything secure.

The multi-position bed slides outside to sleep and lounge under the sky - more good news, that overly bright red headboard is removable
The multi-position bed slides outside to sleep and lounge under the sky - more good news, that overly bright red headboard is removable

And then, a good thing goes bad. Fast.

You'll have to open the rear doors to access that slide-out bed function, and the instant you do, your eyes will be under attack from multiple directions. They'll become immediately glued to either the bright-red bed frame and side panels straight ahead or the oversized dangling speaker cones belonging to the ridiculous 1,200-W audio system (includes 400-W sub!!).

And that's the best case scenario. If daylight has dwindled, your eyes won't have the option, pulled in like moths to the utterly tacky colored lighting that glowing off the speaker edges.

This just doesn't strike us as a welcome addition to any campsite outside the gates of Electric Forest
This just doesn't strike us as a welcome addition to any campsite outside the gates of Electric Forest

Offensive as the blazing speaker lights are to the very concept of camping in nature, at least you'll have gotten fair warning by the dribbling glow of underbody lighting outside. That's more than any camp neighbors within a 3,000-ft radius or so will get when the audio system starts thumping bass with the thoughtless abandon of a horny teenager slow-driving through his crush's neighborhood at 1 a.m.

We've seen the occasional exhibition RV with some of this type of over-the-top ostentation, but have customers really been hounding Airstream for a Red Bull-saturated, open-air dancehall powerful enough to blow the pine needles clean off surrounding trees? We'd have to think not, and the fact the company has limited availability to a couple dozen suggests it's not so confident, either.

We suppose the Outland could make a decent music festival tourer, but why overbuild it with all that off-road kit? And why not leave that whole part of the project to some custom conversion upstart looking to make a name for itself?

Yep, there's a quick summary of the ideas we hope to never see again in a camping vehicle; worth noting, though, is the forward position of the bed, which allows for standing in the rear garage area
Yep, there's a quick summary of the ideas we hope to never see again in a camping vehicle; worth noting, though, is the forward position of the bed, which allows for standing in the rear garage area

We intend to never get an answer to those questions because if we ever see one of these out in the wild, we'll be far too busy packing up and rushing to a different campground, maybe an entirely different forest, to ask for more info. Luckily, our chances are slim, what with only 30 planned build spots, each dragging with it a price tag of US$344,000 before options.

On the other hand, we do hope Airstream carries over select Outland features as part of its future products or options sheet. The slide-integrated kitchen design, multi-position bed, 270-degree awning and general floor plan seem would be nice additions, and the name isn't bad, either – a slight but noticeable break from grossly overused tack-ons like "Overland" or "Basecamp."

Source: Airstream

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanAirstreamOff-roadOff-gridRVOutdoors and CampingCamping
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!