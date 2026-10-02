Aston Martin DBX GT offers 717 horsepower in a tailored suit

British luxury automotive marque Aston Martin has always maintained that true sophistication is never purely about raw, numbers-driven performance.

Much like James Bond, the brand's most famous fictional custodian, an Aston Martin is defined by its ability to perform exceptionally while looking entirely unflustered.

The elegant new DBX GT perfectly demonstrates that traditional grand touring design philosophy. Like 007, it's about effortless high performance wrapped in a bespoke, immaculately tailored suit. Aston’s latest creation reminds us that style, luxury and absolute power do not need to be mutually exclusive.

The GT's new front-end tones down the outright aggression of its DBX siblings with conservative styling Aston Martin

The newly unveiled Aston Martin DBX GT is aimed squarely at buyers who favor assured elegance over anything as distasteful as outright track aggression.

Visually, this super SUV is a long way from motorsport-inspired carbon fiber body kits of its recent DBX stablemates. In place of their massive, cavernous honeycomb mesh, the GT boasts a beautifully classic dual-vaned front grille. Discerning buyers can specify this in either bright polished chrome or a sleek, dark anodized metal finish.

The GT loses the black splitters and sharp side skirts too. Instead, lower bodywork is painted to match the body color. Quad horizontal exhaust finishers replace the stacked layout, widening the visual stance of the rear diffuser while exuding a more discreet highway charisma.

Yes it’s elegant and understated but the quad exhausts are a dead give-away: this is an extremely rapid SUV Aston Martin

This discretion does not mean it’s diminished under the hood. It has the same Mercedes-AMG derived, Aston Martin-rebuilt 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that propels the brawny DBX S. This delivers a hefty 717 horsepower and 664 lb.ft (900 Nm) of torque, allowing it to share the title of the most powerful pure internal combustion luxury SUV currently on the market.

Paired with a lightning-fast 9-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission and heavily rear-biased active all-wheel-drive system, this 2.2-ton machine rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.1 seconds on its way to an incredible top speed of 193 mph (310 km/h).

But what truly sets the GT apart from the competition is how this volcanic performance is deployed. Aston's engineering team has re-engineered the mechanical interfaces to deliver an ultra-refined driving experience. There’s a smoother, more linear power delivery when pulling away. The standard air suspension has been softened. Advanced internal valves are specifically engineered to filter out high-frequency vibrations from coarse road surfaces.

Like its famous fictional brand ambassador, even extremely rapid progress in the GTX GT is likely to leave occupants unruffled Aston Martin

Everywhere are cosseting details like stiffer mounting bushes and extra damping bars. The active exhaust system has been given a unique more muted acoustic tune thanks to sophisticated double gas-flow mixing inside the rear muffler. The result eliminates harsh metallic frequencies.

In standard driving mode, the GT makes whisper-quiet progress through urban environments; selecting Sport or Sport+ modes instantly restores a classic, full-throated V8 bark.

Inside the cabin, extensive additional sound deadening in the doors, trunk and wheel arches means phone calls and passenger conversations are entirely effortless at highway speeds. This interior also features reshaped seats lined with an extra layer of memory foam, individual rear outer chairs and jewelry-quality anodized metal switchgear throughout.

This focus on long-distance luxury marks a full-circle evolution for the British crossover. When the original Aston Martin DBX debuted in 2019, it brought a beautifully balanced 550-horsepower package to the ultra-luxury crossover segment.

Carbon fiber motorsport features have have been replaced with simple body-coloured panels. The result is a conservative feel – even if the power remains the same Aston Martin

As global markets demanded higher performance thresholds, Gaydon answered with the ferocious Aston Martin DBX707, a high-velocity machine with premium luxury credentials plus supercar-slaying straight-line velocity. This was followed by the even lighter and more digitally focused 2026 Aston Martin DBX S, which elevated standard output to the current 717-hp mark.

While those prior iterations were engineered to fight track-focused titans like the Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue, the new DBX GT shifts its competitive crosshairs onto the plush Bentley Bentayga. It brings the top-tier performance metrics of the S but cloaks them in a relaxed, beautifully comfortable guise.

With first customer deliveries scheduled to begin globally in the fourth quarter of 2026 and an expected US sticker price around $262,000, the DBX GT honors Aston Martin’s basic premise: speed is nothing without style.

Source: Aston Martin