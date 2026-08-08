Audi A2 e-tron: 2026 EV boasts impressive electric range

Back in 1999, Audi made the fantastic A2, a charming MPV that delivered exceptional mileage. Sadly, it was a bit expensive and didn't sell well. The company is bringing this model back for 2026 as an electric vehicle (EV) – with efficiency to match its legacy.

Audi says it's combined aerodynamic design with hardware and software that all work in sync to eke as much range as possible out of the A2 e-tron's 58-kWh LFP battery. In fact, it's low drag coefficient of 0.24 makes this the most aerodynamic car in its class from the German marque.

That's made possible by the inclusion of a large splitter up front beneath the grille, air inlets, a specialized underbody panel design, a rear spoiler, and even custom rims that all help with airflow turbulence.

A host of aerodynamic design choices and elements, including the custom rims, make for a surprisingly low drag coefficient Audi

The drive unit has also been worked on to improve efficiency, including dropping new semiconductors in the silicon carbide power electronics to reduce switching losses, modifications to the windings in the electric motor, and a lower friction transmission oil that alone accounts for 8 additional miles (13 km) of range in winter weather.

Now, the battery capacity is rather modest as far as today's EVs go. But it's built using a cell-to-pack housing system, which increases its energy content while requiring less vertical installation space so you can have more legroom in the cabin. And thanks to this choice of battery chemistry, it can be charged to 100% repeatedly – as opposed to the 80% that's recommended for older batteries.

This model can provide backup power to your home, and also top off your gadgets and ebikes Audi

As such, the A2 e-tron's efficiency is measured at 12.8 kWh per 100 km, which works out to 282 miles (454 km) of range given the 58-kWh battery capacity. Interestingly, Electrifying noted that a support car traveling alongside the A2 being tested managed to get up to 5.5 miles/kWh, which means 321 miles (517 km) of range.

The A2 e-tron should be able to get 282 miles of range out of its modest 58-kWh battery pack Audi

That's pretty solid when you consider that this A2 is larger than the original. Other cars from the Volkswagen family will also get this battery pack, but without the aero gains of the A2 e-tron, they'll have a hard time covering as many miles before needing to recharge.

Speaking of recharging, this is a 105-kW battery, so it'll go from 10%-80% in 26 minutes. It will also do bidirectional charging, so you can top off your laptop or ebike from a power outlet in the trunk, or use an adaptor to connect it to your home and deliver backup power in case of an outage.

I quite like the bold front end of the A2 e-tron Audi

The rear-wheel drive A2 e-tron makes 190 hp, and features adjustable regenerative braking. That not only allows for strong stopping power, but also one-pedal driving if that's your thing.

Although the A2 is doing its best to shroud its appearance under a rather lively wrap, a lot of design elements are clearly visible. That includes split headlamps with neat segmented daytime running lights, muscular wheel arches, a sloping coupe-like roof, and a squared-off tail end. It all comes together quite nicely.

Anyone else okay with Audi releasing the A2 e-tron with this sick wrap? Audi

Audi says the A2 e-tron will launch this [Northern Hemisphere] fall, and begin shipping before the year is out. It'll go up against the likes of Kia's EV3 in the US; in Europe, it'll face off against the VW iD3 Neo and the Renault Scenic. Expect it to land somewhere around its rivals' €33,000 (~US$38,000) price point, and possibly offer more battery options as well when it arrives.

Source: Audi