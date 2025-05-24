Europe's top-selling electric SUV poised for US launch

Kia has been enjoying notable success in Europe of late. The highest-selling electric SUV in the region isn't from Audi or BMW, or even Dacia – it'd from Kia. And the winning model might soon be headed to the United States.

In the first quarter of this year, Kia sold a total of 27,761 electric vehicles in Europe. Of those, a remarkable 64%, or 17,878 units, were the EV3.

This compact electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) draws inspiration from the EV9 and EV6, offering a smaller, family-friendly alternative. It’s an impressive all-rounder that checks most modern boxes, and that’s before factoring in its price. In the UK, it starts at £32,995 (approx. US$43,790), though rumors hint at an even lower MSRP when it arrives in the US.

So, what’s the tea? The EV3 was recently spotted being tested on US roads. A video, which went viral thanks to KindelAuto, appears to show a 2026 Kia EV3 GT-Line variant – most likely a US-spec model.

Although the prototype was wrapped in camouflage, a few key details were visible. Most notably, the presence of orange side reflectors, which are likely a modification for compliance with US vehicle regulations.

The EV3 would join a competitive segment that includes the Volvo EX30, Tesla Model Y, and Hyundai Kona Electric. The EV3 entering the fray could shake up the segment in a big way.

In the UK, the SUV comes with a 58-kWh battery as standard, which offers 270 miles (435 km) of range. Kia lets you choose a bigger 81-kWh battery pack for some extra cash, which helps increase that range to 375 miles (603 km).

The maximum charging speed is a respectable 128 kW for the larger battery and 102 kW for the smaller one, which equates to a charge from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes.

The exterior styling may not turn heads – or it might, styling being subjective and all – but the EV3’s substance is hard to ignore. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 7.5 seconds, offering solid performance for its class. Inside, the cabin is roomy and thoughtfully designed, with a fold-up rear bench allowing for additional storage, and a folding table creating a versatile space for dining or working on the go.

The EV3 was the UK's top-selling retail electric vehicle in March, pushing Kia's EV sales to a record 21% of its total sales, which is a significant milestone.

The EV3 may launch in early 2026 and make its North American debut as early as later this year Kia

Although Kia has yet to confirm official details, the EV3 is expected to launch in the US as early as late 2025, with a full release in early 2026. Pricing is anticipated to fall between US$35,000 and $40,000.

Will American drivers embrace this compact electric crossover? Only time will tell.

Via: KindelAuto