Europe's top-selling electric SUV poised for US launch
Kia has been enjoying notable success in Europe of late. The highest-selling electric SUV in the region isn't from Audi or BMW, or even Dacia – it'd from Kia. And the winning model might soon be headed to the United States.
In the first quarter of this year, Kia sold a total of 27,761 electric vehicles in Europe. Of those, a remarkable 64%, or 17,878 units, were the EV3.
This compact electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) draws inspiration from the EV9 and EV6, offering a smaller, family-friendly alternative. It’s an impressive all-rounder that checks most modern boxes, and that’s before factoring in its price. In the UK, it starts at £32,995 (approx. US$43,790), though rumors hint at an even lower MSRP when it arrives in the US.
So, what’s the tea? The EV3 was recently spotted being tested on US roads. A video, which went viral thanks to KindelAuto, appears to show a 2026 Kia EV3 GT-Line variant – most likely a US-spec model.
Although the prototype was wrapped in camouflage, a few key details were visible. Most notably, the presence of orange side reflectors, which are likely a modification for compliance with US vehicle regulations.
The EV3 would join a competitive segment that includes the Volvo EX30, Tesla Model Y, and Hyundai Kona Electric. The EV3 entering the fray could shake up the segment in a big way.
In the UK, the SUV comes with a 58-kWh battery as standard, which offers 270 miles (435 km) of range. Kia lets you choose a bigger 81-kWh battery pack for some extra cash, which helps increase that range to 375 miles (603 km).
The maximum charging speed is a respectable 128 kW for the larger battery and 102 kW for the smaller one, which equates to a charge from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes.
The exterior styling may not turn heads – or it might, styling being subjective and all – but the EV3’s substance is hard to ignore. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 7.5 seconds, offering solid performance for its class. Inside, the cabin is roomy and thoughtfully designed, with a fold-up rear bench allowing for additional storage, and a folding table creating a versatile space for dining or working on the go.
The EV3 was the UK's top-selling retail electric vehicle in March, pushing Kia's EV sales to a record 21% of its total sales, which is a significant milestone.
Although Kia has yet to confirm official details, the EV3 is expected to launch in the US as early as late 2025, with a full release in early 2026. Pricing is anticipated to fall between US$35,000 and $40,000.
Will American drivers embrace this compact electric crossover? Only time will tell.
Via: KindelAuto
