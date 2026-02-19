Someone finally invented a backup camera cleaner that you can install on just about any car in minutes

There is no good reason for cars to roll off the assembly line without a basic backup camera washer. If you're driving in dusty or off-road conditions, or it's cold and snowy out, these things can make your vehicle a lot easier – and safer – to live with.

Some models from the likes of Volkswagen, Audi, Tesla, and Volvo have them. For the rest, there's now a simple universal aftermarket solution called the Lens Lizard.

It's a fairly straightforward system that Vermont-based inventor Mike Klein says can be installed in under five minutes on any car that has its backup camera mounted above the rear license plate, without the use of any special tools.

Lens Lizard: A remote controlled backup camera cleaner

The kit includes a frame that mounts behind your license plate without drilling. It holds a rechargeable battery pack, and a pump-equipped nozzle on one side that's aimed at your camera. This frame also has a reservoir for washer fluid, and you'll get a wireless remote you can leave inside your car to activate the Lizard with the press of a button.

The kit includes a license plate frame that bolts on behind the plate without drilling, a rechargeable battery pack, a reservoir, a pump and nozzle, and a Bluetooth remote Lens Lizard

The battery pack can be charged via USB-C and should last over 120 days before you'll need to top it off. Klein says it'll handle extremely cold temperatures, so you shouldn't have to worry about it freezing up in harsh winters. On a related note, you can use winter-grade washer fluid in the reservoir so it won't freeze on you through the year.

The nozzle and pump are said to have enough power to reach backup cameras mounted high on pickup truck tailgates, including the Ford F-150. The Lizard in its current form may not be ideal if your vehicle has a recessed license plate – but Klein notes he's working on a standoff adapter to tackle that.

The spray nozzle and pump are said to be strong enough to handle all kinds of dirt and grime, and should even work on pickup tailgates Lens Lizard

It's worth noting that aftermarket camera cleaners exist, including this US$100 system for trucks from ClearVU and this $145 camera-mounted one from RVS – but installing them is a far more involved process. If you're not looking to spend much, you could also try a potato.

The Lens Lizard is set to retail at $150, but it can be had at a discounted price while it's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. At the time of writing, you can get one for $99; the later you back this campaign, the more the price goes up.

The included wireless remote activates the nozzle at the push of a button Lens Lizard

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this is Klein's first listed crowdfunding project – so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, it's vastly exceeded its funding goal with more than 650 backers on board. If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship to select countries starting May 2026; delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Check out the Lens Lizard on Kickstarter.

