© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Bentley's finally making its first EV

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 08, 2026
Bentley's finally making its first EV
The Torcal is almost certainly going to be a fastback-y SUV
The Torcal is almost certainly going to be a fastback-y SUV
View 3 Images
The Torcal is almost certainly going to be a fastback-y SUV
1/3
The Torcal is almost certainly going to be a fastback-y SUV
This rear view doesn't give away much, but you can tell it's a modern SUV
2/3
This rear view doesn't give away much, but you can tell it's a modern SUV
You can expect the Torcal to have a largely similar shape and maybe even a grille like on this EXP 15 concept – but the headlamps are different
3/3
You can expect the Torcal to have a largely similar shape and maybe even a grille like on this EXP 15 concept – but the headlamps are different
View gallery - 3 images

Bentley is at last expanding its lineup of luxury vehicles with its first EV – the Torcal. We only have the name and a glimpse of its rear end for now, and we'll get a proper look at it this September.

The company has a penchant for naming its cars after natural wonders, and the Torcal is no different. This model is named after the El Torcal de Antequera in Spain, "a dramatic limestone landscape of stacked rock formations, cliffs and labyrinths, shaped by nature over millions of years yet continuing to evolve."

While Bentley's keeping mum about what's in store, Autoevolution has spotted the thing being tested a couple of times, and it looks like an SUV with a sloping roofline. At the risk of repeating an image, here's the uncropped picture that the brand has supplied:

This rear view doesn't give away much, but you can tell it's a modern SUV
This rear view doesn't give away much, but you can tell it's a modern SUV

Engadget noted that the overall shape is similar to the EXP 15 concept from last year. However, the headlamps peeping through the concealing wrap are entirely different – and actually more conservative than you might expect for an upcoming electric model.

You can expect the Torcal to have a largely similar shape and maybe even a grille like on this EXP 15 concept – but the headlamps are different
You can expect the Torcal to have a largely similar shape and maybe even a grille like on this EXP 15 concept – but the headlamps are different

Top Gear's Jack Rix has actually had a gander at the Torcal, and described it as having a large grille with illuminating 3D diamonds for serious bling. Rix corroborated the spy shots of its luxurious interiors with a sweeping central infotainment display.

This five-meter-long (16-ft) SUV will likely be smaller than Bentley's big, loud Bentayga, and should manage more than 300 miles (480+ km) on a charge. We'll have to wait until the London reveal to hear about more specs and pricing.

For reference, the Bentayga starts at about US$230,000; I won't be surprised to see the Torcal come in somewhere around there, if perhaps a little lower.

All eyes will be on the British marque on September 23 to see if it can stick the landing with its foray into electric propulsion.

Source: Bentley Motors

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AutomotiveElectric VehiclesBentley
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Stepping inside the luxurious Great Tang SUV
Automotive
BYD's $35,500 flagship SUV breaks major record ahead of export west
Everybody wants an SUV these days, and boy, are they expensive. Well, BYD just flipped the switch to all that. The Great Tang has just managed to secure a record of more than 150,000 preorders!
The bZ7 is only the second model in Toyota's Chinese-only lineup
Automotive
Toyota’s new flagship EV is off to a flying start: 3,000+ orders in 1 hour
What does US$21,000 get you in automotive terms? Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Versa, Hyundai Venue … You see a trend there, right? None of those cars is electric, and none of them are flagships by any stretch. The bZ7 is all that and more!
The Escort is reborn as limited-edition manual sports car
Automotive
Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car
Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb, manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!
So long, Polestar
Automotive
US blocks Polestar’s future sales over China-linked car tech
The tides can often change very quickly in the automotive world. That’s exactly what has happened with Polestar, which has just been banned from selling its cars in the US market by the country’s Commerce Department.
Toyota adds some big capability to popular pickup truck platform
Automotive
Toyota's best pickup truck gets even better for work and off-road play
Toyota's Hilux pickup platform and its turbo-diesel engine suite is already highly coveted unobtainium in the US, and it's about to get better. An available payload boost will allow the incomparably rugged little truck to carry more than ever.
The 07 resembles the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one
Automotive
MG's new flagship electric coupe looks oddly similar to a certain Porsche
This is one of those “I swear I’ve seen that before” moments. MG has officially pulled the covers off its latest and greatest coupe, the 07, and the images are uncanny … resembling the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!