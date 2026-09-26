Bentley's Torcal is its quickest car ever, but who likes how it looks?

Bentley revealed back in July that it was working on its first electric car, and you can finally get a good look at the thing.

This is the Torcal, a fastback SUV with more torque than any Bentley before it. With 876 horses and 996 lb.ft (1,350 Nm) of torque, the top-end model can impressively pull off a 0-60 mph time of just 2.8 seconds (or 0-100 km/h in 2.9 s).

Those are sportscar numbers, folks. That makes this 16-foot-long (5 m) SUV quicker than anything else Bentley's put out before, including the Continental GT.

The All-New Bentley Torcal

I'll speed through some notable details so we can get to talking about the really important thing here. The Torcal promises up to 375 miles (600 km) of range from its 113-kWh battery that can charge from to 10%-80 in 16 minutes; it's got a fully active suspension with dampers that can responsively raise and lower instantly, and an electronic all-wheel steering system will deliver precise handling.

From the back and side, the Torcal looks like a properly sporty SUV – and it's got the specs to back that up Bentley

That's all well and good, but how about the design? I've been flipping through photos and scrubbing through videos to make sense of it, and I'd love to hear what you think.

I included this odd-angled photo so you could see the cool hood details Bentley

The front end is reminiscent of stately Bentleys from the early 2000s, like the Continental T and the Arnage with the signature prominent grille. But the Torcal adds a whole lot of bling with an illuminated diamond-pattern grille that will polarize onlookers.

Yeah, nope, sorry – that illuminated grille is too loud for my taste Bentley

Personally, I'm not into it; it appears more busy than intricate, from where I'm standing. I'd much rather see this motif applied to smaller elements, like a drive mode selector and such. Bentley actually did add diamond-themed details in the interiors, so there's that.

The headlamps are a stark departure from previous Bentley lighting elements too. Rather than evolve the rounded ones from the Bentayga, it's gone with a more inoffensive rectangular design, with slim daylight running lights at the top.

Rectangular headlamps and the sill above the bumper frame the loud diamond-themed grille Bentley

The hood gets some interesting detailing, along with a chrome trim along its sides. A sill beneath the lamps and grille adds another dimension to the front end. All of this is to say there's plenty to take in when you look closely at the Torcal.

I feel like the fascia is easy to dismiss as a step too far in the wrong direction, but it actually could grow on you. It just isn't love at first sight for me – and I'd much prefer a more understated grille, made from metal or a modern material.

As you move around the vehicle, you'll notice a long dash-to-axle ratio, muscular lines, and a sloping roofline giving it a coupe-like appearance. The wide haunches give way to a smooth rear end with slim taillights, carbon fiber details framing the bottom, and a sizable rear windshield with a roof spoiler.

The strong lines from the upright front end flow smoothly into muscular haunches and a rounded rump Bentley

Overall, the Torcal represents a solid attempt to blend elegance with presence. I'm glad the brand didn't go overly futuristic for this one and lose its identity in the process. I'd happily award more marks if Bentley skipped the attention-seeking grille.

This might well be my favorite angle from which to ogle the Torcal Bentley

I also appreciate that Bentley included loads of thoughtful details across the interiors. There's a custom-developed Merino wool-based automotive fabric across the door panels and dash, creative animations filmed manually for the speedometer, and sounds recorded using real instruments to simulate a V8. Oh, and the doors open and close softly at the touch of a button.

Now this looks inviting Bentley

The Torcal will go on sale early next year, and Car & Driver expects it'll start at around the US$230,000 mark. That's a little below what you'll pay for a Lamborghini Urus. Rolls-Royce, meanwhile, is working on a luxury electric SUV that could compete with this in 2028.

The rear end features smooth curves, carbon fiber accents, and slim taillights incorporating a diamond motif Bentley

What do you make of the Torcal's looks? Sound off in the comments, and don't hold back.

Source: Bentley