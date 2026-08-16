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Automotive

BMW's weird Minecraft-like car harvests more energy than it uses

By Simon Heptinstall
August 16, 2026
BMW's weird Minecraft-like car harvests more energy than it uses
Almost two years after BMW challenged Clemson University students to develop a vehicle capable of generating more energy than it consumed, the Deep Orange 17 projects has broken cover to do just that
Clemson University
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Almost two years after BMW challenged Clemson University students to develop a vehicle capable of generating more energy than it consumed, the Deep Orange 17 projects has broken cover to do just that
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Clemson University
The Deep Orange 17 project is hardly the ultimate driving machine… but it does create a power surplus unlike any existing BMW
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The Deep Orange 17 project is hardly the ultimate driving machine… but it does create a power surplus unlike any existing BMW
Assuming a daily commute of 12 miles (20 kilometers), the vehicle generated enough surplus solar energy to provide an average of 31 miles (50 kilometers) of additional driving range across all four locations
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"Assuming a daily commute of 12 miles (20 kilometers), the vehicle generated enough surplus solar energy to provide an average of 31 miles (50 kilometers) of additional driving range across all four locations"
The slab-sided solar South Carolina prototype can generate up to 5.7 kWh of energy per day
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The slab-sided solar South Carolina prototype can generate up to 5.7 kWh of energy per day
The ultra-light solar car has a simple interior with a digital infotainment touchscreen
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The ultra-light solar car has a simple interior with a digital infotainment touchscreen
More than 1,700 photovoltaic cells are incorporated into Deep Orange 17's exterior
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More than 1,700 photovoltaic cells are incorporated into Deep Orange 17's exterior
The solar car was the latest in a series of innovative vehicles produced by students at South Carolina’s Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research
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The solar car was the latest in a series of innovative vehicles produced by students at South Carolina’s Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research
View gallery - 7 images

Even the most forgiving automotive designers might struggle to find a flattering angle on the Deep Orange 17.

Looking less like a sleek vehicle of the future and more like a Top Gear budget challenge gone wrong, the college-built experimental solar prototype was revealed earlier this month. My first impressions were that it's an amateurishly boxy, slab-sided wedge.

Despite looks that observers say make a Tesla Cybertruck look organic, the BMW-sponsored car deserves another look because it has made the bold claim that it can generate more power than it uses.

The slab-sided solar South Carolina prototype can generate up to 5.7 kWh of energy per day
The slab-sided solar South Carolina prototype can generate up to 5.7 kWh of energy per day

Developed by graduate students at the International Center for Automotive Research campus of South Carolina’s Clemson University, with the name 'Luminetta,' the vehicle uses familiar solar vehicle strategies already much reported in New Atlas – including an ultra-lightweight build, finessed aerodynamics and as many solar cells as can be squeezed onto a body shell. We even featured another impressive student solar vehicle last month that looked more like a usable real vehicle.

The creators explain the bizarre cardboard-box-like design by claiming it mimics the shape of a boxfish which has an unusual approach to being nautically streamlined. They say this flat-sided style minimizes drag while maximizing surface area for a high-efficiency solar skin. The result is a vehicle that looks undeniably dreadful but seems to offer a fuel equation that more fancy-looking production cars can only dream of.

More than 1,700 photovoltaic cells are incorporated into Deep Orange 17's exterior
More than 1,700 photovoltaic cells are incorporated into Deep Orange 17's exterior

Underneath that awkward exterior lies a masterpiece of extreme weight loss. The vehicle weighs a mere 1,212 lb (550 kg), achieved through a skeletal chassis made of 3D-printed metal joints and lightweight composite body panels. This featherweight footprint, which includes the battery of course, is around the weight of a specialist stripped-out track car like a Caterham 7 or Ariel Atom.

The heart of Luminetta’s "net-positive" claim is its solar integration, engineered alongside Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.

Rather than using rigid, flat panels, the car is wrapped in an advanced, shade-tolerant photovoltaic skin. According to Clemson’s mathematical simulations, a typical 12-mile (20-km) daily commute consumes roughly 1.6 kWh of energy. However, if parked in optimal sunlight, the car’s solar array can harvest up to 5.7 kWh of energy over the course of the day.

On paper, this leaves the driver with an extra 31 miles (50 km) of range just from sitting in the sun – effectively turning the vehicle into a mobile micro-power plant.

The solar car was the latest in a series of innovative vehicles produced by students at South Carolina’s Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research
The solar car was the latest in a series of innovative vehicles produced by students at South Carolina’s Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research

Of course, the "simulation" aspect is where independent observers inject a dose of real-world skepticism. This is compounded by the lack of technical detail on battery, range or speed. The net-positive math obviously relies heavily on ideal weather conditions and, crucially, open-air parking. Introduce subterranean parking, a row of tall trees or buildings, or a week of overcast weather, and the energy-positive calculus unravels. In addition, the car's structural minimalism suggests it would never survive modern crash-testing or meet basic comfort standards.

But the Luminetta is not a production preview, nor is it trying to win a beauty pageant. It is a radical, rolling proof of concept. It is designed to show what happens when you strip away marketing departments, safety compromises and styling cues to let pure physics dictate the shape of transport.

"This is a project we’ve wanted to pursue for years, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see this group of students come together over the last two years, overcome so many technical challenges and constraints, and bring an energy-positive vehicle to life," said Stephan Augustin, Project Manager of Research and New Technologies at BMW.

It may look like a fridge on wheels but if its solar harvesting tech eventually is built into the rooflines of future BMWs, the Deep Orange 17 ugly duckling will have done its job.

Source: Clemson University

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Tags

AutomotiveBMWClemson UniversityPrototypeSolar PoweredElectric VehiclesEnergy Positive
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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