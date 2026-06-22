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Automotive

Neue Klasse concept previews wild future for BMW M sports cars

By Simon Heptinstall
June 21, 2026
Neue Klasse concept previews wild future for BMW M sports cars
The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse "builds a bridge between its history and motorsport"
The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse "builds a bridge between its history and motorsport"
View 8 Images
The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse "builds a bridge between its history and motorsport"
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The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse "builds a bridge between its history and motorsport"
This is how we want our future M models to look says BMW. Performance car fans of the world gasp and say ‘yes please’
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This is how we want our future M models to look says BMW. Performance car fans of the world gasp and say ‘yes please’
Huge wheel arches, hood air intake, colored wheel hubs, precise muscular lines… it may be emissions-free but there’s nothing gently eco about the BMW M Concept design
3/8
Huge wheel arches, hood air intake, colored wheel hubs, precise muscular lines… it may be emissions-free but there’s nothing gently eco about the BMW M Concept design
The rear end gets more of the same brutish styling with wide wheel arches, trimaran-inspired framework and a prominent duck-lip spoiler
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The rear end gets more of the same brutish styling with wide wheel arches, trimaran-inspired framework and a prominent duck-lip spoiler
The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse looks wonderfully monstrous
5/8
The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse looks wonderfully monstrous
The cockpit is stripped out and purposeful with plenty of performance-style red highlights among the black trim and leather finishes
6/8
The cockpit is stripped out and purposeful with plenty of performance-style red highlights among the black trim and leather finishes
The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse was revealed at the Le Mans 24-hour race event and was clearly labeled as showcasing "the new BMW M design language"
7/8
The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse was revealed at the Le Mans 24-hour race event and was clearly labeled as showcasing "the new BMW M design language"
The M Concept is certainly more brutal than its standard siblings with the hot-car lines and a downright threatening shoulder section with wheel arches that could have been devised by Conor McGregor
8/8
The M Concept is certainly more brutal than its standard siblings with the hot-car lines and a downright threatening shoulder section with wheel arches that could have been devised by Conor McGregor
View gallery - 8 images

The defining characteristics of BMW’s M cars – screaming inline-six engines, lightweight chassis and precise mechanical feedback – are about to be radically reinvented to survive the fast-approaching zero-emissions regulations.

That’s why the unveiling of a M Concept car that defines the direction of the next generation of BMW’s performance division is big news in the car world.

This is how we want our future M models to look says BMW. Performance car fans of the world gasp and say ‘yes please’
This is how we want our future M models to look says BMW. Performance car fans of the world gasp and say ‘yes please’

BMW is the planet’s best-selling premium automotive manufacturer and one-in-ten of its cars comes from this performance-oriented M division. M vastly outsells all its direct competitors. (Almost double Mercedes AMG and six times Audi Sport). Where M goes, the others will surely follow.

At this crucial crossroads, the Bavarian brand could have taken M in a more sedate, gentle design direction, subtly embracing the new green wave… or it could take a wild pill and go way off-piste. Happily the Beemer bosses have taken the latter road. The M Concept Neue Klasse looks wonderfully monstrous. Autocar called it 'radical,' BMW itself calls it 'expressive' and the Carwow website called it 'totally bonkers.' We like it a lot too.

The car was revealed at the recent Le Mans 24-hour race event and was clearly labelled as showcasing "the new BMW M design language." That means the tone for all future M division vehicles clearly prioritizes bringing the motorsport heritage into the all-electric future. With huge bulging wheel arches and a predatory prowling front end, the M Concept is instantly recognizable as a high-performance automobile, like a sedan that’s been working out at the gym and hasn’t skipped the protein supplements either.

The rear end gets more of the same brutish styling with wide wheel arches, trimaran-inspired framework and a prominent duck-lip spoiler
The rear end gets more of the same brutish styling with wide wheel arches, trimaran-inspired framework and a prominent duck-lip spoiler

The Concept was a definite pointer to the all-new M3 due later this year. That will come with a transitional choice between straight-six and all-electric power. Design-wise the M Concept is likely to be fairly close to what goes on sale. The company says it wants the next generation of M cars to be more overtly distinguished from their mainstream counterparts.

The M Concept is certainly more brutal than its standard siblings with the hot-car lines and a downright threatening shoulder section with wheel arches that could have been devised by Conor McGregor. From the fancy aero exterior mirrors in M-Sport colors to the distinctive air intake in the V-shaped hood, this car has rolled-up sleeves and tattooed biceps.

That shark nose front end keeps a hint of the BMW kidney grille although the new M yellow lights will surely become the new signature feature of future M cars. It’s a feature derived from race cars like BMW’s M Hybrid V8, which competes in the World Endurance Championship.

The front apron has a distinctive trimaran-style, inspired by high-speed sailing boats. It provides support for the front splitter aerodynamic element. Another new lighting accent for future BMW M cars is twin 'track lights' in the front apron. The trimaran theme and track lights are repeated in the rear apron between a floating diffuser and striking ducktail spoiler.

The BMW design team was clearly really up for this project, even though it’s just a one-off non-production showcase. A new BMW color has even been developed, Monza Red metallic.

The cockpit is stripped out and purposeful with plenty of performance-style red highlights among the black trim and leather finishes
The cockpit is stripped out and purposeful with plenty of performance-style red highlights among the black trim and leather finishes

And saying the interior is performance focused is a severe understatement. All four seats are newly developed bucket racing seats in bright blue and red leather with red five-point racing belts, according to BMW they 'provide secure support even in highly dynamic driving situations.'

The technical details will hopefully match the visuals. There will likely be a twin-turbo six-pot ICE M3, but the all-electric model will use BMW’s M eDrive platform, a four-motor electric system working through the company’s high-performance computer, which we first saw on the new BMW iX3. This sorts the power and braking between all four wheels in a fraction of a second to maximize the car’s agility.

BMW is shyer about revealing any more technical specs other than there will be 800-volt electrical architecture and a battery with more than 100 kWh. There’s no detail on electric power, range, speed, price or when we’ll see it on sale. But one thing’s certain, the M Concept shows that while M cars switch to quiet engines, there’s going to be nothing quiet about their design.

Design of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse.

Source: BMW

View gallery - 8 images

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AutomotiveBMWElectric VehiclesSports CarsPerformance
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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