Neue Klasse concept previews wild future for BMW M sports cars

The defining characteristics of BMW’s M cars – screaming inline-six engines, lightweight chassis and precise mechanical feedback – are about to be radically reinvented to survive the fast-approaching zero-emissions regulations.

That’s why the unveiling of a M Concept car that defines the direction of the next generation of BMW’s performance division is big news in the car world.

This is how we want our future M models to look says BMW. Performance car fans of the world gasp and say ‘yes please’ BMW

BMW is the planet’s best-selling premium automotive manufacturer and one-in-ten of its cars comes from this performance-oriented M division. M vastly outsells all its direct competitors. (Almost double Mercedes AMG and six times Audi Sport). Where M goes, the others will surely follow.

At this crucial crossroads, the Bavarian brand could have taken M in a more sedate, gentle design direction, subtly embracing the new green wave… or it could take a wild pill and go way off-piste. Happily the Beemer bosses have taken the latter road. The M Concept Neue Klasse looks wonderfully monstrous. Autocar called it 'radical,' BMW itself calls it 'expressive' and the Carwow website called it 'totally bonkers.' We like it a lot too.

The car was revealed at the recent Le Mans 24-hour race event and was clearly labelled as showcasing "the new BMW M design language." That means the tone for all future M division vehicles clearly prioritizes bringing the motorsport heritage into the all-electric future. With huge bulging wheel arches and a predatory prowling front end, the M Concept is instantly recognizable as a high-performance automobile, like a sedan that’s been working out at the gym and hasn’t skipped the protein supplements either.

The rear end gets more of the same brutish styling with wide wheel arches, trimaran-inspired framework and a prominent duck-lip spoiler BMW

The Concept was a definite pointer to the all-new M3 due later this year. That will come with a transitional choice between straight-six and all-electric power. Design-wise the M Concept is likely to be fairly close to what goes on sale. The company says it wants the next generation of M cars to be more overtly distinguished from their mainstream counterparts.

The M Concept is certainly more brutal than its standard siblings with the hot-car lines and a downright threatening shoulder section with wheel arches that could have been devised by Conor McGregor. From the fancy aero exterior mirrors in M-Sport colors to the distinctive air intake in the V-shaped hood, this car has rolled-up sleeves and tattooed biceps.

That shark nose front end keeps a hint of the BMW kidney grille although the new M yellow lights will surely become the new signature feature of future M cars. It’s a feature derived from race cars like BMW’s M Hybrid V8, which competes in the World Endurance Championship.

The front apron has a distinctive trimaran-style, inspired by high-speed sailing boats. It provides support for the front splitter aerodynamic element. Another new lighting accent for future BMW M cars is twin 'track lights' in the front apron. The trimaran theme and track lights are repeated in the rear apron between a floating diffuser and striking ducktail spoiler.

The BMW design team was clearly really up for this project, even though it’s just a one-off non-production showcase. A new BMW color has even been developed, Monza Red metallic.

The cockpit is stripped out and purposeful with plenty of performance-style red highlights among the black trim and leather finishes BMW

And saying the interior is performance focused is a severe understatement. All four seats are newly developed bucket racing seats in bright blue and red leather with red five-point racing belts, according to BMW they 'provide secure support even in highly dynamic driving situations.'

The technical details will hopefully match the visuals. There will likely be a twin-turbo six-pot ICE M3, but the all-electric model will use BMW’s M eDrive platform, a four-motor electric system working through the company’s high-performance computer, which we first saw on the new BMW iX3. This sorts the power and braking between all four wheels in a fraction of a second to maximize the car’s agility.

BMW is shyer about revealing any more technical specs other than there will be 800-volt electrical architecture and a battery with more than 100 kWh. There’s no detail on electric power, range, speed, price or when we’ll see it on sale. But one thing’s certain, the M Concept shows that while M cars switch to quiet engines, there’s going to be nothing quiet about their design.

Design of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse.

Source: BMW