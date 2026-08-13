Bugatti Destrier: An artistic expression of raw speed

It blows my mind that Bugatti has managed to incorporate the egg-inspired grille into the design of so many stunning – and varied – performance cars for a century.

The all-new Destrier follows that tradition, as a one-of-one creation that the brand hopes will be passed down through generations like a work of art.

This custom-built model shares its carbon fiber monocoque and powertrain with the track-only Bolide, which debuted back in 2020. But where the latter was built for unbridled performance, the the Destrier makes a number of trade-offs in favor of a more artful appearance from every angle. And it totally works.

THE BUGATTI DESTRIER: A UNIQUE MASTERPIECE

There are a lot of signature design elements to take in, from the from wide oval grille beneath a faceted hood, to the Bugatti C-line that envelops the sides just below a sweeping wraparound windshield, to the Chiron Profilée-inspired rear wing.

The front end features distinctive headlamps, a faceted hood and Bugatti's signature horseshoe-shaped grille Bugatti

The large 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels not only help define a powerful stance and the elegant volumes of the car's bodywork, but also accentuate its proportions. In fact, standing just 3.28 ft (1 m) tall, this is the lowest silhouette on any Bugatti ever made.

The rear end is plenty gorgeous too. Four tailpipes grouped together draw the eye to the center, and are complemented by elongated taillamps and a contoured spoiler.

The tailpipes are beautifully framed by the sophisticated brake lights Bugatti

The exterior is painted in Sapphire Celeste, a layered deep blue with diamond-inspired sparkle. The exposed carbon fiber front splitter and rear diffuser are tinted to match this rich shade.

If you're lucky enough to step into the cockpit, you'll be enveloped in warm brown leather and nubuck, and notice details in a 3D knitted fabric threaded with copper yarns.

The interiors feature gorgeous leather, nubuck, and 3D knitted fabric that's interwoven with copper yarns Bugatti

Sweeping lines shape the seats and interior panels, while exposed carbon fiber bodywork frame the headrests and other elements around you. The yoke-like steering features hammered aluminum bits, referencing the armor worn by medieval knights.

The cockpit is all about driving pleasure, with no fluff like an infotainment screen to bother with Bugatti

The distinctive central console looks unlike anything else I've seen in a car lately. Rather than the usual infotainment screen and a smattering of controls, this one has two columns of physical buttons with leather accents, and AC vents that echo the arrangement of the tailpipes out the back.

The aircon vents reference the Destrier's tailpipe arrangement Bugatti

The Destrier is powered by the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine from the Bolide. However, it's tuned to deliver 1,578 hp, down from the motorsport-focused Bolide's 1,825-hp (which gets it above 311 mph or 500 km/h). That's still enough to go really, really fast.

Bugatti won't say, but I imagine the Destrier cost something like the Bolide's US$4.62 asking price. In any case, it doesn't matter a great deal, because it's already spoken for. The brand will, however, show it off at the Monterey Car Week later this month in California – so that's your best chance of getting to see this in the flesh.

Source: Bugatti