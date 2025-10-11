Dacia's boxy concept is a practical future EV I can get behind

I know it's only a concept, but there are a lot of clever ideas crammed into the new Dacia Hipster electric vehicle (EV) that have me wishing I could run out and buy one right away. There's a lot more to this Kei car-inspired mockup than components built to a cost.

The overarching thought behind the Hipster is a focus on just the essentials for everyday mobility – bringing down overall size, componentry, weight, and eventually cost.

I also appreciate the thinking behind the boxy and bold look of the Hipster. "Our ambition in reinventing the true people’s car was to give it a distinctive and memorable design," Dacia's head of advanced design Romain Gauvin, explained. "A car that can be sketched in three strokes of a pencil."

2025 Dacia Hipster Concept: Reveal Video

The concept measures less than 10 ft (3 m) in length, which means you should be able to park it most anywhere without a thought. It weighs only about 1,765 lb (800 kg) and should be able to do just about 125 miles (200 km) on a single charge. That's not much by today's EV standards, but then again, this is about simplifying your commutes, and not taking you across the country.

The idea behind the Hipster is to pare everything down to the essentials – reducing size, weight, and cost as a result Dacia UK

The door handles are really just canvas straps you can tug at to enter the space-agey, utilitarian cabin. It's surprisingly roomy, with a a high roof and slim-backed seats to comfortably carry four tall adults.

That purple striped panel is actually a canvas strap that serves as a door handle Dacia UK

In the driver's seat, you'll notice a portrait-style dashboard screen behind the wheel displaying your car's vitals, and... not a lot else. That's on purpose, as Dacia looked for as many ways as possible to keep costs down.

The surprisingly roomy interior can comfortably seat four tall adults Dacia UK

To that end, it's implemented its YouClip system with 11 points where you can fit accessories that simply snap into place around the interior. That includes your phone for infotainment, cup holders, fans, a cabin light on the roof, and a wireless speaker. The airbag module is exposed on the passenger side, adding to the spartan aesthetic.

The Hipster takes a bring-your-own-device approach to creature comforts, with room to slot in your own phone, a wireless speaker, and even fans and lights Dacia UK

At first glance, the split tailgate at the back reveals a miniscule 70-liter trunk: but fold the rear headrests off to each side and drop the rear seat, and you've got a cavernous 500 liters of storage.

The split tailgate opens to reveal a small 70-liter trunk – but that can expand to 500 liters once you fold down the rear seats Dacia UK

There are a few more neat details, like the simple LED clusters for the headlights and tail lamps that ditch custom lenses and simply sit behind glass panels, the Dacia logo stamped into the roof panel, and the high hood and flat side bodywork.

There are some neat details on the exterior, like the distinctive mirror mounts and sparkly recycled plastic wheel wells Dacia UK

I love the idea of an inexpensive EV that's purpose-built to just get you around town without a fuss, and the Hipster could well be what the market needs.

The Hipster features a singular design language that extends to every detail from the high front hood to the boxy rear end Dacia UK

The fact that Dacia made a working prototype of the Hipster gives me hope that it could one day roll off the assembly line in some form. Hopefully it will figure out the economics to make that happen pronto – or at the very least, inspire more automakers to think about pared-back EVs.

Source: Dacia UK