Daimler's newest active safety tech helps big rigs avoid big crashes

Big rigs have a visibility problem, a stopping-distance problem, a blind-spot problem, and more. I went to Daimler North America’s proving grounds in Oregon to see their solutions.

Daimler Truck wants to make big rig crash scenarios less likely with a new generation of active safety technology. The company's latest systems use radar, cameras, and increasingly sophisticated software to help truck drivers identify hazards, avoid collisions, and respond when someone does something unexpected.

Announced in September, Daimler Truck's newest safety advancements include Active Cross Traffic Assist, Active Sideguard Assist 3, and improvements to its Active Drive Assist system. In global markets, these technologies are intended for Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs trucks and Mercedes-Benz and Setra touring coaches, with availability scheduled to begin in April 2027.

Meanwhile, in North America, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) is preparing its own safety upgrades for the 2027 Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star X-series trucks. These include expanded capabilities for the Detroit Assurance Suite of Safety Systems, particularly its Active Brake Assist 6 technology.

Although the systems differ by market and vehicle platform, the overall objective is the same: give professional drivers more help recognizing hazards before those hazards become accidents.

I watched and then rode in a Cascadia outfitted with DTNA’s latest safety systems, and witnessed as road collisions were noted, alerted, and avoided thanks to these technologies. Dummy vehicles on remote-controlled sleds were parked, driven in front of, and otherwise put in harm’s way to show how accidents could be avoided or mitigated to save lives.

Turning, lane-changing, and approaching on a curve

Daimler's North American operations are preparing a package (which has European and Asian market counterparts) of improvements for the fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadia. Announced in April 2026, the Detroit Assurance upgrades include Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA6), Cross Traffic Assist, and Active Side Guard Assist 2 with left-turn protection.

Cross Traffic Assist and Active Side Guard Assist 2 are planned for Cascadias built beginning in 2027, with orders expected to open in the third quarter of 2026 and production scheduled to begin in January 2027.

A Freightliner Cascadia comes to an emergency stop to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The distinction between the European and North American systems matters. Active Sideguard Assist 3 is the newer system announced for Daimler's European-market vehicles, while North American Cascadias receive their own Detroit Assurance configuration. The technologies share a common philosophy, but their names and specific capabilities shouldn't be treated as interchangeable. The way big trucks operate in Europe versus the US is very different. Speeds, weights, road clearances, and a myriad of other things differ in the two markets.

For Cascadia operators, the new Cross Traffic Assist is designed to detect vehicles crossing the truck's forward path at intersections. When the system identifies a potential collision, it can issue visual and audible warnings and apply partial or full braking, depending on the circumstances.

Active Side Guard Assist 2 adds protection during turning maneuvers. In addition to monitoring hazards on the passenger side, the system can identify oncoming traffic that could intersect with the truck's path during a signaled left turn.

The ability to intervene with braking is especially significant. Conventional blind-spot alerts leave the driver responsible for taking corrective action. Active braking systems can provide an additional response when a collision risk becomes acute.

For fleets, the appeal is straightforward: reducing the likelihood of crashes that can injure people, damage equipment, interrupt deliveries, and create expensive liability claims.

Cross Traffic Assist tackles dangerous intersections

Intersections are complicated places for large commercial vehicles. Drivers must judge gaps in traffic, monitor pedestrians, watch for vehicles approaching from multiple directions, and maneuver a vehicle that can be as long as half a dozen cars.

Daimler's new Active Cross Traffic Assist is designed to help with one particularly dangerous situation: vehicles or motorcycles crossing the truck's intended path.

Using sensor information to identify approaching traffic, the system can warn the driver when it detects a potential collision risk. If the situation becomes critical, it can initiate a braking sequence that may culminate in automatic full braking.

That last capability is important. A warning is only useful if the driver has enough time to react, and even attentive drivers can misjudge a rapidly approaching vehicle. Automated braking adds another layer of protection when a hazard develops faster than a human can respond.

Daimler Trucks North America's proving grounds in Oregon, USA Daimler Trucks North America

The system is designed to recognize fast-moving vehicles (including motorcycles) crossing the truck's path, expanding the truck's ability to respond to traffic situations that can be difficult to assess from the cab. DTNA is also working on a system that better notes bicycles and pedestrians as well.

Watching the dummy car cross the road suddenly in front of the truck, I watched it get avoided by the truck the first time and then get clipped, but not seriously damaged, a second time. In either case, had the truck not responded at all, the car would have been flattened and its occupants would not likely have survived at those speeds. In another scenario, the car made a left turn in front of the truck, the rig again avoiding the accident.

Daimler said that the truck’s trailer held about 30,000 lb (13,608 kg). I had no way to verify that, but the trailer didn’t bounce during braking, telling me it definitely had weight in it. Feeling how it was inside the truck, as a passenger, during one of the demonstrations, it was clear the trailer was pushing as the truck skidded to a stop.

Speeds in most of the demos was 40-55 mph (64-89 km/h). The goal of Daimler’s systems is not necessarily to bring the truck to a full stop from any speed, though that can be a best-case scenario in many of these potential accidents. The goal is to both alert the driver to the danger and lessen the impact and damage as much as possible. Not hitting a vehicle is great, but even just not hitting it as hard is good enough to save lives. Saving lives is the ultimate end goal here.

Active Brake Assist 6 sees beyond the vehicle ahead

The new intersection and turning features build on Detroit Assurance's broader collision-mitigation capabilities. Active Brake Assist 6 uses a combination of four short-range radar sensors, a long-range radar sensor, and a multipurpose camera. The integrated system provides approximately 270 degrees of monitoring around the truck, and can account for hazards extending along a standard 53-foot (16.15-m) trailer.

Its capabilities include identifying moving and stationary vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in relevant collision scenarios. The system also expands the situations in which automatic braking can help. These include vehicles stopped in curves, vehicles positioned across multiple lanes, and stationary vehicles sitting at unusual angles, such as those encountered near an earlier roadway incident.

That last example illustrates why advanced detection matters.

A moving dummy car crossing an intersection is narrowly missed by a Freightliner Cascadia thanks to emergency braking Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

A truck approaching a crash scene may encounter a disabled vehicle sitting at an unexpected angle rather than neatly aligned with the lane. Similarly, a vehicle stopped around a bend may appear with little warning, leaving the truck driver limited time to respond.

ABA6 is designed to recognize a broader range of these scenarios and provide warnings followed by braking when appropriate. The objective is to improve hazard recognition and expand the system's ability to respond to unusual situations.

Lane Assistance and Driver Monitoring remain important

Collision avoidance is only part of the equation. Daimler also continues to develop technologies intended to help drivers maintain control and remain attentive.

Detroit Assurance's Active Lane Assist 2 can help keep the truck centered in its lane and correct unintended lane departures. Its steering assistance can also support smoother vehicle control in situations such as crosswinds and certain low-speed maneuvers.

One particularly notable feature is Attentive Driver Protection. If the system determines that a driver has become unresponsive, it can bring the truck to a stop while attempting to keep it centered in its lane and activate the hazard lights.

That is a substantial safety net for a potentially dangerous situation, although it is not a substitute for adequate rest, appropriate medical attention, or responsible fleet scheduling.

The systems’ effectiveness depends on operating conditions, sensor performance, vehicle configuration, and the driver's continued attention.

I tested these systems in a day cab Cascadia on Daimler’s test track. I was able to feel the lane centering, which worked very much like that in most late model cars on the road today, and learn when and how the driver alert system would activate. The system requires the driver’s hands be on the wheel and, while not perfect at remaining centered in the lane, does enough to take the fatigue off of constantly battling a truck’s tendency to drift at speed. Way better than the method I used 20-some years ago as a driver, which involved cocking my arm on the windowsill just so and wedging it against the side of the steering wheel.

Technology helps, but it isn't a substitute for safe driving

Daimler's expanding safety systems reflect a broader shift in heavy truck engineering. Instead of relying exclusively on passive protection and driver warnings, manufacturers are developing vehicles that can recognize developing hazards and intervene when necessary.

The benefits could extend beyond the truck itself. Avoiding a collision with a passenger car, cyclist, or pedestrian protects everyone involved, while reducing crash-related downtime can benefit fleets and the wider transportation network.

A lone truck on the inner test track at Daimler's proving grounds in Oregon Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Still, there are limits. Sensors can be affected by environmental conditions, systems operate within defined parameters, and no electronic safety package can guarantee that every collision will be avoided.

Drivers must continue to maintain appropriate following distances, manage speed, check mirrors, and account for the truck's size and turning characteristics.

A big rig will always have considerable mass and a limited view of the world immediately around it. The promising development is that its ability to detect hazards and respond to them is improving.

The best safety technology is the kind that prevents a crash without anyone noticing it was needed. If Daimler's latest systems can accomplish that more consistently, the result should be safer roads for truck drivers and everyone sharing the highway.