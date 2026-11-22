The real estate on the roof of your electric vehicle (EV) could actually be good for more than carrying cargo. Los Angeles-based DartSolar wants you to install its solar panels on top of your car, and add enough range to cover your daily commute, using just the power of the sun.

The company's been working on this for the last few years, and is now taking orders for its solar roofs that can be fitted on any electric car, SUV, or RV. Once connected to your vehicle's power unit via a standard XT60 connector, a single 500-W panel delivers about 2,500 Wh per day that should be good for 6-7 miles.

If you've got a longer route, you can add up to three more panels for a total of around 10,000 Wh, which works out to 24-30 miles.

Never Stop at a Charger Again — For Your Daily Commute

Granted, that's not a whole lot, but it affords you completely free power for your vehicle without having to rely on the grid.

Since we last looked at the DartSolar system at the end of 2024, it's been updated to this 500-W configuration, and tested for safe use at speeds of 100 mph (160 km/h).

This includes one static panel mounted on your EV's roof rack at a height of 1.4 inches (3.8 cm), with two additional panels that expand outwards in seconds. When opened up, the trio measure 14 ft (4.3 m).

A single fixed panel mounts on to any EV's roof rack, while two additional panels can be extended outwards when you're parked to catch more rays DartSolar

You'll only want to slide out the additional panels while parked. Thankfully, the static panel can still harness the power of the sun while you're driving, and soak up about one-third of its usual capacity.

The modular panels can be installed side-by-side when you want to build out a larger solar array on your car's roof. The company says its DIY installation process is simple and can be carried out in minutes, provided you've got two pairs of hands at work, as the 500-W panels weigh 45 lb (20 kg) each.

DartSolar's modular design allows for an array of panels to be fitted to your vehicle for extra power DartSolar

These panels can also be detached and used anywhere else, like your campsite. At that point, they can work with portable power units from major brands like Bluetti and Ecoflow. DartSolar says they feature an aluminum frame and polycarbonate protective shell, can be easily repaired, and even fitted with replacement parts you can 3D print yourself.

It's worth noting that this isn't the only solar solution in town. Cincinatti, Ohio-based GoSun offers an expandable panel system for about US$4,000; this model's panels drape over your entire car.

If you want solar panels literally built into your ride, consider the $40,000 Aptera One. This three-wheeled two-seater features a radical teardrop shape and is covered in panels that can net about 5 miles (8 km) of range per hour while parked. The company hopes to begin delivering vehicles early next year.

DartSolar's system, meanwhile, can be had at $1,350 for a single 500-W unit, with free shipping toward the end of this December. While we haven't tried it yet, it does appear to be a fair bit cheaper, and more streamlined in appearance than GoSun's offering.

You can fit these panels sideways on truck beds too DartSolar

It's certainly not for everyone, but it might be worth a look if you want to pay even less to run your EV than you already do.

Source: DartSolar