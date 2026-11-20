The new Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 is the first production car with a steering wheel that vanishes. It tucks away in just 10 seconds, giving the driver about 10 inches (25 cm) of extra room. So if you're stuck in a parking lot for an hour, you have space to stretch out and enjoy an episode of your favorite show or take a nap. Or eat your meal and then take the nap.

During the launch on November 19, Xiong Tianbo, general manager of BYD's off-road brand Fang Cheng Bao, said the industry has been talking about disappearing steering wheels since 2016 but none made it into a production car. The problem was the steering column, the metal shaft that connects the steering wheel to the wheels.

But in the case of the Tai 9, the wheel is not bolted to a shaft. It steers by wire. As you turn it, sensors read the movement and tell the wheel-turning motors what to do via an electrical signal.

Once the wheel is gone, there's room for a table with your lunch Fang Cheng Bao

Tesla's soon-to-be-deceased Cybertruck uses this system in the US. In China, Nio's ET9 was the first, back in 2025. But now all Chinese carmakers can do this. Since July 1, a new national standard has dropped the mechanical-link requirement, so long as every key part has a fallback. BYD says the Tai 9 has five of them covered.

With no shaft in the way, the wheel is free to slip into the dashboard. A push of a button makes the wheel flip over through 180 degrees and drop into a compartment, where it disappears behind a cover closing over it. This can happen when the car is stationary, but Fang Cheng Bao says the wheel can even tuck itself away while the car is parking itself.

Now there is an empty space in front of the driver that leaves room for a small table where you can fit your lunch and a drink. Then, at the push of another button, the base of the driver's seat rises about 3.5 inches (9 cm) and the backrest reclines to 165 degrees, all in 20 seconds – a feature that almost forces you to nap.

With the wheel out of the way, the driver's seat reclines for a proper nap Fang Cheng Bao

You can see the wheel in action, in a video posted by Fang Cheng Bao's general manager. When the wheel is out, it's a regular steering wheel with a full rim and buttons, not the cut-off yoke Tesla made famous.

The company claims that the wheel is built to fold up to 80,000 times, enough to tuck it four times a day for more than a half a century. It also says the cabin is ready for cars that will one day drive themselves. The Tai 9 can't do that yet, but at least it gives you a comfy place to seat while you wait for its batteries to charge.

Until now, folding steering wheels lived on auto show stands, not in cars you could buy. At CES in January, safety supplier Autoliv and California startup Tensor called theirs the "world's first foldable steering wheel." It's made for Tensor's Robocar, which drives itself, so the wheel can tuck away on the move. But Tensor hasn't said yet when it will deliver the car or how much it will cost.

The folding wheel comes only on the flagship model, a six-seat plug-in hybrid we first saw at the Chengdu Auto Show in August. It costs 329,900 yuan (about US$49,000), and for now it's on sale only in China.

Source: Fang Cheng Bao

