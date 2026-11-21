Towing an airliner is one of the automotive industry's maddest parlor tricks. You may recall this marketing theater famously deployed by Volkswagen with its V10 Touareg in 2006 and later super-sized by Porsche with a Cayenne S Diesel hauling an Airbus A380 in 2017.

So when Chinese automaker BYD decided to stage its own runway spectacle, simply hitching a SUV to a jumbo jet wasn't going to cut it. Instead, the company took a production-spec Denza Bao 5 Ultimate plug-in hybrid and pulled a Boeing 747-400 down the tarmac using nothing but its electric power – and, for added impact, with both right-side wheels removed.

DENZA BAO 5 vs Boeing 747 | 180 Tonnes. Just TWO Wheels for Traction.

The company’s video footage was filmed at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, England – the famous former Top Gear test track. The slightly bonkers demo pitted the boxy five-seat SUV against a fully furnished 747-400, which tips the scales at roughly 396,832 lb (180 metric tons).

The Denza was driven by BYD UK senior technician Mark Gallifant dodging typically torrential British rain. It pulled the jumbo jet first on all four wheels, then on three, and finally on just its two left-hand tires, covering a combined distance of 5,249 ft (1,600 m) – or nearly a mile – without firing up its gasoline engine.

In the extensive history of passenger vehicles moonlighting as airport tugs, however, the undisputed heavyweight crown still belongs to the Porsche Cayenne S Diesel, which earned a Guinness World Record in April 2017 by towing a 284-ton Air France Airbus A380 for 138 ft (42 m) in Paris.

Prior to that, New Atlas covered a Nissan Patrol that pulled a fully laden 170.9-ton Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane over 164 ft (50 m) in Dubai. This in turn eclipsed the Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI that hauled a 155-metric-ton Boeing 747-200 at Dunsfold in 2006.

The Denza hybrid SUV pulled the jumbo jet for almost a mile on electric power alone – and had two wheels removed just to make it harder DENZA

On the electric front, a Tesla Model X P100D set the EV record in May 2018 by dragging a 130-ton Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner nearly 984 ft (300 m) in Melbourne.

The Bao 5's 180-ton pull trails Porsche's superjumbo mark and can't claim an official pure-EV Guinness title due to its plug-in hybrid layout and ballast modifications.

Of course, pulling a heavy airplane on flat tarmac is less about brute horsepower and more about overcoming initial rolling resistance and maintaining grip. In 1997 for example, Australian strongman David Huxley pulled a Qantas Boeing 747-400 298 ft (91 m) in 1 minute and 27 seconds at Sydney Airport. That jet was heavier than the one towed by the Denza Bao 5.

Airplane landing gear rolls with minimal friction once moving, which is why standard airport tugs have fairly modest diesel or electric motors.

More impressively, if slightly bizarrely, was keeping the Bao 5's remaining rubber planted on the tarmac during the two-wheel finale. Engineers removed the passenger seats and loaded the cabin with 9,921 lb (4,500 kg) of ballast. Small stabilizing rollers were also fitted to the axles to prevent the SUV from tipping onto its brake rotors.

Even accounting for ballast and stabilizers, asking a single front and rear tire to each manage roughly 90 tons of towed mass without snapping an axle is an impressive stress test.

The hybrid BAO 5 comes from BYD’s luxury brand Denza, but isn’t available in the US DENZA

Under the skin, the Bao 5 rides on BYD's ladder-frame architecture. It pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with separate electric motors for each axle. That creates a combined 536 hp. It delivers 56 miles (90 km) of pure electric driving on the WLTP cycle and 537 miles (864 km) combined range, while sprinting from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.8 seconds if untethered from a jumbo jet.

The lopsided pull needed BYD's DiSus-P intelligent hydraulic body control system, an active suspension technology that previously made headlines when we covered the dancing Yangwang U9 supercar. This hydraulic setup combines with superfast adaptive front and rear electronic differential locks to keep the chassis level under extreme asymmetrical loads. In this case post-run inspections reportedly showed zero structural or drivetrain damage.

Still, real-world buyers won't expect to haul wide-body jets. In fact, on official spec sheets, the Bao 5 is rated for a modest 5,512 lb (2,500 kg) of towing.

Denza was originally launched as a joint venture with Mercedes before BYD took full control. It now serves as its global luxury brand. US buyers may not be seeing it on the highways but UK deliveries start in a few months at £69,500 (US$89,000) – hoping to steal sales from the Land Rover Defender.

Source Denza