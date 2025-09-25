Durable steel wheels could replace rubber tires on mining vehicles

For nearly a decade, a Phoenix, Arizona-based outfit has been working on a smart replacement for the giant rubber tires that go on heavy mining vehicles – think haul trucks, excavators, and bulldozers that can weigh dozens of tons. The descriptively named company, Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), is inching towards a commercial launch of its airless wheels, and it might be on to something big.

The trouble with rubber tires, especially on heavy vehicles that operate in harsh conditions, is that they wear out quickly. In the case of working mining vehicles, that means replacing tires every 6-9 months, and GACW estimates this can work out to as much as US$7 million in tire costs for a single mining truck over its lifetime.

Those tires account for a large amount of the microplastics that end up in oceans worldwide, and many of them aren't properly recycled. GACW takes a totally different approach to getting these mighty vehicles rolling, that could potentially put less of a strain on the environment while also reducing the cost of operating them.

The company's Air Suspension Wheel (ASW), which has been in the works since 2016, features an inner steel hub connected to an impact-resistant outer steel drum by a bunch of nitrogen-filled cylinders and oil dampers. The cylinders allow for progressively stiffening deflection to dampen vibrations. The outer drum, meanwhile, is wrapped with solid polyurethane or steel treaded 'shoes' that are designed to last up to five times longer than regular tires, and to not overheat or deform.

The steel wheels use a polyurethane or steel tread on the outside, which can be replaced without removing the wheel from the vehicle Global Air Cylinder Wheels

GACW says this makes for a more responsive driving experience, and negates the chance of having to deal with tires blowing out. CEO Harmen van Kamp noted in a recent interview that while the upfront cost of an ASW may be more than a regular rubber tire (the ones that go on a Caterpillar 797F mining truck go for $38,000 each, last time we checked), the total cost of ownership is "ridiculously low," as ASWs are designed to last as long as the vehicle they're fitted on, and can be maintained over time with bolt-on parts. The tread, in fact, can be swapped out for a new one without removing the wheel first.

The company says it's racked up some 75 patents, and has been testing its wheels with promising results in the US, Australia, Chile, and South Africa. It's raised more than US$7 million thus far, has nearly $6 million in purchase orders, and is currently crowdfunding its next round as it gears up for a commercial launch of its mining truck wheels during the last quarter of 2025.

The wheels feature an inner hub and outer drum made of steel, with nitrogen-filled cylinders for suspension connecting the two Global Air Cylinder Wheels

GACW says it will make money through royalties from issuing manufacturing licenses to suppliers, as well as selling subcomponents. It also notes that its tech can be applied to cars, bicycles, buses and trucks, and even wheelchairs.

Entering the $262 billion global tire industry means that it will go up against massive incumbents in the business with everything from production to distribution worked out, so GACW will have its work cut out for it taking them on. It's already raised $1 million through its latest funding campaign, so the firm's certainly got momentum. Now to see if it can get its airless wheels onto vehicles and keep this ball rolling.