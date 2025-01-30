Genesis GV60 MIV Concept is a purpose-built mountain rescue EV

Genesis is not new to concepts. The South Korean carmaker has released quite a few of them over the past few years, including the last two concepts released in Davos, Switzerland – the Genesis X and the Genesis X Snow Speedium.

Now, the Hyundai-owned company has just released the wild-looking Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle (MIV) Concept. Prioritizing occupant safety and mission functionality, it's made for rescue support operations in difficult weather and tough terrain.

Yes, those are tank-like snow tracks that you see. On a car. But that’s not all. There are carbon fiber wheel arc extensions to protect bystanders from flying debris, a drone kit installed in the trunk, and a roof rack for emergency supplies.

The custom concept is based on Genesis' GV60 luxury compact SUV. According to Genesis, the idea was influenced by small unit support vehicles (SUSVs). The Bandvagn 206, created in the 1970s, and its contemporary replacement, the BvS10, are two of the most prominent SUSVs.

This particular EV is capable of producing up to 429 horsepower, and can go up to 294 miles (473 km) between charges per EPA estimates. Its electric drivetrain also helps reduce noise pollution and its negative effects on the environment, as they all do.

In the interior, the vehicle sports emergency communication and warning systems, medical supplies, and tweaked sports seats – all to facilitate mountain rescue missions in harsh weather. The concept also effectively utilizes its current vehicle-to-load (V2L) system, which lets it charge any external equipment via a special converter that looks like a 110-volt domestic socket.

Genesis also lets the driver track their whereabouts without the need for a data connection by using a dedicated Garmin GPS Map 276Cx device.

The GV60 MIV appears to come with distinctive tow hooks, installed at each end of the vehicle. A huge light bar is mounted to the front of the roof rack, plus most of the EV is laden with glaringly brilliant orange accents to enhance visibility.

While it looks cool, the reality is that this concept will never be mass-produced or available for sale. The purpose of this intriguing concept is to assist search and rescue crews in difficult terrain and weather conditions – exactly what you'd need in winters in the Swiss Alps.

The good news is that a standard GV60, designed for street use rather than mountainside rescues, is currently available for purchase. It is priced at $52,350 in the United States and boasts the concept's range of up to 294 miles. When the updated model is released in 2026, it will likely offer a range of 300 miles (483 km).

The GV60 is one of the best all-electric luxury crossovers on the market right now – one that comes with a beautiful interior, fast DC charging, and monstrous performance. I must admit, though, it won’t hurt to have those snow tracks.

Source: Genesis