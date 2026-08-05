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Automotive

Hennessey’s $2.5M Blackbird hypercar ditches digital for raw V8 power

By Simon Heptinstall
August 05, 2026
Hennessey’s $2.5M Blackbird hypercar ditches digital for raw V8 power
Hennessey’s analog hypercar is inspired by the legendary Blackbird SR-71 spyplane. Only 71 will be built.
Hennessey’s analog hypercar is inspired by the legendary Blackbird SR-71 spyplane. Only 71 will be built.
View 10 Images
Hennessey’s analog hypercar is inspired by the legendary Blackbird SR-71 spyplane. Only 71 will be built.
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Hennessey’s analog hypercar is inspired by the legendary Blackbird SR-71 spyplane. Only 71 will be built.
The Hennessy Blackbird hits 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and screams on to a 220 mph limited maximum
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The Hennessy Blackbird hits 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and screams on to a 220 mph limited maximum
The vehicle features an asymmetric tapering glass roof and integrated Formula One-style side pods to feed clean air to the mid-mounted Ilmor block
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The vehicle features an asymmetric tapering glass roof and integrated Formula One-style side pods to feed clean air to the mid-mounted Ilmor block
Styling details reference the Blackbird plane – and function as sophisticated aerodynamic and cooling systems
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Styling details reference the Blackbird plane – and function as sophisticated aerodynamic and cooling systems
The Hennessey Blackbird features a newly designed carbon fiber tub and full carbon composite bodywork, keeping vehicle weight below 3,000 lb
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The Hennessey Blackbird features a newly designed carbon fiber tub and full carbon composite bodywork, keeping vehicle weight below 3,000 lb
The Hennessey Blackbird hypercar comes with a 9,000 rpm non-turbo V8 and rear-wheel drive
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The Hennessey Blackbird hypercar comes with a 9,000 rpm non-turbo V8 and rear-wheel drive
Hennessey designed the Blackbird around raw tactile feedback and high-fidelity mechanical connections
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Hennessey designed the Blackbird around raw tactile feedback and high-fidelity mechanical connections
The interior is all about the old-school physical connection of dials and buttons – without a digital screen in sight
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The interior is all about the old-school physical connection of dials and buttons – without a digital screen in sight
Hennessey’s $2.5 million antidote to modern, screen-heavy, electrified performance vehicles
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Hennessey’s $2.5 million antidote to modern, screen-heavy, electrified performance vehicles
Remember these? The Blackbird steps back to a world of driver control with its traditional three-pedal, manual gearbox set-up
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Remember these? The Blackbird steps back to a world of driver control with its traditional three-pedal, manual gearbox set-up
View gallery - 10 images

With the world’s most powerful and high-revving naturally-aspirated V8 engine and an old-school manual gearbox, meet the new Hennessey Blackbird hypercar – a sensational statement about decoupling mechanical innovation from digital dependency. It even features an ignition key and analog compass.

The Texas-based performance specialist has stepped back into the pre-EV petrol-powered analog world with this US$2.5 million antidote to modern, screen-heavy, electrified performance vehicles. Unlike its previous 2,000-bhp warp-speed Venom F5, Hennessey designed the Blackbird around raw tactile feedback and high-fidelity mechanical connections.

Hennessey® Blackbird® | Global Hypercar Debut

Though the public reveal takes place on August 14 during Monterey Car Week in California, the motoring media has already given the sensationally-styled car a big thumbs up – for steering Hennessey away from chasing pure land-speed records toward a driver-focused experience.

Deliveries won’t begin until 2029, but more than two-thirds of the limited 71-unit production run have been sold before the car is even shown to the public.

Starting the Blackbird from a standstill is a stark departure from modern, electronic hypercars. Instead of relying on a computer-controlled launch control system, all-wheel drive or instant electric motor torque, starting this car places the responsibility entirely on the driver, the pedals and the gearstick.

Styling details reference the Blackbird plane – and function as sophisticated aerodynamic and cooling systems
Styling details reference the Blackbird plane – and function as sophisticated aerodynamic and cooling systems

It is engineered to hit 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds – but achieving this requires managing a traditional three-pedal clutch, open-gate six-speed manual shifter and managing traction for the rear-wheel-drive layout.

Because the 6.2-liter Ilmor V8 is naturally aspirated, power builds linearly as revs climb toward the screaming 9,000-rpm redline, rather than hitting the driver with an abrupt wave of turbocharged boost.

Company founder and one-time amateur racing driver, John Hennessey is the primary visionary who directed this switch away from chasing 300-mph straight-line speed records. With encouragement from the brand’s exclusive super-rich clients, he decided to build the brand’s most emotional, driver-focused analog car to date. The car "represents the beginning of a new book," he says. "This is not a numbers car."

Dual-clutch boxes and multi-motor hybrid setups have been binned in favor of a partnership with UK-based F1-specialists Ilmor Engineering to develop a completely bespoke 6.2-liter 850-bhp, naturally aspirated V8. This makes it the highest-revving production road-car naturally aspirated V8 in existence.

The Hennessey Blackbird hypercar comes with a 9,000 rpm non-turbo V8 and rear-wheel drive
The Hennessey Blackbird hypercar comes with a 9,000 rpm non-turbo V8 and rear-wheel drive

Without turbochargers and heavy battery packs, using a newly designed carbon fiber tub and full carbon composite bodywork, the vehicle keeps its weight below 3,000 lb (1,360 kg). Performance-wise, top speed is limited to 220 mph (354 km/h). It’s not all medieval mechanicals: there’s sophisticated adaptive suspension, ABS and traction control.

The stylists had fun mimicking features from its namesake, Lockheed's legendary Mach-3 Blackbird SR-71 spy plane. At exactly 71 mph, dual vertical rear stabilizers deploy at a 71-degree angle to manage airflow and enhance stability. The vehicle also features an asymmetric tapering glass roof and integrated Formula One-style side pods to feed clean air to the mid-mounted Ilmor block. Even the playful quad-exit exhaust parodies the diamond structural detailing of the supersonic aircraft. Hennessey says the exhaust is custom-tuned to enhance low-frequency mechanical harmonics inside the cabin.

Navigate through gullwing doors into that cockpit and you find the pure design philosophy banishes digital displays, central touchscreens and steering wheel buttons. There’s a large analog central tachometer accompanied by physical toggle switches and an analog aviation style compass. Starting the car requires a traditional, mechanical physical key ignition. Only one modern legal requirement remains digital: a rearview mirror camera display.

Hennessey’s $2.5 million antidote to modern, screen-heavy, electrified performance vehicles
Hennessey’s $2.5 million antidote to modern, screen-heavy, electrified performance vehicles

The Blackbird demonstrates that Hennessey aims to phase out its outright land-speed record era by 2028. Because the Blackbird is a brand-new concept and design project, physical customer production and track testing will not scale up until the Venom F5 program concludes around 2028. Production is slated to begin at the factory in Sealy, Texas, between 2029 and 2030.

Hennessey does not publicize names of its high-net-worth collectors and buyers. However, it confirmed that an exclusive group of global hypercar collectors had specifically petitioned the company to create a traditional, analog manual-transmission vehicle like the Blackbird. Job done.

Source: Hennessey

View gallery - 10 images

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AutomotiveHennesseyHypercarBlackbirdPerformanceLuxury
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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