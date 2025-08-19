Hennessey’s Venom F5 Revolution LF: A 2,031-hp manual hypercar

Hennessey has quietly unveiled its shiny new Venom F5 Revolution LF hypercar, which makes other hypercars look… well, subdued. Not only is it monstrously powerful, it’s also extremely exclusive, limited to just one example.

The vehicle was recently on show at Monterey Car Week, where the Texas-based carmaker launched a new bespoke division called Maverick, which will solely take charge of producing some one-off custom versions of the brand’s already bonkers Venom F5 hypercar.

Speaking of which, the Revolution LF is powered by Hennessey’s 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8, which now delivers a ridiculous 2,031 horsepower – that’s nearly double the Dodge Demon 170’s record-shattering 1,025 hp.

It sports a massive 290-millimeter rear wing, reshaped dive planes, and a revised rear deck – all of which ought to help with stability at higher speeds Hennessey

These are not electric vehicles, mind you. So to have that amount of power on a street-legal internal combustion engine is a big deal. And while that output is the same as the Venom F5 Evolution production car, on this one-off it's channeled through a gated six-speed manual as opposed to an automatic.

That means proper stick shifting as per your whims – a true enthusiast’s car. That’s thanks to an all-new carbon monocoque called XCell_2, which is designed for increased rigidity, better seating ergonomics, and enough room for a third pedal without imposing concessions elsewhere. There's a floor-mounted machined aluminum pedal as well, and a milled-aluminum H-pattern shifter.

Its looks are based on the Stealth Series, featuring tinted Cocoa Brown carbon flowing from nose to tail. It sports a massive 290-mm (11.4-in) rear wing, reshaped dive planes, and a revised rear deck – all of which ought to help with stability at higher speeds. Those River Sand Metallic highlights and racing-inspired stripes add a bit of drama to that whole exterior.

Inside, the switchgear has been reengineered with horological precision, from luminous-infill toggles that capture daylight and glow softly at night to a parking brake lever that feels like a bolt-action rifle Hennessey

Every aerodynamic surface has been revised, including a larger front splitter and new fender louvers, both of which come as part of the Evolution aero package, which also includes suspension adjustments and comfort improvements.

The old-school style flows through to the inside. The switchgear has been reengineered with horological precision, from luminous-infill toggles that capture daylight and glow softly at night to a parking brake lever that feels like a bolt-action rifle. But the heart of its cabin is invariably the gated shifter.

Louis Florey, an American entrepreneur and collector, commissioned the LF, individually customizing every component of the car. “I wanted something that spoke to me in every way possible,” he explains. “The car had to be beautiful, it had to be extreme, but above all, it had to be mine.”

The LF goes for around $3 million, which puts it squarely at the pinnacle of hypercar exclusivity Hennessey

The LF exemplifies what Hennessey's new Maverick division is designed to produce. This ultra-limited program lets a select group of clients collaborate directly with the brand's engineers and designers to develop their own Venom F5 fantasies, ranging from insane paint schemes to entirely new mechanical components.

“When our customers have a dream, we work to make their dreams come true – exceeding customer expectations is a badge of honor,” said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO. “Our new Maverick division enables our customers to take our American Hypercar to a totally new dimension. I see it as the ultimate expression of the American Dream.”

The LF goes for around US$3 million, which is more than the Revolution coupe's $2.7-million price tag and the around $3 million Roadster trims. That figure puts it squarely at the pinnacle of hypercar exclusivity.

In the age of 3,000-hp electric hypercars and self-driving technology, the Venom F5 LF is a big, beautiful reminder that old-school mechanical ideology can still exist. Don’t let that maddening 2,031-horsepower number blind you; Hennessey’s Maverick division is all about making something incredibly personal. If you have the money for it, that is.

Source: Hennessey