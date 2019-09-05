Performance figures released for the super-cute Honda e

Honda has been drip-feeding us with nuggets of information about the Honda e electric city car for nearly two years now. We've seen the concept car. We've seen the electric skateboard chassis. We've seen the funky digital mirror-cameras. We've seen the wide digital dash and interior. We've even seen some of the pre-sales figures.

Now, Honda is putting us out of our misery with some actual specifications for this thing. Not that it really needed to, the e is set to be a huge success simply based on its adorably humble looks. It's a tiny little electric urban runabout that's so mercilessly, relentlessly, heart-rendingly cute that I may personally start burning things down if it doesn't get a Hello Kitty edition and optional eyelashes for the headlights.

Here are the numbers: you can get 100 or 113-kilowatt versions (134 or 152 horsepower), and both versions will enjoy a peak torque of 315 Nm (232 lb-ft). It'll feel zippy, but not quite as zippy as a Nissan Leaf, taking around 8 seconds to "I think I can, I think I can" its way to 100 km/h (62 mph).

You'll get just 35.5 kWh of battery, but Honda claims that'll be good for up to 220 km (137 miles), and nobody's pretending this thing is a tourer. You'll use it around town, plug it in at home or at the office, and probably never need to use its ability to fast charge from 0-80 percent in 30 minutes.

The interior is as unassuming as the outside Honda

There'll be "OK Honda" voice controls, which the company says will result in "natural conversations" and access to a range of online services. If you can't bear being away from it, there's a Honda e phone app that gives you a condition report, security and location monitoring, and the ability to heat and cool your car remotely. It's basically a ride-on Tamagotchi. Your phone is also your car key.

The Honda e will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and we feel there's really only one other piece of information we'll need: does the horn make a happy little "beep beep" sound? It better. Stay tuned, we'll ask the tough questions and get to the bottom of this.

Source: Honda