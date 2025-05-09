Isuzu D-Max pickup gets electrified, and it makes perfect sense

It was only a matter of time before an EV Isuzu pickup came along. The likes of the Ford F150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV and Tesla Cybertruck all forced the Japanese carmaker’s hand … and lo and behold, we have the Isuzu D-Max EV.

It was first put on show as a prototype, called the D-Max BEV Concept, at the Bangkok Motor Show last year. Now, it has been freshly unveiled at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show in the UK.

Set to be Isuzu’s first electric pickup, the D-Max EV will roll out in the next few months across the globe. Production is already underway in Thailand, and Isuzu says the new EV pickup will "match the performance of existing diesel models, with a high payload and towing capacity."

The double-cab pickup truck gets full-time 4WD thanks to newly developed drive units on each axle. These units offer a total power of 190 hp and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm) of torque, with 58 hp and 80 lb-ft (108 Nm) up front and 132 hp and 160 lb-ft (217 Nm) at the back.

With this configuration, the 0-60 mph (97 km/h) run takes 10.1 seconds for the D-Max EV. If you think that’s poor, the claimed top speed will offer you no respite – a measly 80 mph (129 km/h).

But what it lacks in power, it makes up for with payload capacity – roughly 2,226 lb (1,010 kg) as opposed to the diesel-powered D-Max's 2,645 lb (1,200 kg). It can also tow as much as that diesel pickup, at 7,716 lb (3,500 kg).

According to Europe's WLTP standard, the D-Max EV can travel up to 163 miles (263 km) on a single charge. And if that driving is only limited to the city, this range increases to 224 miles (360 km).

The pickup can be fully charged in 10 hours with an 11-kW AC charger, while a 50-kW DC fast charger enables it to go from 20% to 80% in an hour. There's also an Eco mode and multi-level regenerative braking on offer.

On the outside, the D-Max EV is designed to resemble its diesel cousin, with the exception of electric power. Dimensions are comparable to the Ford Ranger, the best-selling pickup in Europe.

Its length is roughly 207 inches (5,280 mm) – comparable to that of the Ranger. It is even just as wide as the Ranger at 73.6 inches (1,870 mm), while height is 71.2 inches (1,810 mm) including roof rails. The wheelbase is the same too, at 123 inches (3,125 mm), while the front and rear track widths are 61.8 inches (1,570 mm). It weighs 5,180 lb (2,350 kg) at the curb.

With 8.2 inches (210 mm) of ground clearance and a 23.6-inch (600-mm) water-wading depth, the D-Max EV's approach and departure angles are 30.5 and 24.2 degrees, respectively. So you shouldn't have a problem throwing the thing around on gnarly terrain.

Speaking of which, its freshly designed front and rear e-axles help reduce vibration and noise when you're out on the dirt, while still providing the kind of linear acceleration typical of EVs. This helps the EV truck offer passengers a 10% reduction in cabin vibration and noise while accelerating.

The truck's handling is enhanced by its brand-new De-Dion rear suspension, which takes the place of the conventional leaf spring system. Apart from its permanent 4x4 mode, the D-Max EV also features a specific Rough Terrain Mode for "extreme off-road capability." Eighteen-inch alloy wheels with 265/60R18 tires come as stock.

According to Isuzu, the D-Max EV's left-hand-drive model is now in production and will be shipped to Europe in the third quarter of this year. Production of the right-hand-drive model is planned for the end of this year. Sales of the D-Max EV are anticipated to start in the UK next year. The BEV pickup truck will then be distributed to other nations and regions "based on market needs."

For now, at least, it seems unlikely the D-Max EV will be offered in the USA. Even spotting an Isuzu-made car on American roads is a rarity these days. So, if you were looking for a reliable Jap truck as an alternative to the likes of the Ranger, Hummer, Silverado and more, you can only hope and wait in anticipation.

Source: Isuzu