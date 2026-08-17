1,600-hp CCGT1 is Koenigsegg's most performant track weapon ever

Koenigsegg is paying tribute to one of its cars from over a decade ago, which never got the chance to tear up racetracks like it was designed to do. That show of respect comes in the form of the incredible CCGT1.

The original CCGT was a side project that founder Christian von Koenigsegg began tinkering with around 2007, with a view to race it in the Le Mans GT1 class.

The championship regulations required vehicles to meet exacting specifications, like using a production car as a base, having a max width of 2 m (78.7 in), and putting out a maximum of 600 hp. Sadly, just as Koenigsegg began testing its CCGT around 2011-2012, the rules changed drastically, and led the brand to halt development on this model.

Only one example of the CCGT was ever produced before GT1 regulations changed around 2012 – and sealed its fate Koenigsegg

The CCGT1 revisits that concept, and brings it to life as a street-legal beast that you can also take out on the track. In fact, with the optional race package, Koenigsegg says it turns into the fastest-ever circuit performer it's ever made.

KOENIGSEGG CCGT1 | World Premiere

This potent track weapon is based on the brand's CC850 from 2022, and is built as a two-seater with a removable hardtop. I could wax eloquent about the styling, but I believe describing it as a classic Koenigsegg says plenty about how it looks.

Let's spend more time on the important stuff. There's a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 power under the hood that can produce 1,280 hp on pump fuel and 1,600 hp on E85 biofuel, and make up to 1,106 lb.ft (1,500 Nm) of torque. A roof scoop directs air to the engine, and works with bespoke cooling systems for consistent performance throughout strenuous laps.

A front splitter, winglets, and many more aerodynamic elements give the CCGT1 balance and stability at high speeds Koenigsegg

A 9-speed Light Speed Transmission delivers power to the rear wheels. A large knob on the gate switches between four modes: auto, sequential (which requires the clutch to launch and then goes clutchless), manual (using paddle shifters), and reverse. A conventional six-speed gated manual is available as an option.

The 9-speed sequential transmission and Chronocluster are classic Koenigsegg Koenigsegg

There's a boatload of aerodynamics features on here to keep the car planted while it's blasting around racetracks:



The largest active rear wing Koenigsegg has ever made; it automatically adjusts between low drag, air brake and high downforce modes.

A front splitter and sculpted underfloor to keep the car aerodynamically balanced.

Integrated NACA ducts provide cooling during extended track use.

Prominent wheel area diffusers.

With those elements combined, the CCGT1 makes 1,764 lb (800 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 km/h).

You're looking at the largest spoiler ever fitted on a Koenigsegg Koenigsegg

Okay, I will say a couple of things about the exterior. For one, it uses Ghost fiber, a proprietary white carbon fiber that's said to be extremely challenging to produce. It's also stunning to look at up close, and lighter and stronger than regular ol' carbon fiber.

The other cool thing is, the car's built around a carbon fiber monocoque with integrated fuel tanks. Again, you're looking at massive weight savings. There's also a neat fuel gauge on the side where you'd normally see a fuel cap.

Dig those external fuel and oil pressure gauges near the door Koenigsegg

The interiors are unsurprisingly spartan and driver-focused. You've chunky racecar-inspired mechanical controls, lightweight carbon fiber sport seats with memory foam and six point harnesses, and your choice of leather or Alcanatara trims.

There's also the brand's signature Chronocluster that displays engine speed in RPM, vehicle speed, and turbo boost info all in a single multi-faced dial. A G-meter rounds out the instrument cluster.

The interior is decked out in carbon fiber, along with your choice of leather or Alcantara Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg says you can enjoy the CCGT1 as a daily driver. An optional track package will prep the car to scratch your motorsporting itch. It includes:



Carbon roll cage

HANS-compatible racing seats

Fire suppression system

Race exhaust

Air jacks

Track-focused suspension and brakes

Enhanced aerodynamics

Dedicated wheels with track tires

We don't know exactly what the CCGT1 costs, but Supercar Blondie reports it's nearly US$4 million. But you don't really have to worry about affording it: the limited run of 70 units has already been spoken for.

Source: Koenigsegg