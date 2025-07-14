Lamborghini’s Temerario GT3 brings twin-turbo V8 to the track

Lamborghini has announced the Temerario road model will now get a race track twin, the Temerario GT3. The competition model was designed and developed by Lambo's Sant'Agata Bolognese factory.

The Temerario GT3 is made up of a lightweight aluminum spaceframe, carbon bodywork, and a V8 twin-turbo engine. It is an adapted version of the road going model Temerario, modified to meet the structural and service requirements of racing. The 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo received some changes to its forced induction and turbocharging components to comply with GT3 regulatory requirements.

“The Temerario GT3 is the first racing derivative of the Temerario project, further emphasizing Lamborghini’s strong commitment to motorsport as a key tool for promoting our brand,” stated Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO.

The aluminum spaceframe received lightweighting and simplification to become track focused. Its front and rear subframes can be quickly removed and reattached trackside. Engine updates and quicker engine and transmission removal for track or between race service meant other changes to the rear subframe were also done. Removal of added components to accommodate the hybrid components of the production model were also removed as they are not used on the GT3 race model. Finally, a roll cage was integrated into the central frame to comply with FIA GT3 safety requirements.

The V8 engine for the Temerario GT3 has had its hybrid components removed and replacement of tuning parts to accommodate FIA rules Lamborghini

Carbon composite bodywork replaces the road-going Temerario's body, the composite being made specifically for FIA and GT3 needs and to lighten weight even further. Aerodynamic adjustments for sustained higher speed operation were also made with input from Squadra Corse and Lamborghini Centro Stile teams. Airflow was also increased for engine and brake cooling.

Additionally, bodywork was made to be quickly removed and replaced during race operations. Front and rear are single pieces that can be quickly swapped and the air diffuser, engine cover, and bonnet are also made for rapid removal and replacement. Quick connectors on lighting and other components speed their service as well. The center section of the Temerario GT3's body can be removed and replaced while on pit jacks.

Refueling is obviously a consideration in racing and the GT3 was modified to allow increased flow rate into the tank for faster pit refuels. A more accurate fuel sensor system that is race compliant was also added.

The production V8 twin-turbo now uses a more race-oriented turbocharger and compressor to meet FIA regulations. The production model uses turbocharging tuned to match the hybrid system it uses – the race GT3 does not.

The exhaust system was also changed and was customized entirely for the Temerario GT3 by Capristo, and the engine recalibrated to maximize performance across a broader rev range.

Changes to the chassis also meant a longer and wider wheelbase to maintain stability in long, high-speed use. New six-way dampers from KW and a removal of the need for carbon inserts in the chassis (replacing them with mounting plates) simplify the trackside service of suspension components. A custom hydraulic steering rack and Ronal AG wheels finish the chassis changes.

Chassis changes include accommodation for a roll cage and front and rear sub-sections that are easily removed for replacement mid-race Lamborghini

Finally, Lamborghini factory drivers gave input to the development of the Temerario GT3. Drivers Marco Mapelli and Andrea Caldarelli were both instrumental in shaping the GT3's driving experience, Lamborghini says.

The Temerario GT3 was developed for FIA GT3 racing and will be sold to Lamborghini customer teams. The car's development phase will conclude during the 2026 season. Its maiden outing will be at the Sebring 12 Hours in March of 2026.

Source: Lamborghini