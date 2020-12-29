The most innovative and comfy large motorhomes of 2020
Small camping vehicles are better for quickly escaping cities and suburbs, but large motorhomes are better for staying away for extended periods of time. So while mini-campers and small camper trucks were quite well-represented in this Year of the RV, some impressive larger Class C and A motorhomes (and one rather big Class B) also made their debuts.
From wheeled smart mansions, to van-back wilderness cabins, to transforming mobile spaces, here are the top motorhomes we've looked at in 2020.
-
Winnebago Journey smart motorhome has indoor and outdoor theatersNovember 20, 2020Winnebago has been wooing gritty outdoor adventurers, but it's still best known for Class A motorhomes. The latest is the 2022 Journey, a 35-footer with a condo-like interior packing smart home control, a home theater, a fireplace and more.
-
Las Vegas shop revives old school buses into colorful luxury campersJune 08, 2020With the pandemic sidelining its sister tourism business, Mybushotel turns to selling school bus campers. The "B-Hotel" conversions are roomier than camper vans, more mobile than chalets, and filled with features like rooftop decks and smart TVs.
-
$1.5 million 6x6 motorhome roams off-grid with four people and an ATVApril 20, 2020Originally planned for debut at the now-postponed 2020 Adventure & Allwheel show, Unicat's latest MAN monstrosity is optimized for social distancing from the new normal. The 6x6 MD56c boasts two weeks of autonomy and a side-by-side on its back.
-
Expandable wood truck camper drops off to serve as two-story tiny hutApril 01, 2020Haaks has created a mobile living solution that blurs the line between RV and tiny home. Its Opperland camper slides off the flatbed truck carrying it, planting firmly on hydraulic legs and growing a second floor to serve as a comfy wilderness cabin.
-
La Strada goes beyond the van with plus-sized monocoque camper vanJanuary 23, 2020This month, La Strada premiered the new flagship of its Sprinter fleet, the Nova EB. Above and beyond a simple van conversion, the Nova is a Class B+ motorhome with a single hunk of weatherproof fiberglass opening up spacious living accommodations.
-
Holzmobil off-grid woody motorhome goes au naturel inside and outOctober 02, 2020Wood campers have become trendy in Germany over the years, and there's a new player in the market. Holzmobil imagines a more sustainable breed of road travel, debuting with a MAN 4x4-based motorhome with all natural wood construction.
-
Alphavan turns Sprinter into gorgeous two-bedroom smart camper vanSeptember 18, 2020The new Alphavan debuts as a massive Mercedes Sprinter camper with duplex bedroom, entertainment suite, and smart home-grade control system accessed all around the van. Yet, it still manages to weigh less than smaller camper vans.
-
Leisure Vans Ford motorhome packs AWD and multi-use Murphy loungeMay 22, 2020Leisure Travel Vans launches its first all-wheel drive motorhome. Building on the newly available 2020 Ford Transit AWD, Leisure pulls the homey rear lounge layout over from its Sprinter Unity, offering a spacious flex bedroom with Murphy bed.
-
$1.8-million Vario Perfect ultra-luxury motorhome is 2 Mercedes in 1September 10, 2020Variomobil's new Perfect series flagship, the Perfect 1200 Platinum, is a taste of exclusive real estate atop a triple-axle Mercedes chassis, with three slide-outs and an XXL garage for a Mercedes-AMG GT.
-
iSmove motorhome packs incredible concept-grade transforming trickerySeptember 03, 2020In 2019, Hymer presented the VisionVenture concept. The new iSmove motorhome from Niesmann + Bischoff isn't the production version of that van, but it does pack smart features that closely resemble Hymer's concept, including a hybrid wet/dry bath.
