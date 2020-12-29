The most innovative and comfy large motorhomes of 2020

Small camping vehicles are better for quickly escaping cities and suburbs, but large motorhomes are better for staying away for extended periods of time. So while mini-campers and small camper trucks were quite well-represented in this Year of the RV, some impressive larger Class C and A motorhomes (and one rather big Class B) also made their debuts.

From wheeled smart mansions, to van-back wilderness cabins, to transforming mobile spaces, here are the top motorhomes we've looked at in 2020.