Lamborghini Sián shrink-rayed down to Lego Technic size

Lego cars have moved light years ahead of the barely rollable box-mobiles we used to cobble together as kids – those misfits with a plank for a seat, only one tire and a steering wheel borrowed from the naval ship kit. Nowadays we're talking 1:1 drivable Bugatti Chirons (small ones too) and classic VW pop-top camper vans. The latest addition is Lego's all-new Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, a kit that shrinks Lambo's most powerful car of all time down to 1:8 size, rolling it out in miniaturized, nuclear byproduct-green glory.

Not only has Lego Technic been creating some stunning car kits of late, but it's been turning them around quite quickly. Lamborghini debuted the Sián FKP 37 at the Frankfurt Motor Show last September, and the buzz had barely quieted before this week's Sián kit launch. The result of a partnership between Automobili Lamborghini and Lego Group, the kit breaks the mini Sián down into 3,696 pieces.

Putting all those 3,696 pieces into working order Lamborghini/Lego

Lego's car kits would be cool even if they were merely stationary models, but what takes them over the top are the working components. The 23-in (60-cm)-long Lego Sián doesn't pack a working miniaturized supercap-backed V12 powertrain, but working scissor doors provide access inside a cockpit with a working paddle shifter to operate the eight-speed sequential gearbox. It also has a model V12 engine, front and rear suspension, Lambo-badged steering wheel for moving the front wheels, and an adjustable rear spoiler. Pop the hood to reveal a Lamborghini travel bag set neatly next to a serial number that unlocks online video content about the design of the actual car and the Lego recreation.

We can't say we ever pondered the similarities between a humble Lego brick and a limited edition Lambo, but Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali makes an interesting case: "The Lego brick is an icon in the same way as a Lamborghini super sports car. They both embody the pursuit of design perfection through constant research and development, create different emotions with every interaction, and are valued by generations."

The bright-green Lego Sián FKP 37 appears with its inspiration Lamborghini/Lego

Lego's shade of lime green is a bit louder and brighter than the more subdued green of the debut Lamborghini Sián, but, along with the gold wheels, it is in fact an option available on the actual Lamborghini car.

Lego gave its 1:8 Sián the full supercar premiere treatment, complete with a tiny stage, flashing lights and a video backdrop. You can see it in the three-minute clip down at the bottom.

The Lego Sián FKP 37 comes in a unique box inspired by Lamborghini's lines Lamborghini/Lego

The Lego Sián FKP 37 will launch in Lego stores and on lego.com/technic-lamborghini-sian on Monday, June 1, with a larger global launch planned for August 1. MSRP is set at $/€ 379.99 in the US and Europe, respectively, and £349.99 in the UK.

It’s finally here! | LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 REVEAL

Source: Lego, Lamborghini

