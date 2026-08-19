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Automotive

Lucid's new 1,070-hp SUV aims to change the American luxury game

By Simon Heptinstall
August 18, 2026
Lucid's new 1,070-hp SUV aims to change the American luxury game
The Gravity GT-S could be a big step up for the Saudi-backed Californian EV maker. It’s aimed at the heart of the growing high-end seven-seat SUV class
The Gravity GT-S could be a big step up for the Saudi-backed Californian EV maker. It’s aimed at the heart of the growing high-end seven-seat SUV class
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Lucid claims that its new range-topping Gravity GT-S flagship is the world’s fastest seven-seater SUV
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Lucid claims that its new range-topping Gravity GT-S flagship is the world’s fastest seven-seater SUV
The seven-seater Gravity GT-S has supercar-like performance – it can do 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds
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The seven-seater Gravity GT-S has supercar-like performance – it can do 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds
The Gravity GT-S could be a big step up for the Saudi-backed Californian EV maker. It’s aimed at the heart of the growing high-end seven-seat SUV class
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The Gravity GT-S could be a big step up for the Saudi-backed Californian EV maker. It’s aimed at the heart of the growing high-end seven-seat SUV class
The super-fast three-row Gravity GT-S SUV launched at Monterey Car Week and starts at $125,900
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The super-fast three-row Gravity GT-S SUV launched at Monterey Car Week and starts at $125,900
The Gravity GT-S features a minimalist high-tech dashboard with screens outnumbering buttons
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The Gravity GT-S features a minimalist high-tech dashboard with screens outnumbering buttons
The all-important feature of the Gravity GT-S for many buyers won’t be the potential road speeds – it will be the third row of seats offering spacious accommodation for up to seven
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The all-important feature of the Gravity GT-S for many buyers won’t be the potential road speeds – it will be the third row of seats offering spacious accommodation for up to seven
View gallery - 6 images

Unveiled amid the high-octane glamour and pristine lawns of the Monterey Car Week in California, the Lucid Gravity GT-S is a direct assault on the most lucrative auto segment in North America.

This luxury cruiser is claimed to be the world’s fastest three-row SUV. It’s hard to dispute that if the ability to surge from standstill to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in just 3.1 seconds is confirmed by independent testers. The big seven-seater also offers an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (249.5 km/h).

The new 1,070-horsepower GT-S range-topper is a high-stakes expansion for the Saudi-backed California-based electric vehicle automaker. Priced at US$125,900 ($127,750 with the mandatory $1,850 ‘destination fee’) it’s a new flagship for the 10-year-old brand.

The Gravity GT-S could be a big step up for the Saudi-backed Californian EV maker. It’s aimed at the heart of the growing high-end seven-seat SUV class
The Gravity GT-S could be a big step up for the Saudi-backed Californian EV maker. It’s aimed at the heart of the growing high-end seven-seat SUV class

At the heart of the GT-S’s supercar-like performance is Lucid's own ultra-compact dual-motor powertrain which offers more raw horsepower than two Porsche 911 GT3s combined. There’s also a lot more mechanical sophistication under the skin to keep all that power under control.

The standard Dynamic Handling Package is the most impressive bit of tech and vital for agile cornering in the tall, heavy SUV. This is a sophisticated, adaptive, three-chamber air suspension system that continuously adjusts to road topography and driving style. It coordinates handling responses with an independent rear-wheel steering system. This turns in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds for tighter city maneuvering but stabilizes handling during high-speed lane changes or corners by turning with the front. Meanwhile the adaptive air suspension varies ground clearance from five inches (127 mm) up to nine inches (229 mm) and lowers automatically at highway speeds to maximize aerodynamic efficiency and cornering stability. It can also lower at the rear for easier cargo loading.

Visually, the GT-S borrows design cues from Lucid's track-slaying Air Sapphire sedan. The exterior features unique blue accents and matching blue high-performance brake calipers. Inside, the cabin layout balances high-tech minimalism with premium comfort. Seats are wrapped in charcoal Mojave PurLuxe Premium upholstery, accented by contrast blue stitching and matching blue seatbelts, distinguishing it instantly from lower-tier Gravity variants.

The timing and positioning of the Gravity GT-S launch are demonstrations of contemporary realities of the US automotive landscape. Originally a modest gathering for classic sports car collectors and gentlemen racers, Monterey Car Week now serves as a high-margin corporate launching pad where premier brands choose to debut multi-million dollar hypercars, concept vehicles and luxury flagships.

The all-important feature of the Gravity GT-S for many buyers won’t be the potential road speeds – it will be the third row of seats offering spacious accommodation for up to seven
The all-important feature of the Gravity GT-S for many buyers won’t be the potential road speeds – it will be the third row of seats offering spacious accommodation for up to seven

Lucid has identified the three-row luxury SUV segment as the current golden goose of the car market: a high-margin, high-volume arena where affluent buyers routinely spend six figures on vehicles that combine mass utility with social status.

While sedan sales continue to flag globally, premium SUVs remain resilient. Lucid is targeting the exact sweet spot with this 1,000-plus horsepower statement piece. It is aiming directly at the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S, and pre-empting luxury three-row EV entries from Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Range Rover.

On paper, the Gravity GT-S arrives with all the ammunition required to shake up the luxury establishment.

The GT-S’s advanced 926-volt electrical architecture and 123-kWh battery pack achieve a peak DC fast-charging rate of 400 kW, significantly outpacing standard luxury EV systems. Using a 1,000-volt charger, owners can add 200 miles of range in just 11 to 14 minutes and do a 0% to 100% full charge in 52 minutes.

The battery is smaller, lighter and cleverer than most rivals. It offers a 373-mile (600-km) range helped by the vehicle being significantly lighter overall than most rivals and its slippery 0.24 drag coefficient.

Other high-tech on-board kit includes a choice of driving modes that shift between Smooth (comfort steering, efficiency throttle), Sprint (stiffened suspension, highly reactive throttle, lowered ride height) and an Enhanced Launch Mode that optimizes immediate electric torque.

The Gravity GT-S features a minimalist high-tech dashboard with screens outnumbering buttons
The Gravity GT-S features a minimalist high-tech dashboard with screens outnumbering buttons

Drivers face a giant 34-inch curved glass display floating above the steering wheel, paired with a secondary 12-inch central pilot touchscreen for deeper controls. The oval-shaped steering-wheel houses integrated haptic controls, customizable favorite buttons and controls for ventilated seats.

An integrated infrared sensor sits on the steering column to actively monitor driver attention and prepare the car for future hands-free driving capabilities. And among all the driver aids and autonomous kit there’s even a dedicated Pet Mode to safely keep the cabin cool while parked.

Source: Lucid Motors

View gallery - 6 images

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AutomotiveLucid MotorsSUVElectric VehiclesLuxuryMonterey Car Week 2026
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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